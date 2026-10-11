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F1 Standings and Results After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Who came out on top on the streets of the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the F1 night race who hosted its first Sprint Weekend?
Kaitlin Tucci|
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The Singapore Grand Prix sprint weekend kicked off with a strong showing for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. A sprint race win and pole for Verstappen finally check some accomplishments off his list, having never performed 'well' around this track.

This night race around the streets of Marina Bay in Singapore is not particularly known for overtakes, but rather for strategy and extreme temperatures.

With Verstappen and the Ferraris at the front of the grid, Russell was forced to take an engine penalty and start at the back of the grid, and Antonelli, the championship leader, simply hasn't had the pace compared to those at the front.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

In the end, Max Verstappen finally took his first victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, with 10 starts here and on the weekend of his 250th start.

Winners and Losers of the Singapore Grand Prix

While the Singapore Grand Prix was 'calm' compared to even the Sprint race earlier in the weekend, there were significant implications for the F1 Drivers' Championship. Max Verstappen's win, in particular, shook up the order from second to sixth positions.

Verstappen's Grand Prix win pushed him into touching distance of the 'podium' positions in the championship, passing Charles Leclerc in points and just 37 points behind Lewis Hamilton. While it would take a true miracle for Antonelli to lose the championship, P2-P6 are entirely up for grabs.

George Russell Mercedes F1 Australia
George Russell Mercedes F1 Australia | Mercedes Content Pool

George Russell, though not the weekend he was hoping for, had a phenomenal race. He started in the back after taking on an engine penalty. He might not have fared as well as his teammate, Antonelli, back in Monza, but he came back from 22nd to finish P9.

On the other side of the garage, Antonelli also had a decent race, finishing in P3 on the podium. The real headline, though, is that Antonelli can now mathematically clinch the championship in Austin in two weeks.

The biggest loser was Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton started on the podium in P3, and ran there for most of the race. However, after a mid-race safety car, the Ferrari team chose to pit only Charles Leclerc. This left Hamilton to run the rest of the race on soft tires, losing places to Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, and Oscar Piastri.

Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi | Audi Revolut F1 Team

Audi also had a very split garage. Nico Hulkenberg was able to hold off the 'rocketship' of George Russell's Mercedes (compared to the Audi, at least) to finish P8. Meanwhile, Bortoleto stopped the race very early on, retiring the car.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Results

Position

Driver

Team

1.

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

2.

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

3.

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

4.

Lando Norris

McLaren

5.

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

6.

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

7.

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

8.

Nico Hulkenberg

Audi

9.

George Russell

Mercedes

10.

Isack Hadjar

Red Bull

11.

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

12.

Oliver Bearman

Haas

13.

Esteban Ocon

Haas

14.

Carlos Sainz

Williams

15.

Arvid Lindblad

Racing Bulls

16.

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

17.

Alex Albon

Williams

18.

Sergio Perez

Cadillac

19.

Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac

20. DNF

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

21. DNF

Franco Colapinto

Alpine

22. DNF

Gabriel Bortoleto

Audi

F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Position

Driver/ Team

Points

1.

Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

340

2.

George Russell / Mercedes

238

3.

Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

229

4.

Max Verstappen / Red Bull

221

5.

Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

215

6.

Lando Norris / McLaren

201

7.

Oscar PIastri / McLaren

138

8.

Isack Hadjar / Red Bull

97

9.

Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

75

10.

Pierre Gasly / Alpine

41

11.

Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls

38

12.

Franco Colapinto / Alpine

27

13.

Oliver Bearman / Haas

23

14.

Nico Hulkenberg / Audi

13

15.

Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi

10

16.

Esteban Ocon / Haas

7

17.

Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

7

18.

Carlos Sainz / Williams

7

19.

Alex Albon / Williams

5

20.

Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull

1

21.

Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

0

22.

Valteri Bottas / Cadillac

0

23.

Sergio Perez / Cadillac

0

F1 Constructors' Championship Standings After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix

Position

Team

Points

1.

Mercedes

578

2.

Ferrari

444

3.

McLaren

339

4.

Red Bull

318

5.

Racing Bulls

113

6.

Alpine

68

7.

Haas

30

8.

Audi

23

9.

Williams

12

10.

Aston Martin

7

11.

Cadillac

0

The next race moves to the United States for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The USGP begins at 4:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. local).

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Kaitlin Tucci
KAITLIN TUCCI

Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.

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