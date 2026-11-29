F1 Standings and Results after the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix
Both championships have already been wrapped up, with Kimi Antonelli as our 2026 Drivers' Champion and Mercedes as our 2026 Constructors' Champions. That said, every other position is essentially up for grabs.
The Qatar Qualifying Session was relatively straightforward, with Mercedes locking out the front row for the first time since Canada, followed by the McLaren duo and Red Bull duo, but with Isack Hadjar at the front.
In the end, it was World Champion Kimi Antonelli who brought home the penultimate race win in Qatar, followed by George Russell and Oscar Piastri. This is Oscar's second podium in a row after a terrible season for the Australian driver.
Max Verstappen has officially locked in P2 in the championship – there is no mathematical possibility of Russell overtaking him. Russell has officially passed Hamilton in the championship, with Norris only one point behind.
The final points standings will be decided in Abu Dhabi, with third through sixth place close enough to change positions at a moment's notice. Additionally, with Mercedes and Ferrari locked in at first and second in Constructors' standings, Red Bull and McLaren are now tied on points coming into Abu Dhabi.
Drama at the Start
After the chaos of Las Vegas, it might be an exaggeration to call the start in Qatar dramatic. Lando Norris had a terrible start, falling back several positions from his P3 grid slot. He was jumped by both Red Bulls and his teammate.
Really, the chaos came with Arvid Lindblad's start. He took an adventure through several turns and managed to hit every sign and marker along the way. This led to his retirement and a lot of debris on the track.
Simultaneously, during the opening laps, Russell and Antonelli battled for the lead, which led to their team boss telling them to essentially 'back off' and respect their teammate's race. Antonelli was pointedly annoyed by the result and running order of qualifying, so it is no shock that he fought hard to take the lead from his teammate.
George managed to pick up damage during these opening laps. He came in late in the race to remove the debris from the body of the car, but the team was unable to remove it. In the end, while he didn't win from pole, he still finished on the podium in 2nd place.
F1 Race Results for the Qatar Grand Prix 2026
Position
Driver/ Team
1.
Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
2.
George Russell / Mercedes
3.
Oscar Piastri / McLaren
4.
Max Verstappen / Red Bull
5.
Lando Norris / McLaren
6.
Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
7.
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
8.
Isack Hadjar / Red Bull
9.
Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
10.
Gabriel Bortoleto / Audi
11.
Oliver Bearman / Haas
12.
Nico Hulkenberg / Audi
13.
Franco Colapinto / Alpine
14.
Pierre Gasly / Alpine
15.
Carlos Sainz / Williams
16.
Rafael Camera / Haas
17.
Alex Albon / Williams
18.
Sergio Perez / Cadillac
19.
Valtteri Bottas / Cadillac
DNF
Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
DNF
Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
DNF
Arvid Lindblad / Racing Bulls
F1 Standings After the Qatar Grand Prix 2026
Position
Driver
Points
1.
Kimi Antonelli
427
2.
Max Verstappen
316
3.
George Russell
282
4.
Lewis Hamilton
275
5.
Lando Norris
274
6.
Charles Leclerc
258
7.
Oscar Piastri
182
8.
Isack Hadjar
126
9.
Liam Lawson
91
10.
Pierre Gasly
52
11.
Arvid Lindblad
38
12.
Franco Colapinto
35
13.
Oliver Bearman
23
14.
Gabriel Bortoleto
15
15.
Nico Hulkenberg
14
16.
Carlos Sainz
11
17.
Esteban Ocon
7
18.
Fernando Alonso
7
19.
Alexander Albon
5
20.
Yuki Tsunoda
1
21.
Ryo Hirakawa
1
22.
Lance Stroll
0
23.
Valtteri Bottas
0
24.
Sergio Perez
0
25.
Rafael Camera
0
F1 Constructor Championship Standings After the Qatar Grand Prix 2026
Position
Team
Points
1.
Mercedes
709
2.
Ferrari
533
3.
Red Bull Racing
456
4.
McLaren
456
5.
Racing Bulls
116
6.
Alpine
87
7.
Haas
31
8.
Audi
29
9.
Williams
16
10.
Aston Martin
7
11.
Cadillac
0
The final race of the 2026 Formula 1 Season will take place on Sunday, December 6th at 8:00 AM (ET) in Abu Dhabi on AppleTV, F1TV, and Sky Sports.
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.