Mercedes And Haas Start 2026 With New Logos As Big Changes Announced

Two motorsports teams have unveiled new logos for 2026, with the new looks set for the first season of Formula One's updated regulations, which will include lighter cars, improved aerodynamics, and the abolition of DRS in a traditional sense.

2025 saw a second successive Constructors' Championship for McLaren, who have kept their iconic papaya chevron (or kiwi, depending on who you ask) intact for the following year.

Williams announced the changes they planned to make back in November 2025, renaming themselves to Williams F1 Team from Williams Racing, along with an updated logo to accompany the name.

Mercedes and Haas to change logos

While the silver in the Mercedes logo is gone, the car will most likely stay that color next year - it is an iconic part of Mercedes' modern look. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Mercedes announced its logo change in an Instagram post with a video showing quick snaps of the Mercedes car, before flashing to its new logo — the iconic silver star now decked out in a new white color to match other parts of the logo.

The supporting caption reads 'Wake up. New logo just dropped," while fans made light of the logo change, labelling it as too similar to the previous logo to be notable. One of the top comments on the post reads 'In 1999 Japan changed their flag," a famous reference to the time that the Asian country updated the red in their flag to an ever-so-slightly lighter shade of red.

Haas' naming partnership with MoneyGram has now ended, and the American team has strengthened its ties with Toyota Gazoo Racing - with the team named TGR Haas F1 Team.

A profile picture change on Haas' X (formerly known as Twitter) account notified fans yesterday that the team would be changing its logo, and it was officially announced on January 1.

One of the most interesting features of the new logo is the fact that Toyota's logo is more prominent than Haas', perhaps indicating the amount of influence the Japanese automaker has over Haas' F1 operations as a whole.

The Toyota-Haas partnership has benefited both so far, with the two racing teams allowing academy drivers to gain experience with the other team's program, and Toyota's entry back into F1 is a welcome sight since their last season, in 2009.

Speaking on the bond, Haas' team principal Ayao Komatsu said:

"The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly, and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures. We’re excited to further grow with the likes of our driver program too, and it’s been encouraging to see the depth of talent TGR is backing in that process.”

