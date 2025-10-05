F1 Standings After Singapore Grand Prix 2025 As McLaren Clinch The Constructors' Title

Max Verstappen has solidly entered the championship battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, as he outscores the McLaren duo for the 3rd race in a row.

It was George Russell, though, who brought home a dominant win around the streets of Singapore with a completely unchallenged drive throughout the 62 laps.

2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sunday | LAT Images

This race lives in the 'folklore' of George Russell's racing history. In 2023, Russell famously crashed on the final lap of the Grand Prix after running in the podium positions for the entire race.

Even with the Drivers' Championship battle becoming tighter and tighter between Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, and Max Verstappen, McLaren has now secured the 2025 F1 Constructors' Championship title with 650 total points, thus far.

F1 Standings after the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

Position / Driver Points 1. Oscar Piastri 336 2. Lando Norris 314 3. Max Verstappen 273 4. George Russell 237 5. Charles Leclerc 173 6. Lewis Hamilton 125 7. Kimi Antonelli 88 8. Alex Albon 70 9. Isack Hadjar 39 10. Nico Hulkenberg 37 11. Fernando Alonso 36 12. Carlos Sainz 32 13. Lance Stroll 32 14. Liam Lawson 30 15. Esteban Ocon 28 16. Yuki Tsunoda 20 17. Pierre Gasly 20 18. Gabriel Bortoleto 18 19. Oliver Bearman 18 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

Aside from the championship battle at the front of the field, bringing the gap between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris down to just 22 points, there were some shock points' scorers towards the middle of the pack.

Fernando Alonso and Oliver Bearman were able to score points in 7th (finished 8th but promoted due to Lewis Hamilton's Penalty) and 9th place, respectively. While this didn't change their position in the standings with the back of the pack so close in points, just one or two points can shoot drivers' solidly up the rankings.

May 1, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso (14) walks in the paddock ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

As for the rest of the grid, the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished the race in 1st and 5th place, respectively - outscoring Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. While George Russell isn't in the Championship Conversation, these are strong points for the British Driver.

F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

It is now completely uncontested that McLaren Racing are the Formula 1 Constructors' Champions in 2025. This is now the second year in a row that McLaren have secured the Constructors Title. This time, with 6 races and 3 sprint races to go.

The Constructors' battle now shifts to the lower positions in the standings, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull tightly contesting the rest of the 'podium' slots.

Position / Team Points 1. McLaren 650 2. Mercedes 325 3. Ferrari 298 4. Red Bull 293 5. Williams 102 6. Racing Bulls 72 7. Aston Martin 68 8. Kick Sauber 55 9. Haas 46 10. Alpine 20

The battle for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place in the Constructors' Championship will likely continue to the final race in Abu Dhabi, with just 35 points separating the three teams in contention.

Unlike the Drivers' Championship, each position in this championship represents much needed testing time and money for teams. This is especially important heading into 2026 and the era of new regulations coming for the grid.