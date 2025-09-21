F1 Standings After Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

The gap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their maiden World Drivers' Championship victory has decreased yet again after a lap 1 crash for Piastri.

It was Max Verstappen, yet again, who took home victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, remaining unchallenged by Williams, Racing Bulls, and Mercedes behind him. Verstappen has now officially led more laps than his rival for second in the Championship, Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, after taking pole position in qualifying for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Last week, we said it would take a miracle for Max Verstappen to reignite his fifth Championship hopes, but after 0 points for Piastri and very few for Lando who finished in seventh, that miracle is looking more probable.

F1 Standings after the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position / Driver Points 1. Oscar Piastri 324 2. Lando Norris 299 3. Max Verstappen 255 4. George Russell 212 5. Charles Leclerc 165 6. Lewis Hamilton 121 7. Kimi Antonelli 78 8. Alex Albon 70 9. Isack Hadjar 39 10. Nico Hulkenberg 37 11. Lance Stroll 32 12. Carlos Sainz 31 13. Fernando Alonso 30 14. Liam Lawson 30 15. Esteban Ocon 28 16. Yuki Tsunoda 20 17. Pierre Gasly 20 18. Gabriel Bortoleto 18 19. Oliver Bearman 16 20. Franco Colapinto 0 21. Jack Doohan 0

One of the biggest results we saw from the race was Carlos Sainz and Williams third place podium finish. Not only did this shoot Carlos up the standings, but marked the first podium for Williams since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Liam Lawson also saw a powerful result, finishing in fifth place. He has overtaken a number of drivers in the standings. As a driver fighting to remain with the Red Bull Junior Team in 2026, this result should inspire confidence in the young Kiwi.

As for the rest of the grid, both Mercedes drivers of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli had an extremely strong race finishing in second and fourth place, respectively. George increased his points gap back to Charles Leclerc and Kimi shot ahead of Albon, again in the standings.

F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

There is less of a story when it comes to the F1 World Constructor's Championship. While McLaren did not clinch the World Constructor's Championship this weekend, as expected, they will still maintain first place. It is expected that the team will clinch the title in Singapore.

Position / Team Points 1. McLaren 623 2. Mercedes 290 3. Ferrari 283 4. Red Bull 272 5. Williams 101 6. Racing Bulls 72 7. Aston Martin 62 8. Kick Sauber 55 9. Haas 44 10. Alpine 20

The bigger story of the weekend in terms of the Constructors Championship Results is that Mercedes, after a dominant weekend on track, have overtaken Ferrari for second place in the standings. Ferrari now sits only 11 points ahead of Red Bull and 7 points back from Mercedes.

The battle for 2nd place in the championship will heat up as the final seven races of the season continue with the potential for Ferrari to be knocked off the 'podium' entirely at their current pace.

The battle for fifth and sixth position (and much needed testing time and money) has also heated up between Williams and Racing Bulls. Carlos Sainz's podium shot Williams ahead of Racing Bulls in the standings, marking their highest standing since 2017.