Christian Horner Accuser Makes F1 Comeback With Rival Team

The former Red Bull employee who made sexual harassment allegations against former Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner is reportedly back working in Formula 1.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was suspended from Red Bull in March 2024 and has not been working in Formula 1 since that point. It is, however, being reported by the BBC that she has returned to work in Formula 1 with a rival team.

Her return to the paddock is well timed with Christian Horner at the receiving end of these allegations being sacked by Red Bull just two months ago, in July 2025.

The unnamed woman initially raised these allegations prior to alleged WhatsApp messages leaked between herself and Horner. These allegations and messages prompted an internal investigation by the team.

Horner maintains his innocence

Christian Horner, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, maintained his innocence throughout an inquiry that concluded early 2024, with Red Bull Racing clearing him of wrongdoing and suspending the woman involved during as a result of its findings.

The case sparked controversy across the sport and UK media, drawing mass attention to the 2024 Formula 1 season with a pointed focus on the Red Bull team. This case was additionally addressed in Formula 1's viral show, Drive to Survive in early 2025.

During the 2024 season, many fans and members of the Formula 1 paddock called for Horner's removal - most notably McLaren CEO, Zak Brown. However, Horner maintained control of Red Bull Racing until earlier this year when he was ultimately let go by the team.

The unnamed woman's return to Formula 1 marks a significant update in the story that has followed the sport for the better part of two seasons.

Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner have declined comment.

