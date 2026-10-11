F1 Standings and Results After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix
The Singapore Grand Prix sprint weekend kicked off with a strong showing for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing. A sprint race win and pole for Verstappen finally check some accomplishments off his list, having never performed 'well' around this track.
This night race around the streets of Marina Bay in Singapore is not particularly known for overtakes, but rather for strategy and extreme temperatures.
With Verstappen and the Ferraris at the front of the grid, Russell was forced to take an engine penalty and start at the back of the grid, and Antonelli, the championship leader, simply hasn't had the pace compared to those at the front.
In the end, Max Verstappen finally took his first victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, with 10 starts here and on the weekend of his 250th start.
Winners and Losers of the Singapore Grand Prix
While the Singapore Grand Prix was 'calm' compared to even the Sprint race earlier in the weekend, there were significant implications for the F1 Drivers' Championship. Max Verstappen's win, in particular, shook up the order from second to sixth positions.
Verstappen's Grand Prix win pushed him into touching distance of the 'podium' positions in the championship, passing Charles Leclerc in points and just 37 points behind Lewis Hamilton. While it would take a true miracle for Antonelli to lose the championship, P2-P6 are entirely up for grabs.
George Russell, though not the weekend he was hoping for, had a phenomenal race. He started in the back after taking on an engine penalty. He might not have fared as well as his teammate, Antonelli, back in Monza, but he came back from 22nd to finish P9.
On the other side of the garage, Antonelli also had a decent race, finishing in P3 on the podium. The real headline, though, is that Antonelli can now mathematically clinch the championship in Austin in two weeks.
The biggest loser was Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton started on the podium in P3, and ran there for most of the race. However, after a mid-race safety car, the Ferrari team chose to pit only Charles Leclerc. This left Hamilton to run the rest of the race on soft tires, losing places to Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, and Oscar Piastri.
Audi also had a very split garage. Nico Hulkenberg was able to hold off the 'rocketship' of George Russell's Mercedes (compared to the Audi, at least) to finish P8. Meanwhile, Bortoleto stopped the race very early on, retiring the car.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026 Results
Position
Driver
Team
1.
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2.
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3.
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
4.
Lando Norris
McLaren
5.
Oscar Piastri
McLaren
6.
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
7.
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
8.
Nico Hulkenberg
Audi
9.
George Russell
Mercedes
10.
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull
11.
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
12.
Oliver Bearman
Haas
13.
Esteban Ocon
Haas
14.
Carlos Sainz
Williams
15.
Arvid Lindblad
Racing Bulls
16.
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
17.
Alex Albon
Williams
18.
Sergio Perez
Cadillac
19.
Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac
20. DNF
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
21. DNF
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
22. DNF
Gabriel Bortoleto
Audi
F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix
Position
Driver/ Team
Points
1.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
340
2.
George Russell / Mercedes
238
3.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
229
4.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
221
5.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
215
6.
Lando Norris / McLaren
201
7.
Oscar PIastri / McLaren
138
8.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
97
9.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
75
10.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
41
11.
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
38
12.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
27
13.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
23
14.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
13
15.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
10
16.
Esteban Ocon / Haas
7
17.
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
7
18.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
7
19.
Alex Albon / Williams
5
20.
Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
1
21.
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
0
22.
Valteri Bottas / Cadillac
0
23.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
0
F1 Constructors' Championship Standings After the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix
Position
Team
Points
1.
Mercedes
578
2.
Ferrari
444
3.
McLaren
339
4.
Red Bull
318
5.
Racing Bulls
113
6.
Alpine
68
7.
Haas
30
8.
Audi
23
9.
Williams
12
10.
Aston Martin
7
11.
Cadillac
0
The next race moves to the United States for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The USGP begins at 4:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. local).
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.