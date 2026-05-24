F1 Standings After the Canadian Grand Prix 2026
Kimi Antonelli stretched his lead in the Formula 1 drivers' standings as his victory at the Canadian Grand Prix was matched by a retirement for Mercedes teammate George Russell.
The duo went hammer-and-tongs at each other in the opening half of the event before Russell ground to a halt with a suspected power unit failure, leaving the Italian clear.
Lewis Hamilton moved up to fourth with second, while Max Verstappen added to his tally with third, albeit still down in seventh after a tough start to the year for Red Bull.
F1 drivers' standings after the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
Antonelli now has a 43-point lead over Russell, who had reduced the gap on Saturday with sprint victory.
Charles Leclerc sits third after finishing fourth at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 13 points further back from Russell.
Hamilton is another three points back on 72 points, with a gap now opened up to Lando Norris on 58 after the reigning champion also retired for McLaren.
The Papaya squad's miserable day was compounded by Oscar Piastri's 11th-place finish, leaving him on 48 points, five ahead of Verstappen.
Pierre Gasly is best of the rest for Alpine despite an off weekend for the Frenchman, his 20 points just two better than Oliver Bearman.
Liam Lawson scored for Racing Bulls to move into the top 10, with Franco Colapinto also moving up the standings with a career-best sixth.
Isack Hadjar had two penalties en route to fifth in the second Red Bull and now has 14 points, with Carlos Sainz eight further back.
Arvid Lindblad, Gabriel Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon are the only other drivers to score this season.
Position
Driver / Team
Points
1
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
131
2
George Russell / Mercedes
88
3
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
75
4
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
72
5
Lando Norris / McLaren
58
6
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
48
7
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
43
8
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
20
9
Oliver Bearman / Haas
18
10
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
16
11
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
15
12
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
14
13
Carlos Sainz / Williams
6
14
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
5
15
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
2
16
Esteban Ocon / Haas
1
17
Alex Albon / Williams
1
18
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
0
19
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
0
20
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
0
21
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
0
22
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
0
F1 constructors' standings after the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix
Mercedes' outlook still looks commanding despite Russell's non-finish, the Silver Arrows sitting on 219 points after five rounds.
Ferrari made the most of McLaren's disaster to pull clear in the race for second, the Scuderia on 147 points to the Papaya squad's 106.
Red Bull's sluggish start to the campaign is laid bare by its tally of 57, though that is still 22 better than fifth-placed Alpine.
Racing Bulls lie sixth on 21 points, two to the good of Haas.
Williams' difficult beginning to the new regulatory era sees the team with just seven points, while Audi is the last of the scoring teams on two.
Cadillac leads Aston Martin by virtue of best finishing position, despite neither team collecting a top 10.
Position
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
219
2
Ferrari
147
3
McLaren
106
4
Red Bull
57
5
Alpine
35
6
Racing Bulls
21
7
Haas
19
8
Williams
7
9
Audi
2
10
Cadillac
0
11
Aston Martin
0
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Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.Follow ewangale