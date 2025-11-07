Franco Colapinto Alpine Future Confirmed After F1 Evaluation

Alpine has confirmed that Franco Colapinto will remain with the team for the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The Argentine has long been expected to retain his seat with the French manufacturer for next term, having replaced Jack Doohan at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier this season.

In what has been a difficult season for Alpine, Colapinto has remained scoreless since taking over the drive from the Australian and was being judged alongside reserve driver Paul Aron, who drove the car at the Mexico City Grand Prix in FP1 last time out, though he has won out in that battle.

BWT Alpine F1 Team

It means that the team will find consistency in its driver line-up for next season, with Pierre Gasly having committed his long-term future to the team earlier this term.

“I've been following Franco's progress throughout his time in Formula 1 and I have always believed that he has the right attributes and potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team," said Flavio Briatore, Alpine's special advisor.

"Our decision to continue together for 2026 is a clear indication of our commitment and strong support for Franco as he develops as a race driver.

"It has been a tough year for the whole team, and it hasn't been the easiest scenario to perform in, however both Franco and Pierre have done their best to help put the team in the best possible position for next season.

"With the line-up of Pierre and Franco, we have a good blend of experience, speed and talent that will help drive the team forward and hopefully give our fans something to cheer and shout about next season.”

2026 is looking mighty fine 👌😎 pic.twitter.com/fLJw6b5tBZ — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 7, 2025

Colapinto on Alpine future

Colapinto, who made his F1 debut with Williams last year when replacing Logan Sargeant late in the season, added: “I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forward in the future.

"Ever since I made my Formula 1 debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport. It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great team-mate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from.

"Finally, it is very special and timely to make this announcement here in Brazil this weekend. Being so close to my home country of Argentina and an event that feels like a home race for me where I have so much support.

"To have so many fans on this journey with me and the team is why we go racing and next year, when there should be a reset in Formula 1, we can hopefully give every single person who cheers for us something to truly smile and celebrate. Vamos Alpine!”

The announcement was made ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend, which is expected to see a high volume of Argentine fans in attendance to cheer on Colapinto.

