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F1 Standings and Results as Kimi Antonelli Crowned Champion at Mexican Grand Prix

Who came out on top at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City?
Kaitlin Tucci|
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes | Mercedes Media Pool

The Mexican Grand Prix has been anything but boring as the weekend has progressed. It started with championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas both missing media day due to illness.

Then came the drama in Free Practice sessions that handed Verstappen and Lawson one-place grid penalties. This didn't matter much for Lawson, who took a new power unit and started from the pit lane. That's not all, as Esteban Ocon left the Mexican Grand Prix under uncertain circumstances and was replaced by Ryu Hirakawa.

The top story of the early part of the weekend, though, was that Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position in Ferrari and his first since 2023. Although after a dramatic race that left Hamilton storming into the back of the Ferrari garage during a red flag, he finished P2.

Max Verstappen Red Bull
Max Verstappen Red Bull | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Verstappen ultimately won the race, moving up to P2 in the championship. In another headline, with a race that was anything but 'clean', Kimi Antonelli finished P3 to become the 2026 F1 World Drivers' Champion.

Penalties At the Start

Late last night, the FIA Stewards set a rule for the Mexican Grand Prix that if overtaking off the track occurred in the early turns of the race, the driver must give the position back by Turn 12. As it turns out, the new rule was incredibly relevant.

Lewis Hamilton had a strong launch from pole, as did his Ferrari Teammate, Charles Leclerc, from P3. The drivers battled through the corners, and Charles cut a corner, taking P1 from Lewis, while Max Verstappen took advantage and sat in P2. Charles did not give the position back and was handed a 5-second time penalty.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pre-season testing, Bahrain
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari | Scuderia Ferrari

On the same opening lap, Russell had a very slow start, dropping back to P6. Late in the lap, as he rounded a turn, he tapped the back of Isack Hadjar, sending him spinning. Russell was also handed a penalty of 10 seconds for the second race in a row.

Mid Race Red Flag Shakes up the Field

The field seemed set with Max Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers leading the front of the pack, closely followed by Kimi Antonelli. However, on lap 46, the unthinkable happened to Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac. His front left suspension snapped, sending him hurdling into the TechPro barrier. While Bottas was 'okay' after the crash, the barrier was less so.

A red flag was called just after Lewis Hamilton had pitted under a VSC that was initially called. The drivers restarted in this order: Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, and Antonelli, with 25 Laps remaining. Technically, Antonelli would have started before Hamilton, but race control decided to restart from the Lap 45 order because Lap 46 was not complete.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari | Scuderia Ferrari

On the restart, Hamilton got exactly what he wanted – the spot back from Charles Leclerc that he lost on Lap 1. Further back, Hulkenberg made contact with Bearman, ending Bearman's race. He was handed a 10-second time penalty.

After the restart, there weren't many overtakes until just over 10 laps remained. Piastri and Lindblad collided, sending Lindblad into the wall and out of the race. The collision will be investigated post-race, with a possible penalty for Piastri.

F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2026 Results

Position

Driver

Team

1.

Max Verstappen

Red Bull

2.

Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari

3.

Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes

4.

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

5.

Lando Norris

McLaren

6.

George Russell

Mercedes

7.

Oscar Piastri ** (possible penalty)

McLaren

8.

Franco Colapinto

Alpine

9.

Liam Lawson

Racing Bulls

10.

Pierre Gasly

Alpine

11.

Gabriel Bortoletto

Audi

12.

Isack Hadjar

Red Bull

13.

Ryo Hirakawa

Haas

14.

Alex Albon

Williams

15.

Carlos Sainz

Williams

16.

Nico Hulkenberg

Audi

17.

Sergio Perez

Cadillac

18.

Arvid Lindblad

Racing Bulls

DNF

Ollie Bearman

Haas

DNF

Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac

DNF

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

DNF

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix

Position

Driver/Team

Points

1.

Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

380

2.

Max Verstappen / Red Bull

261

3.

Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

259

4.

George Russell / Mercedes

250

5.

Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

245

6.

Lando Norris / McLaren

221

7.

Oscar Piastri/ McLaren

150

8.

Isack Hadjar / Red Bull

105

9.

Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

79

10.

Pierre Gasly / Alpine

43

11.

Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls

38

12.

Franco Colapinto/ Alpine

31

13.

Ollie Bearman / Haas

23

14.

Nico Hulkenberg / Audi

13

15.

Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi

10

16.

Esteban Ocon / Haas

7

17.

Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

7

18.

Carlos Sainz / Williams

7

19.

Alex Albon / Williams

5

20.

Yuki Tsunoda / Racing Bulls

1

21.

Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

0

22.

Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac

0

23.

Sergio Perez / Cadillac

0

24.

Ryo Hirakawa / Haas

0

F1 Constructors' Championship Standings After the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix

Position

Team

Points

1.

Mercedes

639

2.

Ferrari

504

3.

Red Bull

380

4.

McLaren

371

5.

Racing Bulls

104

6.

Alpine

74

7.

Haas

30

8.

Audi

23

9.

Williams

12

10.

Aston Martin

7

11.

Cadillac

0

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Kaitlin Tucci
KAITLIN TUCCI

Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.

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