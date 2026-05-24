F1 Standings After the Canadian Grand Prix 2026

Kimi Antonelli stretched his lead in the Formula 1 drivers' standings as his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix was matched by a retirement for Mercedes teammate George Russell.

The duo went hammer-and-tongs at each other in the opening half of the event before Russell ground to a halt with a suspected power unit failure, leaving the Italian clear.

Lewis Hamilton moved up to fourth with second, while Max Verstappen added to his tally with third, albeit still down in seventh after a tough start to the year for Red Bull.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Antonelli now has a 43-point lead over Russell, who had reduced the gap on Saturday with sprint victory.

Charles Leclerc sits third after finishing fourth at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 13 points further back from Russell.

Hamilton is another three points back on 72 points, with a gap now opened up to Lando Norris on 58 after the reigning champion also retired for McLaren.

The Papaya squad's miserable day was compounded by Oscar Piastri's 11th-place finish, leaving him on 48 points, five ahead of Verstappen.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren | McLaren Racing

Pierre Gasly is best of the rest for Alpine despite an off weekend for the Frenchman, his 20 points just two better than Oliver Bearman.

Liam Lawson scored for Racing Bulls to move into the top 10, with Franco Colapinto also moving up the standings with a career-best sixth.

Isack Hadjar had two penalties en route to fifth in the second Red Bull and now has 14 points, with Carlos Sainz eight further back.

Arvid Lindblad, Gabriel Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon are the only other drivers to score this season.

Position Driver / Team Points 1 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 131 2 George Russell / Mercedes 88 3 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 75 4 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 72 5 Lando Norris / McLaren 58 6 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 48 7 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 43 8 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 20 9 Oliver Bearman / Haas 18 10 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 16 11 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 15 12 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 14 13 Carlos Sainz / Williams 6 14 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 5 15 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 2 16 Esteban Ocon / Haas 1 17 Alex Albon / Williams 1 18 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 0 19 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac 0 20 Sergio Perez / Cadillac 0 21 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 0 22 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 0

F1 constructors' standings after the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix

Mercedes' outlook still looks commanding despite Russell's non-finish, the Silver Arrows sitting on 219 points after five rounds.

Ferrari made the most of McLaren's disaster to pull clear in the race for second, the Scuderia on 147 points to the Papaya squad's 106.

Red Bull's sluggish start to the campaign is laid bare by its tally of 57, though that is still 22 better than fifth-placed Alpine.

Racing Bulls lie sixth on 21 points, two to the good of Haas.

Williams' difficult beginning to the new regulatory era sees the team with just seven points, while Audi is the last of the scoring teams on two.

Cadillac leads Aston Martin by virtue of best finishing position, despite neither team collecting a top 10.

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 219 2 Ferrari 147 3 McLaren 106 4 Red Bull 57 5 Alpine 35 6 Racing Bulls 21 7 Haas 19 8 Williams 7 9 Audi 2 10 Cadillac 0 11 Aston Martin 0