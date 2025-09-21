Grand Prix

F1 Standings After Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Who is leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Kaitlin Tucci
Lando Norris, McLaren, after qualifying second for the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza.
Lando Norris, McLaren, after qualifying second for the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza.

The gap between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for their maiden World Drivers' Championship victory has decreased yet again after a lap 1 crash for Piastri.

It was Max Verstappen, yet again, who took home victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, remaining unchallenged by Williams, Racing Bulls, and Mercedes behind him. Verstappen has now officially led more laps than his rival for second in the Championship, Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, after taking pole position in qualifying for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza.

Last week, we said it would take a miracle for Max Verstappen to reignite his fifth Championship hopes, but after 0 points for Piastri and very few for Lando who finished in seventh, that miracle is looking more probable.

F1 Standings after the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Position / Driver

Points

1. Oscar Piastri

324

2. Lando Norris

299

3. Max Verstappen

255

4. George Russell

212

5. Charles Leclerc

165

6. Lewis Hamilton

121

7. Kimi Antonelli

78

8. Alex Albon

70

9. Isack Hadjar

39

10. Nico Hulkenberg

37

11. Lance Stroll

32

12. Carlos Sainz

31

13. Fernando Alonso

30

14. Liam Lawson

30

15. Esteban Ocon

28

16. Yuki Tsunoda

20

17. Pierre Gasly

20

18. Gabriel Bortoleto

18

19. Oliver Bearman

16

20. Franco Colapinto

0

21. Jack Doohan

0

One of the biggest results we saw from the race was Carlos Sainz and Williams third place podium finish. Not only did this shoot Carlos up the standings, but marked the first podium for Williams since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz, Williams, Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Liam Lawson also saw a powerful result, finishing in fifth place. He has overtaken a number of drivers in the standings. As a driver fighting to remain with the Red Bull Junior Team in 2026, this result should inspire confidence in the young Kiwi.

As for the rest of the grid, both Mercedes drivers of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli had an extremely strong race finishing in second and fourth place, respectively. George increased his points gap back to Charles Leclerc and Kimi shot ahead of Albon, again in the standings.

F1 Constructor Standings After 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

There is less of a story when it comes to the F1 World Constructor's Championship. While McLaren did not clinch the World Constructor's Championship this weekend, as expected, they will still maintain first place. It is expected that the team will clinch the title in Singapore.

Position / Team

Points

1. McLaren

623

2. Mercedes

290

3. Ferrari

283

4. Red Bull

272

5. Williams

101

6. Racing Bulls

72

7. Aston Martin

62

8. Kick Sauber

55

9. Haas

44

10. Alpine

20

The bigger story of the weekend in terms of the Constructors Championship Results is that Mercedes, after a dominant weekend on track, have overtaken Ferrari for second place in the standings. Ferrari now sits only 11 points ahead of Red Bull and 7 points back from Mercedes.

The battle for 2nd place in the championship will heat up as the final seven races of the season continue with the potential for Ferrari to be knocked off the 'podium' entirely at their current pace.

The battle for fifth and sixth position (and much needed testing time and money) has also heated up between Williams and Racing Bulls. Carlos Sainz's podium shot Williams ahead of Racing Bulls in the standings, marking their highest standing since 2017.

The Latest F1 News

Published
Kaitlin Tucci
KAITLIN TUCCI

