F1 Standings and Results as Kimi Antonelli Crowned Champion at Mexican Grand Prix
The Mexican Grand Prix has been anything but boring as the weekend has progressed. It started with championship leader Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas both missing media day due to illness.
Then came the drama in Free Practice sessions that handed Verstappen and Lawson one-place grid penalties. This didn't matter much for Lawson, who took a new power unit and started from the pit lane. That's not all, as Esteban Ocon left the Mexican Grand Prix under uncertain circumstances and was replaced by Ryu Hirakawa.
The top story of the early part of the weekend, though, was that Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position in Ferrari and his first since 2023. Although after a dramatic race that left Hamilton storming into the back of the Ferrari garage during a red flag, he finished P2.
Max Verstappen ultimately won the race, moving up to P2 in the championship. In another headline, with a race that was anything but 'clean', Kimi Antonelli finished P3 to become the 2026 F1 World Drivers' Champion.
Penalties At the Start
Late last night, the FIA Stewards set a rule for the Mexican Grand Prix that if overtaking off the track occurred in the early turns of the race, the driver must give the position back by Turn 12. As it turns out, the new rule was incredibly relevant.
Lewis Hamilton had a strong launch from pole, as did his Ferrari Teammate, Charles Leclerc, from P3. The drivers battled through the corners, and Charles cut a corner, taking P1 from Lewis, while Max Verstappen took advantage and sat in P2. Charles did not give the position back and was handed a 5-second time penalty.
On the same opening lap, Russell had a very slow start, dropping back to P6. Late in the lap, as he rounded a turn, he tapped the back of Isack Hadjar, sending him spinning. Russell was also handed a penalty of 10 seconds for the second race in a row.
Mid Race Red Flag Shakes up the Field
The field seemed set with Max Verstappen and the Ferrari drivers leading the front of the pack, closely followed by Kimi Antonelli. However, on lap 46, the unthinkable happened to Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac. His front left suspension snapped, sending him hurdling into the TechPro barrier. While Bottas was 'okay' after the crash, the barrier was less so.
A red flag was called just after Lewis Hamilton had pitted under a VSC that was initially called. The drivers restarted in this order: Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, and Antonelli, with 25 Laps remaining. Technically, Antonelli would have started before Hamilton, but race control decided to restart from the Lap 45 order because Lap 46 was not complete.
On the restart, Hamilton got exactly what he wanted – the spot back from Charles Leclerc that he lost on Lap 1. Further back, Hulkenberg made contact with Bearman, ending Bearman's race. He was handed a 10-second time penalty.
After the restart, there weren't many overtakes until just over 10 laps remained. Piastri and Lindblad collided, sending Lindblad into the wall and out of the race. The collision will be investigated post-race, with a possible penalty for Piastri.
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2026 Results
Position
Driver
Team
1.
Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2.
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
3.
Kimi Antonelli
Mercedes
4.
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
5.
Lando Norris
McLaren
6.
George Russell
Mercedes
7.
Oscar Piastri ** (possible penalty)
McLaren
8.
Franco Colapinto
Alpine
9.
Liam Lawson
Racing Bulls
10.
Pierre Gasly
Alpine
11.
Gabriel Bortoletto
Audi
12.
Isack Hadjar
Red Bull
13.
Ryo Hirakawa
Haas
14.
Alex Albon
Williams
15.
Carlos Sainz
Williams
16.
Nico Hulkenberg
Audi
17.
Sergio Perez
Cadillac
18.
Arvid Lindblad
Racing Bulls
DNF
Ollie Bearman
Haas
DNF
Valtteri Bottas
Cadillac
DNF
Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
DNF
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
F1 Drivers' Championship Standings After the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix
Position
Driver/Team
Points
1.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
380
2.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
261
3.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
259
4.
George Russell / Mercedes
250
5.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
245
6.
Lando Norris / McLaren
221
7.
Oscar Piastri/ McLaren
150
8.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
105
9.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
79
10.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
43
11.
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
38
12.
Franco Colapinto/ Alpine
31
13.
Ollie Bearman / Haas
23
14.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
13
15.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
10
16.
Esteban Ocon / Haas
7
17.
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
7
18.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
7
19.
Alex Albon / Williams
5
20.
Yuki Tsunoda / Racing Bulls
1
21.
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
0
22.
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
0
23.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
0
24.
Ryo Hirakawa / Haas
0
F1 Constructors' Championship Standings After the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix
Position
Team
Points
1.
Mercedes
639
2.
Ferrari
504
3.
Red Bull
380
4.
McLaren
371
5.
Racing Bulls
104
6.
Alpine
74
7.
Haas
30
8.
Audi
23
9.
Williams
12
10.
Aston Martin
7
11.
Cadillac
0
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.