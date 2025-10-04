F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 3 Results And Report As Lewis Hamilton Placed Under Investigation
Max Verstappen finished final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix fastest as another red flag period caused further disruption.
The four-time world champion set a best effort of a 1:30.148s, just 0.017s quicker than Formula 1 championship leader Oscar Piastri.
George Russell was third for Mercedes after a frenetic last 10 minutes of the session.
The final practice session in Singapore is often treated like a second shakedown given the lack of representative conditions and this was no different, with teams largely focused on high-fuel running.
There was no rush to get out on track after overnight rain essentially reset the track by washing all of the rubber laid down away, with early laptimes some three seconds off what was achieved in FP2.
But any running that was being completed was disrupted by red flags a quarter of the way into the hour after Liam Lawson found the barriers.
The Kiwi drifted wide at Turn 7 and lost the rear of the car on the raised exit kerb, pitching the right-hand side of his car into the wall for the second time in successive sessions.
It means Lawson's Racing Bulls mechanics face a second major rebuild of the weekend and will be up against time to prepare for qualifying.
Low fuel runs eventually did come in the final quarter of the session as focus turned towards qualifying, with track evolution still a huge factor in the times being posted.
It was Verstappen who ended on top from Piastri and Russell, with the Mercedes driver grateful to get soft tire running under his belt after his FP2 crash.
Kimi Antonelli was fourth fastest in the second W16 with Lando Norris in fifth - the top five separated by less than a tenth of a second.
Carlos Sainz was again strong for Williams in sixth ahead of the equally impressive Isack Hadjar, who gave Racing Bulls something to be excited about.
Lewis Hamilton was the lead Ferrari in eighth but will face a trip to the stewards' room having been placed under investigation for a red flag infringement. If found guilty, the seven-time champion could face a grid penalty.
Nico Hulkenberg looked good in the Sauber and set the ninth-fastest time, with Charles Leclerc rounding out the top 10.
Aston Martin failed to back up its Friday pace, with Fernando Alonso 15th and Lance Stroll 17th.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: FP3 results
Position / Driver / Team
Gap [s]
1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull
1:30.148
2. Oscar Piastri / McLaren
+0.017
3. George Russell / Mercedes
+0.049
4. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
+0.089
5. Lando Norris / McLaren
+0.089
6. Carlos Sainz / Williams
+0.244
7. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls
+0.341
8. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
+0.411
9. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
+0.489
10. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
+0.503
11. Alex Albon / Williams
+0.520
12. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
+0.549
13. Esteban Ocon / Haas
+0.636
14. Oliver Bearman
+0.651
15. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
+0.775
16. Franco Colapinto / Alpine
+0.899
17. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
+1.112
18. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
+1.292
19. Pierre Gasly / Alpine
+1.495
20. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
+3.480
The Latest Formula 1 News
Multiple Team Owners Reportedly Shut Down Christian Horner Talks Rumors
George Russell Apologizes After Costly Error In Singapore GP Practice
Natalie Pinkham Reveals How 'Feminist' Bernie Ecclestone Stopped Upskirt Scandal From Happening
Lando Norris Bemoans "Bad" Singapore GP Friday, Reveals Cost Of Pitlane Crash
Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale