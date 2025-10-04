F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025: Qualifying Results And Report As Lap Record Tumbles

George Russell posted a scintillating lap to take pole position for Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver started the weekend on the back foot with a crash in second practice but turned it around with a lap record 1:29.158s, staving off the challenge of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was third quickest despite a lack of pace for McLaren, taking the upper hand in his battle with Lando Norris.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix Q3 results

Russell was the fastest after the first runs having set a 1:29.165s, 0.175s up on Verstappen and the McLarens some way off the pace.

That story continued as Norris was first to set a second time, failing to improve from his fifth place.

There was little track evolution to help at the end and while there was improvement, no positions were gained, leaving Russell on pole.

Teammate Kimi Antonelli was a fine fourth ahead of Norris, with Ferrari duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc - both drivers over half a second down on Russell.

Isack Hadjar has been in fantastic form all weekend and duly delivered with eighth, ahead of an excellent ninth for Haas' Oliver Bearman and Fernando Alonso, who took 10th for Aston Martin.

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. George Russell / Mercedes 1:29.158 2. Max Verstappen / Red Bull +0.182 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.366 4. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.379 5. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.428 6. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.530 7. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.626 8. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls +0.688 9. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.710 10. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.797



F1 Singapore Grand Prix Q2 results

Carlos Sainz had looked strong throughout practice but failed to make the top 10 when it counted for Williams.

The Spaniard will instead line up behind teammate Alex Albon, with the duo setting the 12th and 13th fastest times in the second session as they both fought the rear ends of their cars.

Nico Hulkenberg narrowly missed out on a place in Q3, being knocked out in the final throes of Q2, eventually just 0.065s off Bearman.

Racing Bulls did well to get Liam Lawson back out for qualifying after his heavy crash in final practice and the Kiwi repayed the work with passage into Q2, though he couldn't improve on 14th having missed the best part of two practice sessions.

Yuki Tsunoda's recent upturn in form hit a stumbling block, with the Red Bull driver only 15th on the grid.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.065 12. Alex Albon / Williams +0.126 13. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.159 14. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.244 15. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.277

F1 Singapore Grand Prix Q1 results

Gabriel Bortoleto's run of out-qualifying teammate Hulkenberg for seven races in a row came to an end as he missed out on a Q2 berth by just 0.045s to Albon.

The Brazilian was one of a number of drivers inconvenienced by yellow flags at the death after Pierre Gasly's Alpine ground to a halt in the run-off area at Turn 11.

The Frenchman told his team over the radio "I've lost everything, the steering is heavy," indicating a likely hydraulics issue. He will start last, if not in the pitlane.

Lance Stroll will line up 17th on the grid for Aston Martin, ahead of Franco Colapinto and Esteban Ocon, who was affected most by the yellow flags.

Tsunoda improved to get into Q2 while passing through the yellow zone, though the Japanese lifted to ensure compliance. That didn't stop him being placed under investigation, along with both Sauber drivers, Stroll and Russell.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 16. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.045 17. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.174 18. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.207 19. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.214 20. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.486

