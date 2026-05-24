Skip to main content
Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Starting Grid and Start Time

Check out the full starting grid for the 2026 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.
Ewan Gale|
May 23, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Mercedes driver George Russell (63) leads the start of the sprint race of the Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
May 23, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Mercedes driver George Russell (63) leads the start of the sprint race of the Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

George Russell will start the Canadian Grand Prix from pole position after pipping teammate and championship rival Kimi Antonelli in Saturday's qualifying at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Mercedes driver, who also won the sprint from pole, set the fastest time of the session with his very last lap to finish 0.068s faster than the Italian teenager - remarkably, the same gap as in sprint qualifying on Friday.

The Silver Arrows are followed by McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who, along with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, played a major role in a thrilling five-way battle for top spot on the grid.

Lewis Hamilton
David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Max Verstappen was deflated throughout but was able to leap up to sixth with his final effort, starting just ahead of Red Bull team-mate Isack Hadjar, who has rediscovered his early-season form after a disappointing weekend in Miami.

Charles Leclerc was a disappointing eighth in the second Ferrari and will be hoping for improved fortunes on race day.

Arvid Lindblad was impressive in the Racing Bulls machine yet again and took ninth on the grid, with Alpine's Franco Colapinto proving his Miami turn-of-form was no fluke with another Q3 appearance.

Nico Hulkenberg made 11th his own again for Audi, separated from team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto by Liam Lawson in the second Racing Bull - all three hoping to make early ground into the points-paying positions.

Pierre Gasly was hampered by damage en route to 14th - one of three drivers to have hit a marmot this weekend thus far - while Carlos Sainz was marginally slower than the Alpine driver, taking 15th in the lead Williams.

Oliver Bearman was slowest in Q2 as Haas struggled to find performance with its new upgrade package, though the Briton was faster than team-mate Esteban Ocon, who will line up 17th.

Alex Albon is 18th in the second Williams, while this year's bottom four is headed by Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

Sergio Perez has been quick in the Cadillac and outqualified home favorite Lance Stroll, with Valtteri Bottas last on the grid.

Conditions are expected to throw up a spectacle at the Ile Notre-Dame venue as rain has hit Montreal. Forecasts suggest that the precipitation will abate by the time the race starts, but the track surface is still likely to be damp, slippery and a real test for all the drivers as they aim for glory.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid

Position

Driver / Team

1

George Russell / Mercedes

2

Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

3

Lando Norris / McLaren

4

Oscar Piastri / McLaren

5

Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

6

Max Verstappen / Red Bull

7

Isack Hadjar / Red Bull

8

Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

9

Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls

10

Franco Colapinto / Alpine

11

Nico Hulkenberg / Audi

12

Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

13

Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi

14

Pierre Gasly / Alpine

15

Carlos Sainz / Williams

16

Oliver Bearman / Haas

17

Esteban Ocon / Haas

18

Alex Albon / Williams

19

Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

20

Sergio Perez / Cadillac

21

Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

22

Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac

F1 Canadian Grand Prix start time

The F1 Canadian Grand Prix starts at 4:00 p.m. EST (local) / 9 p.m. BST on Sunday May 24, 2026.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Ewan Gale
EWAN GALE

Ewan is a motorsport journalist covering F1 for Grand Prix On SI. Having been educated at Silverstone, the home of the British Grand Prix, and subsequently graduating from university with a sports journalism degree, Ewan made a move into F1 in 2021. Ewan joins after a stint with Autosport as an editor, having written for a number of outlets including RacingNews365 and GPFans, during which time he has covered grand prix and car launches as an accredited member of the media.

Share on XFollow ewangale
Home/News