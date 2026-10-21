Formula 1 and Leica Team Up on Special Edition Camera Inspired by F1 Cars Themselves

Formula 1 has spent most of its Liberty Media era turning the sport into a culture-defining, trend-setting, mammoth – especially in the United States. It has touched consumer brands, technology, and fashion. But one partner vertical has seemingly been left off the list.

That vertical is one that makes immense sense for the paddock to invest in, as half the paddock every weekend, and a good chunk of the grandstands, fall into it. Creative arts and photography.

Enter: Leica. A brand, some would argue, built for the Formula 1 Circuit.

Leica Q3 F3 F1 Camera | Courtesy of Leica Camera AG

Leica and F1 have announced their licensing partnership, debuting the Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 Edition in Los Angeles with Jenson Button and Ariana Bravo. The camera swaps Leica's usual finish for genuine carbon fiber modeled on a racing steering wheel and an exclusive Formula 1 Look built into the viewfinder.

Leica and Formula 1's Partnership is Decades in the Making

Unsurprisingly, two legacy brands have a plethora of shared history. While this partnership is 'new', on paper these brands have been in each other's orbit since the sport began.

Famously, some of Formula 1's most iconic shots have been taken on Leica Cameras – from Barnard Cahier, who shot every F1 driver of his era, to Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, who became known as the "Eye of Formula 1." Some Formula 1 images even hang in Leica's own gallery in Frankfurt, Germany.

Even drivers got in on it. Phil Hill, the first American F1 World Champion (1961), was known to use Leica cameras (Leica M3) to document racing and race weekends, and was later published as a book.

Leica Q3 43 F1 Photo | Courtesy of Leica Camera AG

According to Leica's press release, although it's been 76 years in the making, the timing of the partnership is framed around a "decisive moment." It is the moment that everything lines up — just like the perfect shot.

Why Formula 1 and Why Now?

Mike Giannattasio, Leica’s President of North America, spoke with Grand Prix on SI about the timing, target buyer, and where this partnership should go next after their two-pronged launch ahead of the US GP at COTA. His thought process was the same as ours, citing the commonalities and histories between F1 and Leica.

"Human moments are part of what makes the sport so compelling, and they are exactly the kind of moments photographers want to preserve. That connection is why Formula 1 feels like the right partner. In both worlds, technology and preparation matter enormously, but the result still depends on human judgment: knowing what to do, and when. A photographer must be ready before the moment arrives and respond when it does. There’s a real affinity there." Mike Giannattasio, Leica

Leica Q3 43 F1 Camera | Courtesy of Leica Camera AG

In concert with F1's growth, this partnership is also about reach. As F1's audience continues to trend younger, the brands attached to it look to trend with the sport. After all, Leica has been around for generations, and it must continue to keep up with more than just photography enthusiasts. However, for Leica, it's deeper than reach — it's about cultivating "community".

"Formula 1 is reaching a broader and more culturally engaged audience. We have an opportunity to introduce Leica’s photographic heritage to people who may not know us yet, while connecting with a sport whose commitment to performance and detail is genuine. For us, this is not about putting two names beside one another. It is about bringing two communities together around values both can recognize." Mike Giannattasio, Leica

That ambition, of course, runs into a natural barrier to entry. The cameras are unique. The pictures that they take are beautiful. The price tag of $9,950 certainly does not speak to 'cultivating community'.

Mike didn't shy away from addressing this. He noted that this is not going to be someone's "first camera," but there are so many personas in and around Formula 1 who can and will purchase this camera and be drawn to it in a "meaningful way."

Leica Q3 43 F1 Camera Photo | Courtesy of Leica Camera AG

"Ownership is only one way for a new audience to discover Leica. Someone might first encounter us through a photograph, the work of a motorsport photographer, one of the racers who use a Leica, or an exhibition connected to the sport. That can open a larger conversation about photography: not just how to document an event, but how to notice and interpret it. The camera is one expression of the partnership; the images and the creative culture around them can reach many more fans." Mike Giannattasio, Leica

That is the real logic behind this deal. Not everyone will buy this camera, and not everyone should, but there are ways for everyone to appreciate the pictures that are taken with it and to discover the expansive portfolio of art that comes out of the Leica Camera brand.

The Leica Q3 43, according to Mike, is a camera specifically designed to "offer a natural perspective for photographing the people, atmosphere, and details around a race." In shorter terms, to tell the human stories on and off an F1 track.

The Leica collaboration, according to Giannattasio, is 'too early' to discuss future editions or possible race activations. He added that any move into the race environment would be exclusively for the purpose of helping people see more of the "stories behind the competition".

"Presence for its own sake is not enough." Mike Giannattasio

For now, the brand's presence will stick to its launch: The special edition Leica Q3 43 Formula 1 camera at an exclusive event at the Leica Store and Gallery on Oct. 20th, 2026, presented to guests by Ariana Bravo and Jenson Button.