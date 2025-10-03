Natalie Pinkham Reveals How 'Feminist' Bernie Ecclestone Stopped Upskirt Scandal From Happening

F1 has always captured the headlines, from Lewis Hamilton's legendary championship win in 2008 to Christian Horner's allegations at Red Bull and eventual departure, but one story was blocked from ever getting an opportunity to be published.

Bernie Ecclestone was the head of the Formula One Group for thirty years before leaving his position as chief executive following the sale of the company to Liberty Media in 2016.

While a controversial character during his time in the sport, F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham offered insight into actions he took that diverted an F1 scandal from hitting the headlines.

Ecclestone told journalist his 'pass won’t work' for next Grand Prix if inappropriate photo was published

On the Amanda Wakeley Style DNA podcast, Natalie Pinkham spoke to the fashion designer about a photo that was taken of her at a Grand Prix weekend which caused an up-stir.

The incident took place at the South Korean Grand Prix, which was cut from the F1 calendar in 2013 after only three years. It involved a photographer snapping an unfortunate photo of Pinkham where her skirt had blown up, of which the reporter was planning to send to the Sun for the newspaper to print.

Pinkham explained:

"You've got to be comfortable in the pitlane, it's got to be practical but you also show a bit of your own sense of style... we don't dress for men."

She then asked Ecclestone to step in, and was surprised with the avoiding action he took:

"I told Bernie Ecclestone about this, and he phoned the cameraman - the photographer - and said, 'If that goes to print, your pass won’t work at the next grand prix. You don’t stitch Natalie up like that. And I was like, 'Wow, he’s a feminist!"

Ecclestone had his fair share of drama while in the sport

Ecclestone, although somewhat infamous, is still a well-loved figure in the sport.

While Pinkham was pleasantly shocked by Ecclestone's actions in this situation - saying that he is "all for sticking up for girls in the moment," there were some moments that brought ire towards him in his time as one of the faces of F1.

A rather light-hearted rumor was that Ecclestone was involved in the 1963 Great Train Robbery, with the man himself denying the allegation and saying it was down to his friendship with getaway driver Roy James.

In 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, Ecclestone stated that "in a lot of cases, black people are more racist than what white people are," which led to the Formula One Group releasing a statement disavowing his statements.

