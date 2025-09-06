Pierre Gasly Commits F1 Future To Alpine

Pierre Gasly will continue to race for Alpine in Formula 1 after the French manufacturer announced a contract extension through to the end of the 2028 season.

The former Red Bull driver joined ahead of the 2023 campaign but has been forced to contend with an uncompetitive car in each of his three seasons with the squad so far.

It is an important show of continuity ahead of the new regulatory era in 2026 for an Alpine team that has been subject to continuous upheaval in recent years.



Stability for Alpine amid constant change

Management changes have been rife across the organisation since it returned to the F1 grid in 2016 under the Renault guise, with Flavio Briatore now de facto team principal after Oliver Oakes left earlier in the year.



Luca de Meo also left as CEO of the wider Renault Group this year and has been replaced with new incumbent Francois Provost.



The turbulence at the manufacturer also includes the loss of the power unit division for next season as the team becomes a Mercedes customer, while the future of the second seat is also up in the air with Franco Colapinto failing to impress since taking over from Jack Doohan early this term.



Gasly's extension is therefore a welcome show of stability, with the announcement coming at the scene of his only F1 victory so far.



Our number 10 💙 pic.twitter.com/gC3Oe7fB0k — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 6, 2025

"I'm thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine," a statement from Gasly released at the Italian Grand Prix read.



"As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future. Flavio's [Briatore] support and belief in me, François' [Provost] commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision.

"I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and world championships. We're all in this together and I look forward to continuing this special story.”





Briatore added: "Pierre has been an immense asset for the team during this challenging period. I have been very impressed with his attitude, dedication and talent and we look forward to continuing this project together for a long time.”





Gasly has scored all 20 of Alpine's points this season as the team sits last in the constructors' standings.