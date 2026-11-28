There are just two more races left in the 2026 Formula 1 Season. While both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships have been wrapped up by Antonelli and Mercedes, respectively, the rest of the positions in the championship (and money that accompanies them) are up for grabs.

Qatar has brought difficulties for the F1 grid with increased security concerns and safety measures, as well as the remaining fallout from the history-making Las Vegas Grand Prix last week. During the free practice sessions this weekend, several drivers found the gravel, and two red flags were brought out.

Last year, in a year of McLaren dominance, it was Oscar Piastri who took pole position. This year, in the end, it was the teammate of the reigning World Champion, as George Russell topped the qualifying session.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026: Q1 Results

Q1 was largely uneventful, with the standard suspects out in Q1. The Williams, Aston Martins, and Cadillacs all fell at the first hurdle – which is standard practice for the entire 2026 season.

Liam Lawson Racing Bulls | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Lawson and Colapinto both barely made it through to Q2, which is shocking for the pace of their cars – especially with their teammates much further up the grid. Track position is incredibly important for VCARB and Alpine, as they are currently in a battle for P5 in the championship with each other.

Position Driver/ Team Gap to Q2 [s] 17. Sainz / Williams +0.096 18. Albon / Williams +0.178 19. Alonso / Aston Martin +0.436 20. Stroll / Aston Martin +0.976 21. Bottas / Cadillac +1.089 22. Perez / Cadillac +1.525

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026: Q2 Results

Yet again, an uninteresting session with both Haas drivers, both Alpines, and both Audis not making it through to Q3.

Most notably, as remarked during Q1, this was a crucial starting position for the Racing Bulls – making it through to Q3 after a difficult Las Vegas Grand Prix and ahead of both Alpine drivers. Additionally, Ollie Bearman was incredibly happy to have one of his best qualifying positions of the back end of the season.

Position Driver/ Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Bearman / Haas +0.240 12. Gasly / Alpine +0.441 13. Bortoleto / Audi +0.527 14. Colapinto / Alpine +0.532 15. Camera / Haas +0.736 16. Hulkenberg / Audi +0.772

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026: Q3 Results

Shockingly, during the early parts of the qualifying session and through to the first runs of Q3, Isack Hadjar largely outpaced Max Verstappen. Not that it mattered much, given the pace of the Mercedes during Q3.

Kimi Antonelli Mercedes winning Spanish Grand Prix | Courtesy of Marriott Bonvoy

The Mercedes duo locked out the front row, though Kimi Antonelli wasn't very enthused by their plan to go out first. This is their first front-row lockout since the Canadian Grand Prix in May.

Additionally, it is clear that the Ferrari duo does not have much pace around this track – split by the Racing Bulls drivers.

Position Driver/ Team Gap to Pole [s] 1. George Russell / Mercedes +1:21.695 2. Antonelli / Mercedes +0.128 3. Norris / McLaren +0.480 4. Piastri / McLaren +0.550 5. Hadjar / Red Bull +0.596 6. Verstappen / Red Bull +0.637 7. Leclerc / Ferrari +1.260 8. Lindblad / Racing Bulls +1.337 9. Hamilton / Ferrari +1.413 10. Lawson / Racing Bulls +1.439

The penultimate Formula 1 race of the 2026 season at Lusail Circuit will begin tomorrow, 11/29, at 11 a.m. ET on F1TV.