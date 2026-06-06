Max Verstappen Shocked by Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying Results
It is well known that Circuit de Monaco's tight corners and title of 'skinniest' track on the calendar mean that Saturday qualifying is the most important of the grand prix weekend.
Drivers push to the absolute limits of speed – three times if they're lucky – often with wall taps and some of the most intense focus out of the 22 on the grid. For Verstappen, a driver who has been struggling in the 2026 season, today's qualifying session was equally a step forward and disappointing.
Even throughout this Monaco Grand Prix weekend, Verstappen was struggling behind the wheel of his Red Bull during the first three practice sessions. However, with a taste of the Verstappen of old, he nearly took pole position – only missing out by four-hundredths of a second.
Familiar Fight for Pole at One of Verstappen's Best Tracks
Monaco has often brought out some of Verstappen's best performances throughout his F1 career. He has claimed victory in Monaco three times in 2021, 2023, and 2024, while also landing on pole position in 2023.
His most recent visit to Monaco was less than ideal, finishing fourth and off the podium. However, the bigger challenge has been his start to 2026, where Verstappen has only finished on the podium once, at the Canadian Grand Prix (third). He has entered Monaco eighth in the championship standings, struggling to come to terms with the car under the new regulations.
This makes his front row start tomorrow on the streets of Monaco feel more significant.
"Heading into qualifying and being up there, I think was extremely positive. Overall, of course, very happy with how qualifying went, how all the laps went, even though you had to deal with all the traffic and, of course, the walls. I'm happy to be on the front row."Max Verstappen Red Bull, P2
At the end of practice sessions on Friday, Verstappen remarked to the press that he really wanted Red Bull to "fine-tune some things" in order to take the fight to the Ferraris, who seemed to have the dominant pace around the street circuit.
However, during the morning practice session on Saturday, Verstappen seemed to drop back in pace, finishing only fifth behind both Mercedes and both Ferraris, and almost a second back from first.
"If you would have told me yesterday to be on the front row, I would have definitely taken it. Also this morning, I think we had quite some difficulties with the car."Max Verstappen, Red Bull, P2
When it came down to the wire, though, Verstappen did put it together to nearly take pole away from the championship leaders. More importantly, while Monaco's pole position does heavily influence race finish position, Verstappen has proven that overtaking for the lead is possible on the Streets of Monte Carlo.
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.