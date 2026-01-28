Haas F1 Test Schedule Undecided After "Serious" Issue Cuts Short Running

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has conceded the run plan for the rest of the first week of Formula 1 testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is uncertain after a "serious" issue on Wednesday.



The American outfit recorded an impressive first day on Monday as Esteban Ocon racked up over 150 laps, providing optimism for the VF-26

But having skipped Tuesday altogether due to wet weather - with teams allowed to run on any three of five days - Oliver Bearman's first appearance of the week was less prosperous.

Positives and negatives

Oliver Bearman, Ayao Komatsu | TGR Haas F1 Team

An early problem believed to be related to the Ferrari power unit kept him limited to just 21 laps in the morning, and though that was rectified for the afternoon, a second and unrelated gremlin brought Bearman's day to an abrupt end.



Despite that, Komatsu was positive about learnings that had been taken from day one into day three, explaining: “We had Ollie in the car today and obviously we’d taken lots of learnings from our first day of running here in Spain.



"We’d sorted out so many issues from Monday, so when we were running on track today, I could see a huge step forward compared to day one – that’s a big positive for us."



Haas could now opt to take Thursday off to address any concerns before returning to on-track action on Friday. Either way, when the team does choose to run, Ocon and Bearman will split driving duties.



Addressing the issues encountered, Komats, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, added: "Unfortunately, in both the morning and afternoon sessions, we had two reliability issues. I’m not worried about the one we had this morning, the one in the afternoon was a bit more serious and it’s obviously something we’re looking into and analyzing exactly what happened – and of course, how to solve it.



"We’ll aim to get on top of it as quickly as possible but at least it's happened relatively early in our overall pre-season program. We’ll need to decide when we run again, whether that’s Thursday or Friday now – it’s still TBC.



"I’m continuing to take the positives we’ve seen, though – particularly how we’ve improved operational performance from day one to day two of running.”



Two further tests will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in February ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

