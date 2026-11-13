F3 Champion Ugo Ugochukwu and the future of American Racing [Exclusive]

Hours after becoming the first American to win the Formula 3 Championship, Ugo didn't choose to throw a party or go out on the town in Madrid, Spain. He went racing again.

No title on the line – just his Campos Racing crew, F1 Arcade simulators, and another race – albeit with significantly less pressure.

After a season decided in the final race, at a circuit that no one had ever raced on before, it seems like the very last place a driver would want to be. However, this is exactly who Ugo, the 6'4" (192 cm) young American driver, is — dedicated to one thing and one thing only: making it to Formula 1.

I was in Madrid that weekend, standing with a group of fellow Americans on a press trip as he crossed the finish line and claimed his title. Went down in the history books as the first. He's the first American, and with that, the first black American, to be crowned F3 champion. In fact, he is only the second black driver to win F3. The other was Lewis Hamilton.

Ugo Ugochukwu Karting | Courtesy of Ugo Ugochukwu's Team

Long before Madrid, though, there was a young boy from New York who climbed into a go-kart for the very first time. Ugo Ugochukwu sat down with Grand Prix on SI to tell his story.

Discovering Racing in New York City

It is rare to meet someone in New York City who is a racing fan, let alone someone with Formula 1 aspirations. It is not a city with a racing culture of any kind beyond the quarterly F1 Watch Party at a local bar.

That wasn't the case for Ugochukwu, whose introduction to racing came from his father. Luca Orlandi, an Italian Fashion Designer, raced karts in his youth and passed the idea of racing on to Ugo. The first attempt came at a track in Upstate New York and Ugo loved it so much that he begged his father to go back the next weekend.

The kicker: there was a race the next weekend.

Ugo Ugochukwu Racing | Courtesy of Ugo Ugochukwu's Team

What started as a hobby his dad was lightly hoping Ugo would pick up turned into something bigger. He started with Sauber in karts, and at 13, he signed with the McLaren Driver Development Program. This meant a shift for Ugo.

He now had Formula 1 ambitions and a clear path to the European-based series. This meant leaving his NYC home for Europe, a move that few drivers make, and even fewer American drivers.

"I think it just kind of happens slowly. In karting you just enjoy it, and it's fun. Then you realize it's something that you want to do forever. I knew that with the support of my family, heading over to Europe and competing there was going to give me the best chance possible to be able to reach the dream, which is F1." Ugo Ugochukwu, F3 Champion

The move generally comes at a cost. Drivers like Logan Sargeant, who made similar moves from America to F1, have described it in detail. Ugo was always the youngest in the paddock, and he left behind his friends, family and a life back home.

Ugo Ugochukwu F3 Title | Courtesty of Ugo Ugochukwu's Team

For Ugo, though, the constant travel has served as his teacher, replacing the standard schooling system he left behind. To him, adaptability was a strength. He added that he can make himself at home almost anywhere, even though New York is never far from his mind.

"I miss home. I miss going back to New York here and there, but at the same time, I love racing. So when i'm back there in New York, I'm also itching to get back on track. I think the balance I have is pretty good at the moment." Ugo Ugochukwu, F3 Champion

When I chatted with Ugo, it was mid-October. Although the season had ended nearly a month prior in Madrid, he had not made the trip home yet. Those are saved for summer and winter breaks. No rest for the champion.

A Unique Cultural Identity on the World Stage

Ugo Ugochukwu American Flag | Courtesy of Ugo Ugochukwu's Team

Ugo is not only American, although that is the flag under which he drives. His mother is Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba, and his father, as stated before, is Italian. When he won the title, Nigerian press outlets covered it the same way that American racing fans celebrated. He then spent the week after Madrid in Italy rather than flying home.

Ugo looks at his incredibly different backgrounds as a strength on the world stage.

"It means a lot to represent the United States on this stage. It's just a part of me. It's who I am. So I'm just proud to represent it... and represent it well. That's a bit of added motivation to always do the best I can each week and really try to get the flag on the top step of the podium. That's my goal each race." Ugo Ugochukwu, F3 Champion

That pride is the same for every driver, but it carries a particular added weight for Ugo. American drivers have traditionally struggled to break through the European ladder. There are a few: Sargeant and, most recently, although in an interesting fashion, Colton Herta. Black drivers in single-seaters remain just as rare.

The driver who did more than anyone to change that, Lewis Hamilton, is the one that Ugochukwu grew up admiring. That childhood admiration came to fruition in Madrid, when he was finally able to meet him.

Ugo Ugochukwu Karting | Courtesy of Ugo Ugochukwu's Team

"It was super special to meet with Lewis. He was one of my role models growing up, so to be able to meet him in person was super cool. He told me he's been watching a little bit, and he was happy to see my progress through F3. He gave a little bit of advice too." Ugo Ugochukwu, F3 Champion

Ugo kept the specifics of that advice to himself, but it was obvious that it was impactful. As we changed topics, it made me think that Ugo may be the Lewis Hamilton figure to another young child looking to race.

Next Stop: Formula 2

On November 12, Campos Racing confirmed that Ugochukwu will stay with the team and take his first Formula 2 seat in 2027, to vie for the championship that makes F1 drivers. Not only does it speak to the skill he showcased in his F3 win, but it is also a testament to Campos' winning ways in F2. They currently lead the teams' standings heading into the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

However, there is one 'what if' that follows Ugo around. It's not his skill. Not his heritage. Not his nationality. His height. Ugochukwu is widely considered the tallest driver on the single-seater racing circuit. Not just F3 or F2; this includes Formula 1. The cars only get tighter the higher you climb.

The question genuinely exists: "Can Ugo race in F1, or is he too tall to fit into such a specifically, technically crafted car?" Ugo heard the noise, and he wasn't worried.

"It was never really so much a topic growing up through karting, mainly because I was always the youngest. Obviously, it's a sport where not many people are quite tall... it just is what it is. I try to do what I can on track." Ugo Ugochukwu, Campos Racing F2 Driver

He added that the F3 car was perfectly comfortable for him and, clearly, with his Formula 2 seat, Campos feels that the same will apply with his step-up. His record, of course, backs him up.

First pole position on his 15th birthday, on his F4 debut. The inaugural Euro 4 title in 2023. The Macau Grand Prix in 2024 – the first American to win in more than four decades, mind you. Formula Regional Oceania title in 2026 – followed by his F3 title the same year.

The noise be damned. Ugo Ugochukuwu has the confidence, demeanor, and, most importantly, talent to keep pushing for the highest rung of the Formula Series ladder.

The kid from New York who accidentally booked his second karting outing during a race weekend is now only one step away from Formula 1. If this year is any indication, he'll be back at F1 Arcade soon enough, with another trophy to celebrate.