F1 Star Finds Crucial Issue With Radical Change Proposal

Formula 1 Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali revealed ahead of the Italian Grand Prix that the championship would look at changing weekend formats to shorten races.



The Italian former Ferrari team principal suggested that data showed younger audiences were more engaged with highlights packages online and that a shift is needed from the current race distances, which can see an event last between 80 and 120 minutes without red flags.



It's a controversial motion given the mixed reaction to the introduction of sprint races in 2021, but how has it been met in the paddock?



Antonelli backs addition to sprint roster



May 4, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) reacts on the paddock during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli is gearing up for the second home grand prix of his maiden F1 season and was asked for his thoughts on the proposals.



"It's a tough one," he said, speaking in the FIA's pre-weekend press conference.



"I think personally, sprint weekends are fun because they have a lot of activity. You have to be on point straight away because you have one practice, then qualifying and then you go into a sprint race."



Sprint races differ from a normal weekend as instead of having three practice sessions across Friday and Saturday before qualifying and a grand prix, the changed format gives teams and drivers just one practice hour to fine-tune before launching into sprint qualifying on Friday afternoon.



The sprint follows on Saturday morning before qualifying and the grand prix as usually afterwards. This happens at six races across the schedule.



Problem with plans found?



Nov 20, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Formula One Group chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali at Las Vegas Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While endorsing the addition of further sprint events in future calendars, Antonelli has found a problem that F1 would need to erase before shortening races.



F1 has struggled to inject excitement into races that are deemed processional with linear one-stop tire strategies and even went to the length of trying to spice up the Monaco Grand Prix with a mandatory two-stop regulation specific for that event.



"I don't think it would really work," explained Antonelli when focusing on the plans to shorten grand prix distances.



"Already now with long races we do one-stop strategies with the tyres we have, and you know they would have to implement so many more rules for a shorter race in terms of pitstop.



"I think also with the longer race, probably you have also more time to build your race. But sprint weekends are fun, so that wouldn't be bad having more of them."

