F1 Standings After Singapore Grand Prix 2025 As McLaren Clinch The Constructors' Title

Who is leading the drivers' and rounding out the constructors' standings after the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix?
Kaitlin Tucci|

May 3, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; McLaren driver Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren driver Lando Norris (4) and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) pose for a photo with American film producer Jerry Bruckheimer after the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Max Verstappen has solidly entered the championship battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, as he outscores the McLaren duo for the 3rd race in a row.

It was George Russell, though, who brought home a dominant win around the streets of Singapore with a completely unchallenged drive throughout the 62 laps.

George Russell


This race lives in the 'folklore' of George Russell's racing history. In 2023, Russell famously crashed on the final lap of the Grand Prix after running in the podium positions for the entire race.

Even with the Drivers' Championship battle becoming tighter and tighter between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen, McLaren has now secured the 2025 F1 Constructors' Championship title with 650 total points, thus far.

F1 Standings after the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

Position / Driver

Points

1. Oscar Piastri

336

2. Lando Norris

314

3. Max Verstappen

273

4. George Russell

237

5. Charles Leclerc

173

6. Lewis Hamilton

125

7. Kimi Antonelli

88

8. Alex Albon

70

9. Isack Hadjar

39

10. Nico Hulkenberg

37

11. Fernando Alonso

36

12. Carlos Sainz

32

13. Lance Stroll

32

14. Liam Lawson

30

15. Esteban Ocon

28

16. Yuki Tsunoda

20

17. Pierre Gasly

20

18. Gabriel Bortoleto

18

19. Oliver Bearman

18

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

Aside from the championship battle at the front of the field, bringing the gap between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris down to just 22 points, there were some shock points' scorers towards the middle of the pack.

Fernando Alonso and Oliver Bearman were able to score points in 7th (finished 8th but promoted due to Lewis Hamilton's Penalty) and 9th place, respectively. While this didn't change their position in the standings with the back of the pack so close in points, just one or two points can shoot drivers' solidly up the rankings.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

As for the rest of the grid, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished the race in 1st and 5th place, respectively - outscoring Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. While George Russell isn't in the Championship Conversation, these are strong points for the British Driver.

F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

It is now completely uncontested that McLaren Racing are the Formula 1 Constructors' Champions in 2025. This is now the second year in a row that McLaren have secured the Constructors Title. This time, with 6 races and 3 sprint races to go.

The Constructors' battle now shifts to the lower positions in the standings, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull tightly contesting the rest of the 'podium' slots.

Position / Team

Points

1. McLaren

650

2. Mercedes

325

3. Ferrari

298

4. Red Bull

293

5. Williams

102

6. Racing Bulls

72

7. Aston Martin

68

8. Kick Sauber

55

9. Haas

46

10. Alpine

20

The battle for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place in the Constructors' Championship will likely continue to the final race in Abu Dhabi, with just 35 points separating the three teams in contention.

Unlike the Drivers' Championship, each position in this championship represents much needed testing time and money for teams. This is especially important heading into 2026 and the era of new regulations coming for the grid.

The Latest Formula 1 News

