Lukáš has been a Formula 1 fan for as long as he can remember... from the days of "pretending to be Michael Schumacher" well into his adulthood. He has never seen a Formula 1 race in person, but yesterday, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock, that changed – in a dramatic fashion.

The Heineken x F1 Season Ticket is one-of-a-kind in a big way. Twenty-four races on the calendar. A plus-one to each of them. Travel and accommodation covered worldwide by Heineken themselves. The idea of the ticket serves as one of the arms of Heineken's wider initiative Fans Have More Friends – the belief that fandom, sports, music, and travel are better when shared.

Ask any Formula 1 fan – Lukáš included – what their best F1 memories are, and the story is almost never about actual racing. It's about the friends you made in the grandstand, the group chat that started on F1 TikTok, and the people who make the sport feel like home.

Brandon Burgess, the first Season Ticket Holder, knows that better than most. He was already paying his own way to every F1 race in 2025, and documenting the friendships and communities he found along his way. Max Verstappen handed him the first-ever Heineken F1 Season Ticket in Brazil, and he spent 2026 at every Grand Prix.

Brandon Passing the Season Ticket to Lukas | Courtesy of Heineken

That story now comes full circle. It sets a precedent for how Heineken rewards fans for creating those community spaces. For Lukáš Chalabala, a Czech fan who had never seen a Formula 1 race in person, this weekend is the start of something incredible – not just for him but for the friends he will meet around the world.

Brandon handed the one-of-a-kind carbon fiber pass to Lukáš Chalabala, and Heineken Ambassador Max Verstappen walked in to surprise them both. Grand Prix on SI chatted with Lukáš and Max about the story of the Season Ticket.

Lukáš Chalabala, Heineken's Season Ticket Holder

Lukáš joined the group of Heineken and PR staff walking to his very first F1 Paddock on Wednesday night with zero clue about what he was about to do. His friend and plus-one shared that he had 'media trained' Lukáš for this moment... probably not with meeting Max Verstappen in mind.

Like a lot of fans, Lukáš found the Season Ticket through Brandon and his incredible story.

"I saw some videos he [Brandon] was doing and one of them was an advertisement for this competition. I entered and was like... yeah, that prize seems fine... I'll try my luck, who knows." Lukáš Chalabala

Try his luck indeed. He chuckled, reflecting on an offhand decision to make a video for the competition. Twenty years into his fandom, his loyalties that once lay with Schumacher and Ferrari have now shifted to Oscar Piastri. What never changed is where he watched from: his sofa.

Still from Lukas' Heineken Video | Courtesy of Heineken

That sofa was the pitch. Entrants submitted a video, and Lukáš went for something that was not only unmistakably him but a reality for millions of F1 fans globally. He experiences F1 from home. His final video traded in that sofa for grandstands, littered with puns about other kinds of fans, like the one that spins and blows air in our bedrooms.

"I think there was no inspiration at all. I was just trying to do something that stands out. And that really kind of reflects my personality. That's original and bit funny. " Lukáš Chalabala

It resonated, clearly. The search opened in July at Silverstone and drew thousands of fans. Lukáš made the final six alongside fans from the UK, US, New Zealand, and Singapore. He won the public fan vote on F1 Unlocked...

Lukáš reflected that knowing how many fans voted for him felt "surreal." Frankly, just another example of Fans Have More Friends, because now Lukáš Chalabala will have F1 friends all over the world.

Heineken Handing the Search to Fans

The Season Ticket arrived alongside the renewal of Heineken's F1 partnership a decade after the brand joined Formula 1. Brandon was hand-picked because he embodied the initial idea. A member of the team even shared that they found out about him after the idea was formed. It was truly created to expand and reward the F1 community.

Lukas Chalabala with the Heineken x F1 Season Ticket | Courtesy of Heineken

In year two – true to the Fans Have More Friends message – Heineken wanted the fan community itself to decide who would carry this legacy forward.

“We weren't looking for the 'biggest' fan, we were looking for someone who could represent what makes F1 fandom so special today. The response shows that F1 fandom today is global, connected and community-driven.” Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken

It also tells Heineken how Formula 1 fans want to be reached, without throwing free product and branding at them on-site at races.

"People connected with Lukáš and the other finalists not because of statistics or credentials, but because they saw their own passion reflected in them.” Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken

This kind of participation is more than logos. The sheer might of fan participation in this competition tells Heineken that the Season Ticket is working. It brought fans together to reward one of their own, Lukáš.

Heineken x F1 Season Ticket | Courtesy of Heineken

He added that while the F1 Season Ticket is exclusive to the sport, they see the same trends across football, padel, and live music wherever Heineken has a presence.

Max Verstappen's Role in the Season Ticket

Few people in the F1 Paddock are as close to the story of the Season Ticket as Max Verstappen, who has now been present for both handovers. A four-time world champion and Heineken 0.0 ambassador getting involved – with a massive grin on his face – with fan initiatives is certainly something special.

It makes sense, though, because one of the first things he told me is that Heineken isn't a partner to him, but a "family." "We're both Dutch... It was a no-brainer." He added with a light laugh.

Brandon, Lukas and Max Verstappen meeting | Courtesy of Heineken

When he handed Brandon the first ticket in Brazil, Verstappen actually took the time to get to know him, asking about his experience and learning that Brandon actually funded his own season ticket in 2025.

" know what I'm doing here [in the paddock]. But you don't know how other people experience it or why they're here. I thought it must cost a lot of money to do that. He did get rewarded for that and it was cool learning about him.” Max Verstappen

Verstappen thinks – barring his title as Heineken Ambassador – that this is 'the coolest opportunity I've seen for an F1 fan'. He added that being at every race will be an incredible opportunity to learn the details behind a race weekend and to travel and explore each city, which is something that even he doesn't get to do.

His favorite fan interactions come from children – the kids at the track are his 'Fans Have More Friends' tribe. Becoming a dad has made him even more aware of what their experience, not only at a race, but with him, should be like.

"Kids are innocent, right? So I always want to make sure that you give them enough time. At the end of the day, that's also how I was as a kid… You just need to be open and welcoming and give them the most possible time.” Max Verstappen

For Verstappen, who doesn't always get the chance to interact with fans or spend time outside of his admittedly 'small circle', these moments matter. It's not only what he hopes to pass on to the next generation, but what he hopes fans will take home with them every race weekend. Family. Community. Friendship. Being rewarded for it all the way from a season ticket to a child getting a hug from Verstappen, to a great time in general admission and making friends along the way.

If he held the ticket himself? Became an F1 fan instead of a four-time world champion? Spa makes the list, but he would go to Japan, turning it into a full week of travel with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, as his plus-one.

Lukáš' 2027 F1 season

Lukáš' first race weekend is already proving the Fans Have More Friends idea right. He reflected on the day of meeting with Brandon, bringing his friend along, and even meeting me and the other journalist on the trip.

"So far this weekend, I've met so many people and everybody's so nice. I'm really enjoying it. I didn't expect this at all" Lukáš Chalabala

He picked a good weekend to start, even though Spa was the race on his mind as "one of the most accessible for European fans." However, at the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Fans Have More Friends initiative is expanding across the track.

Lukas and Max Verstappen with the Heineken F1 Season Ticket | Courtesy of Heineken

Fans can participate in The Social Upgrade, a challenge that rewards anyone who makes an instant connection with another fan with exclusive upgrades and experiences. Heineken Studio is pouring a new Lager Tonic, inspired by Max Verstappen. The Las Vegas Sphere is even getting in on the action with a Heineken 0.0 bottle at the center of a Vegas-inspired track.

Now that every race is on Lukáš' schedule, he's counting down to going to races like Spa or Australia because he wants to experience a home race for his favorite driver, Oscar Piastri.

Twenty years after he first cheered for Schumacher from home, Lukáš finally has his seat in the grandstand... no couches harmed in getting there. And he will have thousands of new friends around the world... starting right here, in Las Vegas.