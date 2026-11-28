F1 Qualifying Results for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix
There are just two more races left in the 2026 Formula 1 Season. While both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships have been wrapped up by Antonelli and Mercedes, respectively, the rest of the positions in the championship (and money that accompanies them) are up for grabs.
Qatar has brought difficulties for the F1 grid with increased security concerns and safety measures, as well as the remaining fallout from the history-making Las Vegas Grand Prix last week. During the free practice sessions this weekend, several drivers found the gravel, and two red flags were brought out.
Last year, in a year of McLaren dominance, it was Oscar Piastri who took pole position. This year, in the end, it was the teammate of the reigning World Champion, as George Russell topped the qualifying session.
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026: Q1 Results
Q1 was largely uneventful, with the standard suspects out in Q1. The Williams, Aston Martins, and Cadillacs all fell at the first hurdle – which is standard practice for the entire 2026 season.
Lawson and Colapinto both barely made it through to Q2, which is shocking for the pace of their cars – especially with their teammates much further up the grid. Track position is incredibly important for VCARB and Alpine, as they are currently in a battle for P5 in the championship with each other.
Position
Driver/ Team
Gap to Q2 [s]
17.
Sainz / Williams
+0.096
18.
Albon / Williams
+0.178
19.
Alonso / Aston Martin
+0.436
20.
Stroll / Aston Martin
+0.976
21.
Bottas / Cadillac
+1.089
22.
Perez / Cadillac
+1.525
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026: Q2 Results
Yet again, an uninteresting session with both Haas drivers, both Alpines, and both Audis not making it through to Q3.
Most notably, as remarked during Q1, this was a crucial starting position for the Racing Bulls – making it through to Q3 after a difficult Las Vegas Grand Prix and ahead of both Alpine drivers. Additionally, Ollie Bearman was incredibly happy to have one of his best qualifying positions of the back end of the season.
Position
Driver/ Team
Gap to Q3 [s]
11.
Bearman / Haas
+0.240
12.
Gasly / Alpine
+0.441
13.
Bortoleto / Audi
+0.527
14.
Colapinto / Alpine
+0.532
15.
Camera / Haas
+0.736
16.
Hulkenberg / Audi
+0.772
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026: Q3 Results
Shockingly, during the early parts of the qualifying session and through to the first runs of Q3, Isack Hadjar largely outpaced Max Verstappen. Not that it mattered much, given the pace of the Mercedes during Q3.
The Mercedes duo locked out the front row, though Kimi Antonelli wasn't very enthused by their plan to go out first. This is their first front-row lockout since the Canadian Grand Prix in May.
Additionally, it is clear that the Ferrari duo does not have much pace around this track – split by the Racing Bulls drivers.
Position
Driver/ Team
Gap to Pole [s]
1.
George Russell / Mercedes
+1:21.695
2.
Antonelli / Mercedes
+0.128
3.
Norris / McLaren
+0.480
4.
Piastri / McLaren
+0.550
5.
Hadjar / Red Bull
+0.596
6.
Verstappen / Red Bull
+0.637
7.
Leclerc / Ferrari
+1.260
8.
Lindblad / Racing Bulls
+1.337
9.
Hamilton / Ferrari
+1.413
10.
Lawson / Racing Bulls
+1.439
The penultimate Formula 1 race of the 2026 season at Lusail Circuit will begin tomorrow, 11/29, at 11 a.m. ET on F1TV.
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.