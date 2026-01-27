Haas Praised for “Moving Mountains” With Stellar Outing at F1 Testing

Esteban Ocon has heaped praise on his Haas team, having "moved mountains" to ensure it was ready for the first day of Formula 1 pre-season testing.



F1 is at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for five days this week as teams officially hit the track for the first time, though the event is being held behind closed doors.

It means that teams are given privacy as they acclimatize to the new technical regulations introduced to F1 over the winter, with extensive changes made to the chassis, aerodynamics and power units.

An "unbelievable effort"

Haas F1 Team

Haas finished the 2025 season eighth in the constructors' standings with 79 points, including the team's best finish in F1 of fourth earned by Oliver Bearman at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Aiming for more this season, it has strengthened its technical ties with Toyota, which is now also a naming partner, and has kept Ocon and Bearman as its drivers.

The Briton was able to shakedown the VF-26 at Fiorano [power unit provider Ferrari's test track] before Ocon was able to put down over 150 laps on Monday, underlining a strong start for the team.

"It’s been an unbelievable effort from the whole team to get the car ready and out on track at 09:20 this morning," said Ocon. "We were ready at 09:00 [CET] but wanted to see an improvement in track conditions and some other things just to be perfect before we went out.

"From the Fiorano run out with Ollie on Saturday, to being here running from the morning today, people have moved mountains to make it work. We’ve worked through our plan, we’ve learned as we’ve progressed through the day - and of course, it’s a busy plan, obviously focusing on getting mileage onto the car."

The shakedown test this week will give the chance to sort out any teething issues before the public can watch on, with memories of the struggles faced with the introduction of the V6 turbo-hybrids in 2014 lingering.

"We’ll keep pushing to make sure all the details are covered, but at least this year we have more days than usual. We’ll see what we can improve, so we can ensure that we take the right development path and put the resources where they matter the most. "For the first real day of driving a new car, though, I think it’s gone well.”

Two further tests will be held in public in Bahrain in February before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

