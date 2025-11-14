Formula One Insider Hints Major Grand Prix Trying To Rejoin F1 Calendar

Juan Manuel Fangio and Carlos Reutemann are two of the most iconic Argentines to have raced in F1, and both got an opportunity to run in their home country at the Autódromo Oscar y Juan Gálvez in Buenos Aires.

Fangio would find himself victorious in his home nation four times, winning consecutively from 1954 to 1957, while Reutemann managed three podiums along with a best finish of second in 1979.

The only Argentine currently on the grid is Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, who recently signed a contract extension with the team, and who might witness his birth nation's F1 comeback sooner rather than later, if rumors are to be believed.

Carlos Reutemann, at the 1977 Argentine Grand Prix - back when F1 cars looked very different! | Wikimedia Commons

'Discussions' over potential race in Argentina after 2028 have been held

Franco Colapinto's recent extension with Alpine caught significant traction on social media, with Alpine's announcement picking up over 650,000 likes on Instagram.

To add, the 22-year-old boasts an impressive five million followers on his Instagram account, almost matching that of teammate and F1 veteran Pierre Gasly, showing there is significant interest in F1 from Argentina.

Well-known insider Joe Saward wrote in his most recent Green Notebook blog post about the possibility of a return for Argentina, attributing 'increased talks of a possible return' to the re-signing of Colapinto by Alpine.

"The country is famed for its economic instability but things have stabilized [as] of late... [while] the city of Buenos Aires has already developed a plan to rebuild the Autódromo and has committed $110 million... there have been discussions that once the track is upgraded, it could be further improved in 2028 in order to host an F1 race." Saward in his recent blog post

This ambition is backed by Buenos Aires city governor Jorge Macri, who has gone on record about the aspirations of the country attempting a return to F1, according to the Buenos Aires Herald.

"We’re going to be among the world’s leading circuits, like Barcelona and Silverstone... the racetrack will be redesigned, with the goal of also hosting F1." Macri on a potential Grand Prix

Despite being a very popular driver, Franco Colapinto is yet to score any points in 2025 with an underperforming Alpine car. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

MotoGP, which was acquired by Liberty Media earlier this year, plans to host an Argentine race from 2027 onwards, with a spot in F1 regarded as the 'second phase', according to iconic track designer Herman Tilke, who is the mastermind behind the planned track redesign.

Tight deadlines could become an issue, though. The MotoGP race in 2027 will only go ahead if the racetrack is approved by March 2026, meaning that, with construction having started in September, there is only a half-year window for all necessary tasks to be completed.

"What will happen if the racetrack isn’t approved by March? That’s the key question. And the risk is that we will once again lose the chance of having MotoGP or even Formula 1 on Argentine soil." Motorsport analyst Tatiana San Martín