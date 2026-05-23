F1 Sprint Starting Grid for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
George Russell will start the Canadian Grand Prix sprint from pole position after returning to form at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday.
The Briton won the grand prix at this venue last year and will look to make inroads on Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli's championship lead, though the Italian starts alongside Russell on the front row for the 23-lap sprint.
Reigning champion Lando Norris is third ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, both of whom will be aiming to take advantage of Mercedes' sluggish starts so for this term, should that theme be continued.
Ferrari leads the chasing pack
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc occupy row three for Ferrari, while Red Bull continues the Noah's Ark-esque grid formation on row four - Max Verstappen ahead of Isack Hadjar.
Arvid Lindblad was a standout ninth for Racing Bulls on his first visit to Ile Notre-Dame in Montreal, though was disappointed by his effort in SQ3. The Briton sits alongside Williams' Carlos Sainz, who had one of his better days of the season to take 10th on the grid.
Nico Hulkenberg was again 11th for Audi and just ahead of team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto, while Franco Colapinto was the lead Alpine in 13th.
Fourteenth went to Esteban Ocon in the Haas, the Frenchman having downplayed speculation over his F1 future ahead of racing, with team-mate Oliver Bearman 15th as the team grappled with a new upgrade package.
Fernando Alonso made SQ2 for Aston Martin on a much improved showing for the squad but the two-time champion took no part in the session having crashed out at Turn 3 in SQ1.
Sergio Perez was impressive for Cadillac but was hindered by the late red flag for Alonso's crash in SQ1, as were the rest of those eliminated, including the Spaniard's team-mate Lance Stroll, who lines up 18th for his home sprint.
Pierre Gasly was the shock drop-out and will be 19th in the second Alpine, with Valtteri Bottas slowest of those to set a time.
Alex Albon didn't take part in the session after a heavy crash in the sole practice session, extensive repairs needed to his Williams after a run-in with a marmot at the exit of Turn 7.
He could start either from the last row of the grid or the pitlane, as could Liam Lawson, who also failed to participate in sprint qualifying following a power unit issue in practice.
F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026: Sprint starting grid
Position
Driver / Team
1
George Russell / Mercedes
2
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
3
Lando Norris / McLaren
4
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
5
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
6
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
7
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
8
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
9
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
10
Carlos Sainz / Williams
11
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
12
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
13
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
14
Esteban Ocon / Haas
15
Oliver Bearman / Haas
16
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
17
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
18
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
19
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
20
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
21
Alex Albon / Williams
22
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
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Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale