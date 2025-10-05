F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Full Race Report And Results

George Russell dominated the Singapore Grand Prix to take his second victory of the Formula 1 season.

The Mercedes driver controlled proceedings from the front to beat Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to the checkered flag.

Norris was followed home by Oscar Piastri to confirm McLaren's constructors' championship victory but the result was overshadowed by a breakdown in Papaya rules between the teammates.

McLaren drivers make contact

Rain an hour before the race wasn't enough for a wet tire start, but it was sufficient to reset track conditions and provide a challenge at in the opening laps.

Russell made a fine start as Verstappen failed to make his soft tire advantage work off the line and instead had to go on the defensive from the McLarens.

Norris had already jumped Kimi Antonelli into Turn 1 and went on the attack against teammate Piastri into Turn 3. Contact with the rear of Verstappen's Red Bull left him with damage and created a twitch on the steering wheel and the Briton hip-checked the championship leader, leaving Piastri frustrated.

LAP 1/62



Norris made contact with Verstappen and Piastri on the first lap! 😱#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/DdiXJbwpem — Formula 1 (@F1) October 5, 2025

Russell went against the norm out in front and decided to create a gap, rather than back his rivals up into each other as is often seen in Singapore, stretching his advantage over Verstappen to eight seconds by the end of lap 15.

That's when Gabriel Bortoleto, Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto boxed for new tires - the Sauber and Red Bull switching to hards and providing valuable information on the performance of the compound for the frontrunners.

Despite starting on the mediums, McLaren indicated that Norris would pit at the end of lap 17, with a radio message telling him to box. But it was a ploy to try and trick Verstappen into pitting earlier than his strategy would dictate - a dummy Red Bull didn't fall for.

It would be the Dutchman who pitted first two laps later, though a slow stop hindered his chances of keeping the McLaren behind.

Russell in control

Russell got to the start of lap 26 before making his pitstop and emerged 3.5s ahead of Verstappen but further signs were being shown that McLaren's friendly nature was beginning to fracture.

Norris was asked whether he would be willing to allow Piastri to pit first to cover Charles Leclerc but he refused, stopping a lap later than the race leader.

When the Australian did stop, an issue at the left rear meant he was stationary for over five seconds and while he did emerge ahead of the Ferrari, he lost swathes of time to his teammate.

Lap 37/62: A lock up from Max helps George extend his gap to 5s in P1 👊



Meanwhile, Kimi has a pace advance over Charles but cannot overtake, with Singapore being the second hardest track to overtake at.



He has now backed off to manage his tyres 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wZ0s4yltKc — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 5, 2025

Verstappen was closing in on the back of Russell back at the front and had reduced the gap to under three seconds but a lock-up at Turn 14 on lap 35 cost him dearly.

While he did well to keep his car out of the wall, another error at Turn 2 the following lap put him back in the clutches of Norris and Verstappen complained: "The rear is like a handbrake, please help."

Russell then caught a train of six backmarkers that were furiously battling for track position - Nico Hulkenberg losing a piece of his front wing after contact with Franco Colapinto.

The German then rotated in the braking zone at Turn 7 after locking the rear axle, though he would escape without hitting the walls.

LAP 44/62



Nico Hulkenberg has a dramatic spin at Turn 7, but keeping out of the wall! 🤯🔄#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/S8BF1PLdcM — Formula 1 (@F1) October 5, 2025

The congestion was leading to frustration for Russell, with Verstappen closing back into within 3.5s despite his struggles behind the wheel. Norris was the big winner in the traffic as he latched onto DRS to the Red Bull in front.

By the time that group of cars were cleared, Verstappen was six seconds adrift of Russell and had full focus on the Papaya car behind.

Slow burn leads to epic finale

Norris was able to pull alongside for the first time with 10 laps to go with a late lunge to the outside of Turn 7 but the Dutchman's pace was allowing Piastri to zone in on a podium position.

Further behind, Lewis Hamilton had made a second pitstop for soft tires in the final quarter and was flying up to the back of the Leclerc-Antonelli battle.

The Mercedes had jumped into fifth and that prompted a swap between Leclerc and Hamilton to try and allow the seven-time champion to steal the position from the Italian rookie.

Russell was comfortable out front though and took a dominant win from lights-to-flag, while Norris was unable to force a way past Verstappen for second.

Piastri had to settle for fourth after curbing his frustration, no doubt waiting for talks with the McLaren hierarchy over the first lap incident.

The Woking-based outfit did secure a second teams' title in a row with the result.

McLAREN ARE THE 2025 CONSTRUCTORS' CHAMPIONS! 👏



In a class of their own 👑#F1 pic.twitter.com/rHrd7jOmsK — Formula 1 (@F1) October 5, 2025

Hamilton made an error at Turn 16 with three laps left which sealed fine fifth for Antonelli, with the Ferraris managing what they couldn't in Baku and switching back positions - the Briton strugling with his brakes.

It transpired that his brakes had essentially failed, leading to his wide moment. He held off Fernando Alonso for seventh but was hit with an investigation for exceeding track limits in his ailing Ferrari - the Spaniard overcoming a nine-second stop to finish eighth past the line.

Haas' Oliver Bearman was ninth on his first visit to Singapore, with Carlos Sainz recovering from his qualifying disqualification for the final point at the expense of Isack Hadjar, who was unlucky to face a power unit issue for the majority of the race.

All 20 drivers finished the race.

F1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix

Position Driver / Team 1. George Russell / Mercedes 2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 3. Lando Norris / McLaren 4. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 5. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 6. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 7. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 8. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 9. Oliver Bearman / Haas 10. Carlos Sainz / Williams 11. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls 12. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 13. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 14. Alex Albon / Williams 15. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 16. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 17. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 18. Esteban Ocon / Haas 19. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 20. Pierre Gasly / Alpine