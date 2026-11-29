Both championships have already been wrapped up, with Kimi Antonelli as our 2026 Drivers' Champion and Mercedes as our 2026 Constructors' Champions. That said, every other position is essentially up for grabs.

The Qatar Qualifying Session was relatively straightforward, with Mercedes locking out the front row for the first time since Canada, followed by the McLaren duo and Red Bull duo, but with Isack Hadjar at the front.

In the end, it was World Champion Kimi Antonelli who brought home the penultimate race win in Qatar, followed by George Russell and Oscar Piastri. This is Oscar's second podium in a row after a terrible season for the Australian driver.

Nov 21, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; McLaren Mastercard F1 team driver Oscar Piastri (81) lifts the third place trophy in the Heineken Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit and ultimately claimed podium places. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Verstappen has officially locked in P2 in the championship – there is no mathematical possibility of Russell overtaking him. Russell has officially passed Hamilton in the championship, with Norris only one point behind.

The final points standings will be decided in Abu Dhabi, with third through sixth place close enough to change positions at a moment's notice. Additionally, with Mercedes and Ferrari locked in at first and second in Constructors' standings, Red Bull and McLaren are now tied on points coming into Abu Dhabi.

Drama at the Start

After the chaos of Las Vegas, it might be an exaggeration to call the start in Qatar dramatic. Lando Norris had a terrible start, falling back several positions from his P3 grid slot. He was jumped by both Red Bulls and his teammate.

Really, the chaos came with Arvid Lindblad's start. He took an adventure through several turns and managed to hit every sign and marker along the way. This led to his retirement and a lot of debris on the track.

Simultaneously, during the opening laps, Russell and Antonelli battled for the lead, which led to their team boss telling them to essentially 'back off' and respect their teammate's race. Antonelli was pointedly annoyed by the result and running order of qualifying, so it is no shock that he fought hard to take the lead from his teammate.

George managed to pick up damage during these opening laps. He came in late in the race to remove the debris from the body of the car, but the team was unable to remove it. In the end, while he didn't win from pole, he still finished on the podium in 2nd place.

F1 Race Results for the Qatar Grand Prix 2026

Position Driver/ Team 1. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes 2. George Russell / Mercedes 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren 4. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 5. Lando Norris / McLaren 6. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari 7. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari 8. Isack Hadjar / Red Bull 9. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls 10. Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi 11. Oliver Bearman / Haas 12. Nico Hulkenberg / Audi 13. Franco Colapinto / Alpine 14. Pierre Gasly / Alpine 15. Carlos Sainz / Williams 16. Rafael Camera / Haas 17. Alex Albon / Williams 18. Sergio Perez / Cadillac 19. Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac DNF Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin DNF Lance Stroll / Aston Martin DNF Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls

F1 Standings After the Qatar Grand Prix 2026

Position Driver Points 1. Kimi Antonelli 427 2. Max Verstappen 316 3. George Russell 282 4. Lewis Hamilton 275 5. Lando Norris 274 6. Charles Leclerc 258 7. Oscar Piastri 182 8. Isack Hadjar 126 9. Liam Lawson 91 10. Pierre Gasly 52 11. Arvid Lindblad 38 12. Franco Colapinto 35 13. Oliver Bearman 23 14. Gabriel Bortoleto 15 15. Nico Hulkenberg 14 16. Carlos Sainz 11 17. Esteban Ocon 7 18. Fernando Alonso 7 19. Alexander Albon 5 20. Yuki Tsunoda 1 21. Ryo Hirakawa 1 22. Lance Stroll 0 23. Valtteri Bottas 0 24. Sergio Perez 0 25. Rafael Camera 0

F1 Constructor Championship Standings After the Qatar Grand Prix 2026

Position Team Points 1. Mercedes 709 2. Ferrari 533 3. Red Bull Racing 456 4. McLaren 456 5. Racing Bulls 116 6. Alpine 87 7. Haas 31 8. Audi 29 9. Williams 16 10. Aston Martin 7 11. Cadillac 0

The final race of the 2026 Formula 1 Season will take place on Sunday, December 6th at 8:00 AM (ET) in Abu Dhabi on AppleTV, F1TV, and Sky Sports.