F1 Schedule: 2026 Formula 1 Calendar and Sprint Race Dates

The 2026 Formula 1 season will mark more than just another season for the global sport. It represents the first full season under an entirely new suite of regulations, the addition of an 11th team, and a reshaped engine manufacturer lineup.

The teams have prepared for the introduction of new power unit regulations and aero. concepts while balancing sustained and exponential commercial growth around the globe.

Spanning 24 races across five continents, the schedule has remained largely the same, with the only major change being the exit of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola that will be replaced by a street-circuit debut in Madrid.

2026 Formula 1 Calendar

Round Race Location Dates 1 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne, Australia March 6-8, 2026 2* Chinese Grand Prix Shanghai, China March 13-15, 2026 3 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka, Japan March 27-29, 2026 4 Bahrain Grand Prix Sakhir, Bahrain April 10-12, 2026 5 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah, Saudi Arabia April 17-19, 2026 6* Miami Grand Prix Miami, Florida, USA May 1-3, 2026 7* Canadian Grand Prix Montreal, Canada May 22-24, 2026 8 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco June 5-7, 2026 9 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Barcelona-Catalunya Spain June 12-14, 2026 10 Austrian Grand Prix Spielburg, Austria (Red Bull Ring) June 26-28, 2026 11* British Grand Prix Silverstone, UK July 3-5, 2026 12 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium July 17-19, 2026 13 Hungarian Grand Prix Mogyoród, Hungary (Hungaroring) July 24-26, 2026 14* Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort, Netherlands August 21-23, 2026 15 Italian Grand Prix Monza, Italy September 4-6, 2026 16 Spanish Grand Prix Madrid, Spain September 11-13, 2026 17 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku, Azerbaijan September 24-26, 2026 18* Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay, Singapore October 9-11, 2026 19 United States Grand Prix Austin, Texas, USA October 23-25, 2026 20 Mexico Grand Prix Mexico City, Mexico October 30 - November 1, 2026 21 Brazilian Grand Prix Sao Paulo, Brazil (Interlagos) November 6-8, 2026 22 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas, Nevada, USA November 19-21, 2026 23 Qatar Grand Prix Doha, Qatar November 27-29, 2026 24 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi December 4-6, 2026

*These races are Sprint Race Weekends

New Sprint Races on the Calendar

The shorter Grand Prix format, or Sprint Race, was first added to the F1 calendar in 2021 to be integrated into the championship. These shorter races, held on the Saturday of a race weekend, add 'competitive' action across the weekend rather than just the Sunday race.

Each Sprint Weekend gives drivers the opportunity to score eight more points than they would on a traditional race weekend. With the new era in 2026, Sprint Weekends will carry greater influence with limited practice time for the teams.

This year, China, Miami, Canada, Silverstone, Zandvoort, and Singapore will make up the 6-race Sprint schedule – a heavier emphasis on the start of the season.

Race Weekend Day-by-Day Make-up

There is a standard schedule that race weekends follow in Formula 1, in case a refresher is needed.

On Thursday, the teams, drivers, and media convene on the track for media day, where press conferences are held, content is filmed, and the FIA holds meetings. This day is not open to the public.

Friday for a standard race weekend is Practice 1, followed by Practice 2. For a Sprint Race weekend, Friday has the only Practice followed by Sprint Race Qualifying.

Saturday for a standard race weekend hosts the final Practice 3, followed by Qualifying to set the 22-driver grid starting order for Sunday's Race. For a Sprint weekend, the day will open with the Sprint race and close with Qualifying for Sunday's Race.

Sunday, naturally, is race day with the full-length race even on Sprint Race Weekends.

After a dramatic finish to the 2025 season in which Lando Norris clinched his first World Drivers' Championship and McLaren secured their 2nd World Constructors' Championship in a row, 2026 offers a potentially new landscape.

New technical regulations are set to reshape car performance as outlined by Bahrain Pre-Season testing, and the biggest question is which team will master this new era in Formula 1.

