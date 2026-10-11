F1 Standings and Results After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix sprint weekend kicked off with a strong showing for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. A sprint race win and pole for Verstappen finally check some accomplishments off his list, having never performed 'well' around this track.

This night race around the streets of Marina Bay in Singapore is not particularly known for overtakes, but rather for strategy and extreme temperatures.

With Verstappen and the Ferraris at the front of the grid, Russell was forced to take an engine penalty and start at the back of the grid, and Antonelli, the championship leader, simply hasn't had the pace compared to those at the front.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

In the end, Max Verstappen finally took his first victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, with 10 starts here and on the weekend of his 250th start.

Winners and Losers of the Singapore Grand Prix

While the Singapore Grand Prix was 'calm' compared to even the Sprint race earlier in the weekend, there were significant implications for the F1 Drivers' Championship. Max Verstappen's win, in particular, shook up the order from second to sixth positions.

Verstappen's Grand Prix win pushed him into touching distance of the 'podium' positions in the championship, passing Charles Leclerc in points and just 37 points behind Lewis Hamilton. While it would take a true miracle for Antonelli to lose the championship, P2-P6 are entirely up for grabs.

George Russell Mercedes F1 Australia | Mercedes Content Pool

George Russell, though not the weekend he was hoping for, had a phenomenal race. He started in the back after taking on an engine penalty. He might not have fared as well as his teammate, Antonelli, back in Monza, but he came back from 22nd to finish P9.

On the other side of the garage, Antonelli also had a decent race, finishing in P3 on the podium. The real headline, though, is that Antonelli can now mathematically clinch the championship in Austin in two weeks.

The biggest loser was Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton started on the podium in P3, and ran there for most of the race. However, after a mid-race safety car, the Ferrari team chose to pit only Charles Leclerc. This left Hamilton to run the rest of the race on soft tires, losing places to Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, and Oscar Piastri.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi | Audi Revolut F1 Team

Audi also had a very split garage. Nico Hulkenberg was able to hold off the 'rocketship' of George Russell's Mercedes (compared to the Audi, at least) to finish P8. Meanwhile, Bortoleto stopped the race very early on, retiring the car.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Results

Position Driver Team 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 4. Lando Norris McLaren 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren 6. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 7. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 8. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 9. George Russell Mercedes 10. Isack Hadjar Red Bull 11. Pierre Gasly Alpine 12. Oliver Bearman Haas 13. Esteban Ocon Haas 14. Carlos Sainz Williams 15. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 17. Alex Albon Williams 18. Sergio Perez Cadillac 19. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 20. DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin 21. DNF Franco Colapinto Alpine 22. DNF Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Position Driver/ Team Points 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 340 2. George Russell / Mercedes 238 3. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 229 4. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 221 5. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 215 6. Lando Norris / McLaren 201 7. Oscar PIastri / McLaren 138 8. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 97 9. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 75 10. Pierre Gasly / Alpine 41 11. Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 38 12. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 27 13. Oliver Bearman / Haas 23 14. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 13 15. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 10 16. Esteban Ocon / Haas 7 17. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 7 18. Carlos Sainz / Williams 7 19. Alex Albon / Williams 5 20. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 1 21. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 0 22. Valteri Bottas / Cadillac 0 23. Sergio Perez / Cadillac 0

F1 Constructors' Championship Standings After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1. Mercedes 578 2. Ferrari 444 3. McLaren 339 4. Red Bull 318 5. Racing Bulls 113 6. Alpine 68 7. Haas 30 8. Audi 23 9. Williams 12 10. Aston Martin 7 11. Cadillac 0

The next race moves to the United States for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The USGP begins at 4:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. local).