F1 Standings and Results after the 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix

The Brazilian Grand Prix was set up to be monumental. While the Drivers' Championship may have been won in Mexico by Kimi Antonelli, the number of grid penalties and a late-stage red flag in Q2 shook up the starting order.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were both on the back row, while rookie Rafael Camara sat in the middle of the grid, with Oscar Piastri just ahead of him. George Russell dropped from his P2 position to P7. Fernando Alonso started in the points, just in front of Alex Albon. Finally, a Racing Bull (Lawson) was on the second row next to an Audi (Hulkenberg). Lastly, Norris was on pole for the third year in a row.

The Brazilian Grand Prix has long been seen as the race where anything can happen when rain is on the radar, and in 2026, it was again. After struggles stacked up for Mercedes, it was Lando Norris who took home the win, followed by the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Hadjar.

Formel 1 - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2026. Kimi Antonelli Formula One - Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2026 United States GP. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes-Benz AG

The headline, which is no shock to anyone, is that Mercedes has officially taken home the F1 World Constructors' Championship Title.

Battle of the Tires

In the opening laps, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen found grip that could only be described as legendary, with Hamilton quickly jumping almost 10 positions at the start. However, his tires fell off, triggering a series of both fortunate and unfortunate events.

George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes | Mercedes-Benz Media

The race started on intermediates until Lewis triggered the barrage of pit stops for soft tires. Nearly the entire front of the grid pitted, including George Russell.

Even more shocking, his teammate, world champion Kimi Antonelli, seemed to respond. He came on the radio to say that something felt wrong with his car after the pit stops. Bono told Antonelli it was tire temperatures, which resulted in a spin for Antonelli, losing the lead to Lando Norris.

Final Stint Rainstorm

With only 10 laps remaining, the entire grid was forced to pit for intermediate tires as rain came down heavily. Naturally, several double stacks led to tense pit stops, but it was Lewis Hamilton who spun while Ferrari attempted to avoid the double stack. He was able to save the car, but a highly tense moment for the team.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell struggled to get their tires up to temperature properly across the race. As the duo chased the Constructors' Championship title, Antonelli struggled for pace. The team made the call to swap Russell and Antonelli, but both still noted serious balance issues.

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar Red Bull | Getty Images / Red bull Content Pool

In the end, Norris was able to hold on to his gap over the rest of the grid, and Red Bull had a great weekend on track. Max Verstappen again charged from the back of the grid to stand on the podium, and Hadjar scored the fourth podium of his career.

F1 Race Results for the Brazilian Grand Prix 2026

Position Driver/Team 1. Lando Norris / McLaren 2. Verstappen / Red Bull 3. Hadjar / Red Bull 4. Russell / Mercedes 5. Antonelli / Mercedes 6. Piastri / McLaren 7. Leclerc / Ferrari 8. Lawson / Racing Bulls 9. Hamilton / Ferrari 10. Hulkenberg / Audi 11. Lindblad / Racing Bulls 12. Alonso / Aston Martin 13. Colapinto / Alpine 14. Gasly / Alpine 15. Albon / Williams 16. Bortoleto / Audi 17. Bearman / Haas 18. Perez / Cadillac 19. Sainz / Williams 20. Camara / Haas 21. Stroll / Aston Martin 22. Bottas / Cadillac

F1 Driver Championship Standings After the Brazilian Grand Prix 2026

Position Driver Points 1. Kimi Antonelli 390 2. Max Verstappen 279 3. George Russell 262 4. Lewis Hamilton 261 5. Charles Leclerc 251 6. Lando Norris 246 7. Oscar Piastri 152 8. Isack Hadjar 122 9. Liam Lawson 87 10. Pierre Gasly 42 11. Arvid Lindblad 38 12. Franco Colapinto 27 13. Ollie Bearman 23 14. Gabriel Bortoleto 14 15. Nico Hulkenberg 14 16. Esteban Ocon 7 17. Fernando Alonso 7 18. Carlos Sainz 7 19. Alex Albon 5 20. Yuki Tsunoda 1 21. Ryo Hirakawa 1 22. Lance Stroll 0 23. Valtteri Bottas 0 24. Sergio Perez 0 25. Rafael Camara 0

F1 Constructor Championship Standings After the Brazilian Grand Prix 2026

Position Team Points 1. Mercedes 652 2. Ferrari 512 3. Red Bull 401 4. McLaren 398 5. Racing Bulls 112 6. Alpine 69 7. Haas 31 8. Audi 28 9. Williams 12 10. Aston Martin 7 11. Cadillac 0

The next race returns to the United States at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in just two weeks. The race will air on Apple TV on Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT (local).