F1 Standings After Singapore Grand Prix 2025 As McLaren Clinch The Constructors' Title
Max Verstappen has solidly entered the championship battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, as he outscores the McLaren duo for the 3rd race in a row.
It was George Russell, though, who brought home a dominant win around the streets of Singapore with a completely unchallenged drive throughout the 62 laps.
This race lives in the 'folklore' of George Russell's racing history. In 2023, Russell famously crashed on the final lap of the Grand Prix after running in the podium positions for the entire race.
Even with the Drivers' Championship battle becoming tighter and tighter between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen, McLaren has now secured the 2025 F1 Constructors' Championship title with 650 total points, thus far.
F1 Standings after the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
Position / Driver
Points
1. Oscar Piastri
336
2. Lando Norris
314
3. Max Verstappen
273
4. George Russell
237
5. Charles Leclerc
173
6. Lewis Hamilton
125
7. Kimi Antonelli
88
8. Alex Albon
70
9. Isack Hadjar
39
10. Nico Hulkenberg
37
11. Fernando Alonso
36
12. Carlos Sainz
32
13. Lance Stroll
32
14. Liam Lawson
30
15. Esteban Ocon
28
16. Yuki Tsunoda
20
17. Pierre Gasly
20
18. Gabriel Bortoleto
18
19. Oliver Bearman
18
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
Aside from the championship battle at the front of the field, bringing the gap between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris down to just 22 points, there were some shock points' scorers towards the middle of the pack.
Fernando Alonso and Oliver Bearman were able to score points in 7th (finished 8th but promoted due to Lewis Hamilton's Penalty) and 9th place, respectively. While this didn't change their position in the standings with the back of the pack so close in points, just one or two points can shoot drivers' solidly up the rankings.
As for the rest of the grid, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished the race in 1st and 5th place, respectively - outscoring Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. While George Russell isn't in the Championship Conversation, these are strong points for the British Driver.
F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
It is now completely uncontested that McLaren Racing are the Formula 1 Constructors' Champions in 2025. This is now the second year in a row that McLaren have secured the Constructors Title. This time, with 6 races and 3 sprint races to go.
The Constructors' battle now shifts to the lower positions in the standings, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull tightly contesting the rest of the 'podium' slots.
Position / Team
Points
1. McLaren
650
2. Mercedes
325
3. Ferrari
298
4. Red Bull
293
5. Williams
102
6. Racing Bulls
72
7. Aston Martin
68
8. Kick Sauber
55
9. Haas
46
10. Alpine
20
The battle for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place in the Constructors' Championship will likely continue to the final race in Abu Dhabi, with just 35 points separating the three teams in contention.
Unlike the Drivers' Championship, each position in this championship represents much needed testing time and money for teams. This is especially important heading into 2026 and the era of new regulations coming for the grid.
The Latest Formula 1 News
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.