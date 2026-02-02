Toto Wolff Sends Strong Message to Rivals After Regulation Drama

2025 was a mixed bag for Mercedes, with both of its drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, having frustrating seasons in different ways.

Russell was able to claim two victories last season, in Canada and Singapore, but only managed fourth place in the championship, with Mercedes' car inferior to both McLaren and the singular Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Antonelli, on the other hand, endured an up-and-down rookie season, ending up seventh in the championship and 150 points - a poor run in the European leg of the year did nothing to help the young Italian.

Despite Mercedes being third best for most of last year, 2026 could be a new dawn for the German manufacturer, both good and bad, as speculation grows over how strong the team looks, as well as conversations around the legality of the car.

Mercedes want to 'minimize distractions' from other teams, says Wolff

As well as the new regulations, F1 cars in 2026 will look much different, with a more curved front wing and smaller size. | Mercedes-Benz Media

Controversy has surrounded the 2026 F1 regulations in the past few months, with the FIA closing a loophole regarding fuel flow meters at the end of last season. However, a bigger issue still remains.

The issues surrounding Formula One car engine compression ratios still rage on, with the regulations stating that the ratio must be set at 16:1, with the specific numbers relating to the gap between the size of the engine cylinder when the piston is at the very bottom versus when it is at the very top.

Teams have alleged that both Mercedes and Red Bull both exceed this ratio when the car is heated up, with the FIA checking system at ambient temperature when the car is stationary and sitting still.

According to The Race, it is a joint letter from Ferrari, Audi and Aston Martin that has put jeopardy over the Mercedes camp and accountability in the hands of the FIA.

Ferrari are one of the teams that have complained about Mercedes and Red Bull, with both the Italian giants and new signing Lewis Hamilton having a disappointing 2025. | Scuderia Ferrari

Wolff responded to these comments dismissively, strongly inferring that Mercedes' car has been approved under the new ruling system and that any team getting in their way is merely trying to inconvenience them.

“I just don't understand [why the reason is] that some teams concentrate more on the others... communication with the FIA was very positive all along... it's clear what the regulations say.

"Just get your s*** together. [Stop] doing secret meetings and sending secret letters... I feel like I can say, at least from us here, we are trying to minimise distractions. And minimising distractions is looking more at us than at everybody else... it's pretty clear what the regs say, and also pretty clear what the FIA has said to us and has said to them so far.” Wolff on other constructors in F1