F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Starting Grid

George Russell will start the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position after setting a lap record in qualifying.

The Mercedes driver starts ahead of four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen and current championship leader Oscar Piastri as the Australian aims to help McLaren wrap up the constructors' title in the race.

Verstappen was left furious after what he deemed was a block by Piastri's teammate Lando Norris after making an error at the Turns 16/17 chicane, taking away any chance of challenging Russell's time.

Kimi Antonelli continued his recent improved form to put the second Mercedes fourth on the grid and ahead of Norris, who has revealed a battle with illness in the build-up to the grand prix.

Both Ferrari drivers struggled to make an impression on the top five and Lewis Hamilton starts ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, while Isack Hadjar felt there was more on the table as he put his Racing Bull eighth on the grid.

Oliver Bearman marked his first qualifying at the Marina Bay Circuit with an impressive ninth to line-up on the fifth row alongside Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Nico Hulkenberg starts ahead of Sauber teammate Gabriel Bortoleto for the first time in eight races after a strong qualifying, while the Brazilian rookie has struggled for confidence across the weekend.

Williams had qualified 12th and 13th through Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, but a DRS infringement found during post-session scrutineering saw both cars disqualiified from qualifying.

The team confirmed that it would race, with a statement reading: "Following yesterday's disqualification from Qualifying for both cars, Alex Albon will start the Singapore Grand Prix from the pitlane after a decision to modify his suspension settings.

"Carlos Sainz will start the race from the grid."

The disqualifications mean that Liam Lawson moves up to 12th after a difficult weekend was put behind him to at least reach Q2, while Yuki Tsunoda is promoted to 13th in the Red Bull and will hope to score points as his future in F1 remains in doubt.

Bortoleto will line up 14th to keep the Japanese driver company on row seven with Lance Stroll and Franco Colapinto behind.

The final row of the grid will feature Esteban Ocon and Sainz, with Albon joined in the pits by the second Alpine of Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman has had a number of changes after a precautionary power unit shut down due to a drop in oil pressure late on in Q1.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 starting grid with penalties applied

Position Driver / Team 1. George Russell / Mercedes 2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 4. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 5. Lando Norris / McLaren 6. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 7. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 8. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls 9. Oliver Bearman / Haas 10. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber 12. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 13. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull 14. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber 15. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 16. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 17. Esteban Ocon / Haas 18. Carlos Sainz / Williams Pitlane Pierre Gasly / Alpine Pitlane Alex Albon / Williams