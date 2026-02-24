F1 Schedule: 2026 Formula 1 Calendar and Sprint Race Dates
The 2026 Formula 1 season will mark more than just another season for the global sport. It represents the first full season under an entirely new suite of regulations, the addition of an 11th team, and a reshaped engine manufacturer lineup.
The teams have prepared for the introduction of new power unit regulations and aero. concepts while balancing sustained and exponential commercial growth around the globe.
Spanning 24 races across five continents, the schedule has remained largely the same, with the only major change being the exit of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola that will be replaced by a street-circuit debut in Madrid.
2026 Formula 1 Calendar
Round
Race
Location
Dates
1
Australian Grand Prix
Melbourne, Australia
March 6-8, 2026
2*
Chinese Grand Prix
Shanghai, China
March 13-15, 2026
3
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka, Japan
March 27-29, 2026
4
Bahrain Grand Prix
Sakhir, Bahrain
April 10-12, 2026
5
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
April 17-19, 2026
6*
Miami Grand Prix
Miami, Florida, USA
May 1-3, 2026
7*
Canadian Grand Prix
Montreal, Canada
May 22-24, 2026
8
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco
June 5-7, 2026
9
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix
Barcelona-Catalunya Spain
June 12-14, 2026
10
Austrian Grand Prix
Spielburg, Austria (Red Bull Ring)
June 26-28, 2026
11*
British Grand Prix
Silverstone, UK
July 3-5, 2026
12
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
July 17-19, 2026
13
Hungarian Grand Prix
Mogyoród, Hungary (Hungaroring)
July 24-26, 2026
14*
Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort, Netherlands
August 21-23, 2026
15
Italian Grand Prix
Monza, Italy
September 4-6, 2026
16
Spanish Grand Prix
Madrid, Spain
September 11-13, 2026
17
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku, Azerbaijan
September 24-26, 2026
18*
Singapore Grand Prix
Marina Bay, Singapore
October 9-11, 2026
19
United States Grand Prix
Austin, Texas, USA
October 23-25, 2026
20
Mexico Grand Prix
Mexico City, Mexico
October 30 - November 1, 2026
21
Brazilian Grand Prix
Sao Paulo, Brazil (Interlagos)
November 6-8, 2026
22
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
November 19-21, 2026
23
Qatar Grand Prix
Doha, Qatar
November 27-29, 2026
24
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi
December 4-6, 2026
*These races are Sprint Race Weekends
New Sprint Races on the Calendar
The shorter Grand Prix format, or Sprint Race, was first added to the F1 calendar in 2021 to be integrated into the championship. These shorter races, held on the Saturday of a race weekend, add 'competitive' action across the weekend rather than just the Sunday race.
Each Sprint Weekend gives drivers the opportunity to score eight more points than they would on a traditional race weekend. With the new era in 2026, Sprint Weekends will carry greater influence with limited practice time for the teams.
This year, China, Miami, Canada, Silverstone, Zandvoort, and Singapore will make up the 6-race Sprint schedule – a heavier emphasis on the start of the season.
Race Weekend Day-by-Day Make-up
There is a standard schedule that race weekends follow in Formula 1, in case a refresher is needed.
On Thursday, the teams, drivers, and media convene on the track for media day, where press conferences are held, content is filmed, and the FIA holds meetings. This day is not open to the public.
Friday for a standard race weekend is Practice 1, followed by Practice 2. For a Sprint Race weekend, Friday has the only Practice followed by Sprint Race Qualifying.
Saturday for a standard race weekend hosts the final Practice 3, followed by Qualifying to set the 22-driver grid starting order for Sunday's Race. For a Sprint weekend, the day will open with the Sprint race and close with Qualifying for Sunday's Race.
Sunday, naturally, is race day with the full-length race even on Sprint Race Weekends.
After a dramatic finish to the 2025 season in which Lando Norris clinched his first World Drivers' Championship and McLaren secured their 2nd World Constructors' Championship in a row, 2026 offers a potentially new landscape.
New technical regulations are set to reshape car performance as outlined by Bahrain Pre-Season testing, and the biggest question is which team will master this new era in Formula 1.
