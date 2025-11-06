Heineken Renews F1 Partnership With A Global Fan Pass Like No Other

The story of the Heineken and Formula 1 partnership renewal isn't about the actual partnership being renewed, but the dedication to fans that Heineken has announced.

The new re-energized partnership between Heineken and F1 is putting fans front and center, poising them to be rewarded for their engagement with the global drinks brand on and off the track.

The first recipient of those rewards? Brandon Burgess. What did Brandon win? The prize that every F1 fan would pay millions for.

A Formula 1 season ticket to every race in the 2026 season.

Heineken Will Award the 'Best' F1 Fans All Season Long

Similar to Brandon — who attended every Grand Prix in 2025 while working a full-time job — Heineken and F1 are looking to award other fans for their dedication to the sport.

This initiative will be called 'Heineken Star Fans' and will celebrate fans through exclusive content, a dedicated site, and curation of 'once-in-a-lifetime' experiences. This will expand from their current fan zone offerings, as well as Paddock Club branding, and Heineken 0.0 sales at various tracks.

Back to Brandon, though. The highlight of the initiative is the F1 Season Ticket, which gives one fan and one guest access to every Grand Prix on the calendar, complete with travel and accommodations. It is a campaign that rewards the kind of dedication that keeps the global F1 community thriving.

According to Heineken Global's CEO, Dolf van den Brink, the partnership has turned into 'more than just a sponsorship'.

For both Heineken and F1, the move signals a growing emphasis on human connection — not just the spectacle on track, but the people in the stands who make the sport a global phenomenon.

"It’s about connecting with fans, creating unique experiences, and celebrating the global F1 fandom. We can’t wait to deliver more fan-first activations, shared experiences, and showcase the incredible energy that surrounds F1, both on and off the track." Dolf van den Brink, CEO, Heineken

Similarly, from Formula 1’s side, President and CEO Stefano Domenicali echoed Heineken's sentiment, emphasizing how partnerships like Heineken’s align with the sport’s mission to deepen fan engagement worldwide.

“For nearly a decade Heineken has stood alongside Formula 1 with a shared passion for creating an unrivaled experience and spectacle for our fans. In motorsport, innovation is in our DNA, so I’m thrilled that Heineken continues to push the boundaries of engaging fans and taking them even closer to the action.” Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1

For both Heineken and Formula 1, this move towards deeper fan engagement and a system of rewarding dedicated fans signals a growing emphasis on human connection around the sport.

After all, F1 isn't just the spectacle that we see on tracks and screens, but the people and fans who have made the sport a global phenomenon.