F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 3 Results And Report As Lewis Hamilton Placed Under Investigation

Max Verstappen finished final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix fastest as another red flag period caused further disruption.

The four-time world champion set a best effort of a 1:30.148s, just 0.017s quicker than Formula 1 championship leader Oscar Piastri.

George Russell was third for Mercedes after a frenetic last 10 minutes of the session.

The final practice session in Singapore is often treated like a second shakedown given the lack of representative conditions and this was no different, with teams largely focused on high-fuel running.

There was no rush to get out on track after overnight rain essentially reset the track by washing all of the rubber laid down away, with early laptimes some three seconds off what was achieved in FP2.

But any running that was being completed was disrupted by red flags a quarter of the way into the hour after Liam Lawson found the barriers.

Here's more angles of Liam's accident at Turn 7, his second incident of the weekend 😢👇#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/MeihF6GpO6 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 4, 2025

The Kiwi drifted wide at Turn 7 and lost the rear of the car on the raised exit kerb, pitching the right-hand side of his car into the wall for the second time in successive sessions.

It means Lawson's Racing Bulls mechanics face a second major rebuild of the weekend and will be up against time to prepare for qualifying.

Low fuel runs eventually did come in the final quarter of the session as focus turned towards qualifying, with track evolution still a huge factor in the times being posted.

It was Verstappen who ended on top from Piastri and Russell, with the Mercedes driver grateful to get soft tire running under his belt after his FP2 crash.

Kimi Antonelli was fourth fastest in the second W16 with Lando Norris in fifth - the top five separated by less than a tenth of a second.

Carlos Sainz was again strong for Williams in sixth ahead of the equally impressive Isack Hadjar, who gave Racing Bulls something to be excited about.

Lewis Hamilton was the lead Ferrari in eighth but will face a trip to the stewards' room having been placed under investigation for a red flag infringement. If found guilty, the seven-time champion could face a grid penalty.

Nico Hulkenberg looked good in the Sauber and set the ninth-fastest time, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the top 10.

Aston Martin failed to back up its Friday pace, with Fernando Alonso 15th and Lance Stroll 17th.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: FP3 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 1:30.148 2. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.017 3. George Russell / Mercedes +0.049 4. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.089 5. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.089 6. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.244 7. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.341 8. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.411 9. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.489 10. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.503 11. Alex Albon / Williams +0.520 12. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.549 13. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.636 14. Oliver Bearman +0.651 15. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.775 16. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.899 17. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +1.112 18. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +1.292 19. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.495 20. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +3.480

