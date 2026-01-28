Williams Boss James Vowles Explains "Painful" Barcelona F1 Test Absence

Williams team principal James Vowles has explained the reasons why the British outfit has been forced to skip the first Formula 1 pre-season test.



But Vowles has confirmed that Williams will be present for the first of the two Bahrain tests in February.

F1 is holding a behind-closed-doors test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this week as teams begin to acclimatize themselves with the championship's new technical regulations, which have seen changes to the chassis, aerodynamics and power units.

Williams behind the pack

But while rivals will be getting three days each of on-track data logged, Williams is instead conducting its own tests at its factory in Grove, England, having failed to be ready in time to travel to Spain with its car.

Team kit shoot days 🎥 pic.twitter.com/aJ1e6UMoGE — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsF1) January 26, 2026

In a video update from Williams, Vowles explained: "Last week we took the decision not to attend the shakedown test in Barcelona, following delays to our car programme. This clearly wasn't our original plan, it isn't a situation we want to be in again. We had intended to be on track in Barcelona.



"It is a result of our determination to push the limits of performance under these new regulations for 2026. We are transforming fast but this shows that we are not yet at a championship level and we still have a tremendous amount of work to do.

"Only by pushing the boundaries can you find the pain points and put them right, which is what we are doing. I am not here to produce a car that is well and truly within the tolerances, we have to push ourselves as a business to breaking point, and we have done so. It is painful, but it means we will never be here again.

Insisting that the decision taken was a part of the "bigger picture" ahead of the 24-race 2026 season, Vowles added: "I am confident that our decision not to attend Barcelona was the right one in the circumstances.

Williams Racing

"It is the right one to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race in Melbourne. Could we have pushed all out to be at Barcelona at all costs? Yes. But we would have compromised the rest of the pre-season and the bigger picture we are working towards."



Rumors cleared up

Williams' absence from Barcelona was rumored to have been caused by a failure to pass FIA crash tests in the build-up to testing, which had supposedly led to the car being overweight. But Vowles has revealed that all tests had been passed, stating: "We had a number of issues which are now resolved.

"We have passed all necessary tests and, for avoidance of doubt, there has never been an issue with our chassis tests, which were passed many weeks ago.

"We are ready to run in Bahrain and we will carry out a promotional filming day ahead of it."

