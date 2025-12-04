Why Isack Hadjar Has "No Expectations" Ahead of Red Bull F1 Switch

Isack Hadjar won’t be setting any targets for the upcoming Formula 1 season after it was announced he will join Max Verstappen at Red Bull as his teammate in 2026.

The Frenchman impressed in his debut season in the sport, earning a podium finish at Zandvoort and currently sits in 10th place overall in the standings ahead of the Abu Dhabi season finale.

Hadjar’s switch wasn’t Red Bull’s only move: Yuki Tsunoda departs to become its test and reserve driver, while Hadjar’s current teammate Liam Lawson will partner with Formula 2 driver Arvid Lindblad.

Why Isack Hadjar has no targets for 2026

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, celebrates his podium after a third-placed finish at the F1 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort | Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull’s car has long favored Verstappen, with drivers like Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Lawson, and now Tsunoda exiting the team after short stints.

However, the Racing Bulls driver suggests that the clean-slate 2026 regulations will reset Red Bull’s approach, allowing both drivers to focus on car development.

"It's a very good moment in my career, that's for sure," Hadjar said of his promotion during F1's press conference in Abu Dhabi. "For all the hard work through the years being rewarded now, obviously it's just the beginning of a new journey.

"But I'm very excited and stepping into a new era of Formula 1 as well. I think it's very good timing. I have no expectations at all, because starting from scratch - everyone. The work is going to be done.

"I'm just really looking forward to January, February, working with the team, getting to know the people. It's going to be crucial to try and be ahead a bit."

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, arrives for media day at the 2025 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza. | Red Bull Content Pool

Hadjar expressed confidence in adapting to the new car and environment smoothly, and the advantage of the new regulations shakeup is that he can voice his opinion on the car’s development.

"Well, it's not true. It's not the same car at all next year. As I said, we're going to get the car we have. The team is going to build this car. I have to adapt to that car, and Max will have to do the same job. If the car goes in one direction, at least I'll be there to feel the change.

"And ideally, I contribute to that change. That would be the ideal scenario. I've never repeated, every year.

"I've always competed in different cars, so I don't know what it's like doing the same thing, the same job. I think I'm pretty decent at adapting, so I'm actually confident."

Hadjar is understood to have signed a 1+1-year deal with Red Bull.