F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Free Practice 2 Results And Report After Chaotic Red Flag-Hit Session

Oscar Piastri put McLaren back on top with the fastest time in a heavily disrupted second practice session for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix.

The championship leader set a time of a 1:30.714s to finish 0.132s faster than Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar, with Max Verstappen third.

Twenty-two minutes were lost after two red flag periods as the Marina Bay Circuit showed its teeth under the lights.

FP2 welcomed much more representative conditions at a similar time of night as qualifying and the race will be held at, under the bright floodlights that illuminate the circuit.

The entire grid ran the opening part of the hour on medium tires - with the exception of FP1 frontrunner Fernando Alonso on hards - with the track continuing to evolve and laptimes continuing to drop.

But a red flag was thrown after a heavy crash for Mercedes driver George Russell at Turn 16. The Briton turned into the right-hand part of the 16-17 chicane but lost the rear, overcorrected and speared nose first into the barrier.

Russell was somehow able to recover back to his garage for repairs to the front wing and a replacement for his punctured left-front tire but the damage to the barrier and debris on the track forced race direction to trigger a red flag period 20 minutes in.

It would transpire that Russell's damage was too much to continue, with the car put on the high jacks during the stoppage with a lot of attention focused around the front two corners of the W16.

The session got back underway with 31 minutes remaining with a queue at the end of the pitlane as teams aimed to make up for lost time. But green flag running only lasted five minutes before Liam Lawson put his Racing Bull into the wall on the exit of Turn 17, clouting the wall and damaging the right front and rear corners of his car as he lost the back end on the power.

His right front tire disconnected from the wheel and he was unable to get the car back to the pitlane, stopping in the pit-entry lane to bring another stoppage.

A bizarre incident then took place as the session restarted again with just under 15 minutes left in the session as Leclerc was released into the pitlane and into Lando Norris' McLaren. The Briton was shoved into the wall and suffered damage to his front wing, though he was able to be wheeled back to his garage to quickly get repaired.

When qualifying simulations were eventually able to be run, Piastri emerged on top ahead of Hadjar and Verstappen, with Alonso in fourth.

Norris was able to recover to fifth, albeit half a second down on teammate Piastri, with Lance Stroll confirming Aston Martin's promise with the sixth-best time. Esteban Ocon was seventh for Haas ahead of Carlos Sainz, while Ferrari were ninth and tenth - Leclerc ahead of Hamilton.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix: FP2 Results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 1:30.714 2. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.132 3. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.143 4. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.163 5. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.483 6. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.508 7. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.584 8. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.585 9. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.752 10. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.777 11. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.994 12. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.997 13. Alex Albon / Williams +1.346 14. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +1.355 15. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +1.605 16. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +1.744 17. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.931 18. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +2.005 19. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +2.425 20. George Russell / Mercedes +2.517

