F1 Standings and Results after the 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix
The Brazilian Grand Prix was set up to be monumental. While the Drivers' Championship may have been won in Mexico by Kimi Antonelli, the number of grid penalties and a late-stage red flag in Q2 shook up the starting order.
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were both on the back row, while rookie Rafael Camara sat in the middle of the grid, with Oscar Piastri just ahead of him. George Russell dropped from his P2 position to P7. Fernando Alonso started in the points, just in front of Alex Albon. Finally, a Racing Bull (Lawson) was on the second row next to an Audi (Hulkenberg). Lastly, Norris was on pole for the third year in a row.
The Brazilian Grand Prix has long been seen as the race where anything can happen when rain is on the radar, and in 2026, it was again. After struggles stacked up for Mercedes, it was Lando Norris who took home the win, followed by the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Hadjar.
The headline, which is no shock to anyone, is that Mercedes has officially taken home the F1 World Constructors' Championship Title.
Battle of the Tires
In the opening laps, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen found grip that could only be described as legendary, with Hamilton quickly jumping almost 10 positions at the start. However, his tires fell off, triggering a series of both fortunate and unfortunate events.
The race started on intermediates until Lewis triggered the barrage of pit stops for soft tires. Nearly the entire front of the grid pitted, including George Russell.
Even more shocking, his teammate, world champion Kimi Antonelli, seemed to respond. He came on the radio to say that something felt wrong with his car after the pit stops. Bono told Antonelli it was tire temperatures, which resulted in a spin for Antonelli, losing the lead to Lando Norris.
Final Stint Rainstorm
With only 10 laps remaining, the entire grid was forced to pit for intermediate tires as rain came down heavily. Naturally, several double stacks led to tense pit stops, but it was Lewis Hamilton who spun while Ferrari attempted to avoid the double stack. He was able to save the car, but a highly tense moment for the team.
Kimi Antonelli and George Russell struggled to get their tires up to temperature properly across the race. As the duo chased the Constructors' Championship title, Antonelli struggled for pace. The team made the call to swap Russell and Antonelli, but both still noted serious balance issues.
In the end, Norris was able to hold on to his gap over the rest of the grid, and Red Bull had a great weekend on track. Max Verstappen again charged from the back of the grid to stand on the podium, and Hadjar scored the fourth podium of his career.
F1 Race Results for the Brazilian Grand Prix 2026
Position
Driver/Team
1.
Lando Norris / McLaren
2.
Verstappen / Red Bull
3.
Hadjar / Red Bull
4.
Russell / Mercedes
5.
Antonelli / Mercedes
6.
Piastri / McLaren
7.
Leclerc / Ferrari
8.
Lawson / Racing Bulls
9.
Hamilton / Ferrari
10.
Hulkenberg / Audi
11.
Lindblad / Racing Bulls
12.
Alonso / Aston Martin
13.
Colapinto / Alpine
14.
Gasly / Alpine
15.
Albon / Williams
16.
Bortoleto / Audi
17.
Bearman / Haas
18.
Perez / Cadillac
19.
Sainz / Williams
20.
Camara / Haas
21.
Stroll / Aston Martin
22.
Bottas / Cadillac
F1 Driver Championship Standings After the Brazilian Grand Prix 2026
Position
Driver
Points
1.
Kimi Antonelli
390
2.
Max Verstappen
279
3.
George Russell
262
4.
Lewis Hamilton
261
5.
Charles Leclerc
251
6.
Lando Norris
246
7.
Oscar Piastri
152
8.
Isack Hadjar
122
9.
Liam Lawson
87
10.
Pierre Gasly
42
11.
Arvid Lindblad
38
12.
Franco Colapinto
27
13.
Ollie Bearman
23
14.
Gabriel Bortoleto
14
15.
Nico Hulkenberg
14
16.
Esteban Ocon
7
17.
Fernando Alonso
7
18.
Carlos Sainz
7
19.
Alex Albon
5
20.
Yuki Tsunoda
1
21.
Ryo Hirakawa
1
22.
Lance Stroll
0
23.
Valtteri Bottas
0
24.
Sergio Perez
0
25.
Rafael Camara
0
F1 Constructor Championship Standings After the Brazilian Grand Prix 2026
Position
Team
Points
1.
Mercedes
652
2.
Ferrari
512
3.
Red Bull
401
4.
McLaren
398
5.
Racing Bulls
112
6.
Alpine
69
7.
Haas
31
8.
Audi
28
9.
Williams
12
10.
Aston Martin
7
11.
Cadillac
0
The next race returns to the United States at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in just two weeks. The race will air on Apple TV on Saturday, November 21, at 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT (local).
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.