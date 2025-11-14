Guenther Steiner Reveals Why He Didn’t Expect Lando Norris’ Surge In Form

Lando Norris’ recent rise has placed him on the brink of a first Formula 1 title, a surge in form that has caught the eye of former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

Since Singapore, Norris has finished on the podium in four consecutive Grand Prix weekends. He bolstered his championship chances with maximum points in Mexico and Brazil, claiming a double victory in the latter by winning both the Sprint and the main race.

Guenther Steiner heaps praise on the inform McLaren driver

McLaren Racing

As a result, Norris now holds a 24-point lead in the championship with three race weekends remaining. While the title is still up for grabs, the Bristolian is emerging as the clear favorite to claim the sport’s biggest prize.

In Brazil in particular, Norris looked unstoppable, leading every session and giving the impression that nothing could shake his momentum.

His performance prompted Steiner to admit that Norris’s dominance had proven him wrong, especially after the 26-year-old had struggled earlier in the season.

"I think the rock star of Brazil has to be Lando. What he's shown in the last few races is something I didn't expect. He struggled mid-season, but he turned things around and I think he's now well on his way to winning the championship," Steiner shared on "The Red Flags" podcast.

"He didn't make a single mistake all weekend. And afterwards he said that he had ignored all the criticism and naysayers from the outside. I think he did well to do that, because there was a lot of criticism – including from me. But he proved me wrong, hats off to him!"

Lando Norris on the brink of F1 super stardom

Lando Norris, McLaren | McLaren Racing

To clinch the championship, Norris only needs to finish second in each of the remaining races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

While this eases some of the pressure, the McLaren driver is closing in on becoming the first to win a title for the Woking-based team since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

With seven race victories to his name in 2025, Norris largely epitomizes McLaren’s resurgence since joining in 2019, bringing the organization back to the forefront of one of Formula 1’s most iconic brands after a decade of struggle and turmoil.

Having already secured the Constructors’ title, McLaren is on track to win both championships in 2025 for the first time since 1998. And Norris is in pole position to complete the job. But he knows not to get ahead of himself.