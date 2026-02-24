Grand Prix

F1 Schedule: 2026 Formula 1 Calendar and Sprint Race Dates

All the dates on the 2026 Formula 1 schedule.
Kaitlin Tucci|
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 2026 Formula 1 season will mark more than just another season for the global sport. It represents the first full season under an entirely new suite of regulations, the addition of an 11th team, and a reshaped engine manufacturer lineup.

The teams have prepared for the introduction of new power unit regulations and aero. concepts while balancing sustained and exponential commercial growth around the globe.

Spanning 24 races across five continents, the schedule has remained largely the same, with the only major change being the exit of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola that will be replaced by a street-circuit debut in Madrid.

2026 Formula 1 Calendar

Round

Race

Location

Dates

1

Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne, Australia

March 6-8, 2026

2*

Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai, China

March 13-15, 2026

3

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka, Japan

March 27-29, 2026

4

Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir, Bahrain

April 10-12, 2026

5

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

April 17-19, 2026

6*

Miami Grand Prix

Miami, Florida, USA

May 1-3, 2026

7*

Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal, Canada

May 22-24, 2026

8

Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco

June 5-7, 2026

9

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix

Barcelona-Catalunya Spain

June 12-14, 2026

10

Austrian Grand Prix

Spielburg, Austria (Red Bull Ring)

June 26-28, 2026

11*

British Grand Prix

Silverstone, UK

July 3-5, 2026

12

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

July 17-19, 2026

13

Hungarian Grand Prix

Mogyoród, Hungary (Hungaroring)

July 24-26, 2026

14*

Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort, Netherlands

August 21-23, 2026

15

Italian Grand Prix

Monza, Italy

September 4-6, 2026

16

Spanish Grand Prix

Madrid, Spain

September 11-13, 2026

17

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku, Azerbaijan

September 24-26, 2026

18*

Singapore Grand Prix

Marina Bay, Singapore

October 9-11, 2026

19

United States Grand Prix

Austin, Texas, USA

October 23-25, 2026

20

Mexico Grand Prix

Mexico City, Mexico

October 30 - November 1, 2026

21

Brazilian Grand Prix

Sao Paulo, Brazil (Interlagos)

November 6-8, 2026

22

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

November 19-21, 2026

23

Qatar Grand Prix

Doha, Qatar

November 27-29, 2026

24

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

December 4-6, 2026

*These races are Sprint Race Weekends

New Sprint Races on the Calendar

The shorter Grand Prix format, or Sprint Race, was first added to the F1 calendar in 2021 to be integrated into the championship. These shorter races, held on the Saturday of a race weekend, add 'competitive' action across the weekend rather than just the Sunday race.

Alpine F1 2025 Sprint
Alpine F1 Team driver Franco Colapinto | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Each Sprint Weekend gives drivers the opportunity to score eight more points than they would on a traditional race weekend. With the new era in 2026, Sprint Weekends will carry greater influence with limited practice time for the teams.

This year, China, Miami, Canada, Silverstone, Zandvoort, and Singapore will make up the 6-race Sprint schedule – a heavier emphasis on the start of the season.

Race Weekend Day-by-Day Make-up

There is a standard schedule that race weekends follow in Formula 1, in case a refresher is needed.

On Thursday, the teams, drivers, and media convene on the track for media day, where press conferences are held, content is filmed, and the FIA holds meetings. This day is not open to the public.

Cadillac F1 Team Livery
Cadillac F1 Team Livery | Cadillac F1 Team

Friday for a standard race weekend is Practice 1, followed by Practice 2. For a Sprint Race weekend, Friday has the only Practice followed by Sprint Race Qualifying.

Saturday for a standard race weekend hosts the final Practice 3, followed by Qualifying to set the 22-driver grid starting order for Sunday's Race. For a Sprint weekend, the day will open with the Sprint race and close with Qualifying for Sunday's Race.

Sunday, naturally, is race day with the full-length race even on Sprint Race Weekends.

After a dramatic finish to the 2025 season in which Lando Norris clinched his first World Drivers' Championship and McLaren secured their 2nd World Constructors' Championship in a row, 2026 offers a potentially new landscape.

Lando Norris F1
McLaren driver Lando Norris | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

New technical regulations are set to reshape car performance as outlined by Bahrain Pre-Season testing, and the biggest question is which team will master this new era in Formula 1.

The Latest Formula 1 News

F1 Drivers' Association Director Delivers Plea Over Regulation Safety Fears

F1 Legend Damon Hill Returns To Williams For 2026

Lewis Hamilton Drops Bombshell About F1 Future After Bahrain Testing Drama

F1 CEO Reacts To Major Criticism Over 2026 Rules

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Kaitlin Tucci
KAITLIN TUCCI

Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.