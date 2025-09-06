Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix: Full Qualifying Results And Report

Max Verstappen put in a stunning effort at the death of Italian Grand Prix qualifying to take pole at Monza.

The Dutchman set a lap record time of a 1:16.792s to steal top spot from Lando Norris by 0.077s, with the second McLaren of championship leader Oscar Piastri third.

An astonishing session saw Verstappen go fastest on the first attempt in Q3, 0.084s faster than Leclerc's Ferrari.

Norris, who had been forced to battle into the top 10 after an error in Q2 left him on the cusp of elimination, was left at the front of the queue for lap one in the final session and paid the price, losing half a second without a helping slipstream.

But the Briton was handed a slipstream behind Piastri for the final attempt and momentarily took pole from Verstappen, only for the four-time champion to hit back immediately.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth fastest, though the Briton will drop to 10th with his five-place grid penalty from the Dutch Grand Prix.

George Russell was left to question why Mercedes didn't heed his request to run medium tires for his last flying lap and ended up sixth ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli, who put Friday's nightmare behind him with a fine performance.

Gabriel Bortoleto's Sauber, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the second Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10.

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Q3 results

Position / Driver / Team Gap [s] 1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull 1:18.792 2. Lando Norris / McLaren +0.077 3. Oscar Piastri / McLaren +0.190 4. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari +0.215 5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari +0.332 6. George Russell / Mercedes +0.365 7. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes +0.408 8. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber +0.598 9. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin +0.632 10. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull +0.727

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Q2 results

The tightness of the grid was again shown in Q2 as the five dropping out found themselves within six-tenths of Verstappen's fastest time.



Oliver Bearman missed out by the smallest of margins in his Haas, just 0.013s down on Tsunoda's 10th place in Q2.

Nico Hulkenberg couldn't follow his Sauber teammate Bortoleto into Q3 but was one of three drivers to miss out by less than a tenth along with Williams' Carlos Sainz. They finished 12th and 13th fastest.

The second Williams of Alex Albon was 14th as the promise of Friday's pace evaporated, with Esteban Ocon 15th for Haas.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q3 [s] 11. Oliver Bearman / Haas +0.013 12. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber +0.065 13. Carlos Sainz / Williams +0.095 14. Alex Albon / Williams +0.150 15. Esteban Ocon / Haas +0.274

Italian Grand Prix 2025: Q1 results

Last weekend's podium hero Isack Hadjar came back down to earth with a thump as he failed to reach Q2 in a fascinating opening 18 minutes.

The track initially showed signs of rapid track evolution midway through Q1 only for a lack of improvement from the entire field on the final laps of the session.

Racing Bulls rookie Hadjar was left frustrated by sub-optimal tyre preparation as he missed out by only 0.080s to Albon on the cut-line, with his effort only half a second down on Russell's fastest time of the session. The result marked the first time Hadjar had failed to reach the second session of qualifying in his F1 career.

Lance Stroll was three-tenths down on Aston Martin teammate Alonso in Q1 and will start from 17th on the grid, ahead of both Alpines. The French manufacturer again struggled for pace, though Franco Colapinto outqualified teammate Pierre Gasly, who announced a contract extension earlier in the day.

The second Racing Bull of Liam Lawson saw a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits and will start last.

Position / Driver / Team Gap to Q2 [s] 16. Isack Hadjar / Rading Bulls +0.080 17. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin +0.111 18. Franco Colapinto / Alpine +0.155 19. Pierre Gasly / Alpine +0.266 20. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls +0.442