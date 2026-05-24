F1 Canadian Grand Prix Starting Grid and Start Time

George Russell will start the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position after pipping teammate and championship rival Kimi Antonelli in Saturday's qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Mercedes driver, who also won the sprint from pole, set the fastest time of the session with his very last lap to finish 0.068s faster than the Italian teenager - remarkably, the same gap as in sprint qualifying on Friday.

The Silver Arrows are followed by McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who, along with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, played a major role in a thrilling five-way battle for top spot on the grid.

David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Max Verstappen was deflated throughout but was able to leap up to sixth with his final effort, starting just ahead of Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar, who has rediscovered his early-season form after a disappointing weekend in Miami.

Charles Leclerc was a disappointing eighth in the second Ferrari and will be hoping for improved fortunes on race day.

Arvid Lindblad was impressive in the Racing Bulls machine yet again and took ninth on the grid, with Alpine's Franco Colapinto proving his Miami turn-of-form was no fluke with another Q3 appearance.

Nico Hulkenberg made 11th his own again for Audi, separated from team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto by Liam Lawson in the second Racing Bull - all three hoping to make early ground into the points-paying positions.

We call it a day after Saturday's Qualifying. 🙌 The grid is set for tomorrow. #ARF1 #Montreal pic.twitter.com/QNW5ysV3Mv — Audi Revolut F1 Team (@audif1_) May 23, 2026

Pierre Gasly was hampered by damage en route to 14th - one of three drivers to have hit a marmot this weekend thus far - while Carlos Sainz was marginally slower than the Alpine driver, taking 15th in the lead Williams.

Oliver Bearman was slowest in Q2 as Haas struggled to find performance with its new upgrade package, though the Briton was faster than team-mate Esteban Ocon, who will line up 17th.

Alex Albon is 18th in the second Williams, while this year's bottom four is headed by Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

Sergio Perez has been quick in the Cadillac and outqualified home favorite Lance Stroll, with Valtteri Bottas last on the grid.

Conditions are expected to throw up a spectacle at the Ile Notre-Dame venue as rain has hit Montreal. Forecasts suggest that the precipitation will abate by the time the race starts, but the track surface is still likely to be damp, slippery and a real test for all the drivers as they aim for glory.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid

Position Driver / Team 1 George Russell / Mercedes 2 Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 3 Lando Norris / McLaren 4 Oscar Piastri / McLaren 5 Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 6 Max Verstappen / Red Bull 7 Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 8 Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 9 Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls 10 Franco Colapinto / Alpine 11 Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 12 Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 13 Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 14 Pierre Gasly / Alpine 15 Carlos Sainz / Williams 16 Oliver Bearman / Haas 17 Esteban Ocon / Haas 18 Alex Albon / Williams 19 Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin 20 Sergio Perez / Cadillac 21 Lance Stroll / Aston Martin 22 Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac

F1 Canadian Grand Prix start time

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix starts at 4:00 p.m. EST (local) / 9 p.m. BST on Sunday May 24, 2026.