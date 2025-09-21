F1 Standings After Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
The gap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their maiden World Drivers' Championship victory has decreased yet again after a lap 1 crash for Piastri.
It was Max Verstappen, yet again, who took home victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, remaining unchallenged by Williams, Racing Bulls, and Mercedes behind him. Verstappen has now officially led more laps than his rival for second in the Championship, Lando Norris.
Last week, we said it would take a miracle for Max Verstappen to reignite his fifth Championship hopes, but after 0 points for Piastri and very few for Lando who finished in seventh, that miracle is looking more probable.
F1 Standings after the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Position / Driver
Points
1. Oscar Piastri
324
2. Lando Norris
299
3. Max Verstappen
255
4. George Russell
212
5. Charles Leclerc
165
6. Lewis Hamilton
121
7. Kimi Antonelli
78
8. Alex Albon
70
9. Isack Hadjar
39
10. Nico Hulkenberg
37
11. Lance Stroll
32
12. Carlos Sainz
31
13. Fernando Alonso
30
14. Liam Lawson
30
15. Esteban Ocon
28
16. Yuki Tsunoda
20
17. Pierre Gasly
20
18. Gabriel Bortoleto
18
19. Oliver Bearman
16
20. Franco Colapinto
0
21. Jack Doohan
0
One of the biggest results we saw from the race was Carlos Sainz and Williams third place podium finish. Not only did this shoot Carlos up the standings, but marked the first podium for Williams since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.
Liam Lawson also saw a powerful result, finishing in fifth place. He has overtaken a number of drivers in the standings. As a driver fighting to remain with the Red Bull Junior Team in 2026, this result should inspire confidence in the young Kiwi.
As for the rest of the grid, both Mercedes drivers of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli had an extremely strong race finishing in second and fourth place, respectively. George increased his points gap back to Charles Leclerc and Kimi shot ahead of Albon, again in the standings.
F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
There is less of a story when it comes to the F1 World Constructor's Championship. While McLaren did not clinch the World Constructor's Championship this weekend, as expected, they will still maintain first place. It is expected that the team will clinch the title in Singapore.
Position / Team
Points
1. McLaren
623
2. Mercedes
290
3. Ferrari
283
4. Red Bull
272
5. Williams
101
6. Racing Bulls
72
7. Aston Martin
62
8. Kick Sauber
55
9. Haas
44
10. Alpine
20
The bigger story of the weekend in terms of the Constructors Championship Results is that Mercedes, after a dominant weekend on track, have overtaken Ferrari for second place in the standings. Ferrari now sits only 11 points ahead of Red Bull and 7 points back from Mercedes.
The battle for 2nd place in the championship will heat up as the final seven races of the season continue with the potential for Ferrari to be knocked off the 'podium' entirely at their current pace.
The battle for fifth and sixth position (and much needed testing time and money) has also heated up between Williams and Racing Bulls. Carlos Sainz's podium shot Williams ahead of Racing Bulls in the standings, marking their highest standing since 2017.
The Latest F1 News
