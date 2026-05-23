How a Crucial Change in Tactics Has Given Lewis Hamilton New Life at Ferrari

When Lewis Hamilton made the move to Ferrari from Mercedes, it was supposed to be a Formula 1 fairytale.



Statistically, the sport's most successful driver joining the team most synonymous with the championship meant great things were hoped for. And while the seven-time champion took a sprint victory in China on just his second weekend in Scuderia Scarlet, that was perhaps the highlight so far.

But the rest of 2025 was nothing short of a nightmare for both driver and team, meaning the new term began under a cloud of questions. Would this be the last year we see Hamilton in F1?



Off we go to the shootout in SQ3 🤜🤛@LewisHamilton - P2@Charles_Leclerc - P4 pic.twitter.com/5VrFppnWKK — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 22, 2026

Form has been better for Ferrari under the new technical regulations, but Charles Leclerc has still been the Maranello-based squad's focal point, the Monegasque having scored two podiums to sit third in the standings.

To Hamilton's credit, he has picked up a first grand prix podium with the Scuderia as well, though he is still clearly searching for complete unity with his machinery.



Hamilton's new tactic

That's where a new preparation tactic has come in. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, the Briton has foregone the now-traditional use of the state-of-the-art simulators to prepare, meaning he has entered the event with set-up ideas derived from more analog techniques.



And it worked in sprint qualifying, as he outperformed Leclerc throughout and, until the final laps of SQ3, had troubled Mercedes for the front row, before the Silver Arrows and then McLaren asserted dominance.



Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

"That's probably the best qualifying session we've had for some time," Hamilton said afterward. "Just really great work with the engineers, setup changes, the car felt really fantastic from FP1, and we made just subtle changes going into quali.



"SQ1 and SQ2 were looking good, and then I don't know why the others are able to like turn up a little bit more, I don't know. But I'm just happy to be there in the fight. I was having so much fun out there. And, also, the fact that I didn't do the sim, and it was the best I've felt all year, so I think that's the way forward for me."

It was clear watching the body language of the SF-26 that it was much more alive under Hamilton's control, the type of movement under load that became so natural during his championship-winning years.



Addressing the decision to skip simulator testing, Hamilton explained: "I found that so much more beneficial in terms of, one, I was able to just focus on training and not be distracted. And the second part is just like really going through with a fine comb on ride stability, through corner balances and mechanical balance.

Lewis Hamilton | Scuderia Ferrari

"And I chose a setup that we've never used before and it's transformed the car for me, so I hope that bodes well for the rest of the weekend."



If this is what Hamilton needed to unlock the performance he has longed for since his Ferrari switch, then all of a sudden 2026 looks a much more exciting prospect, both for driver and team.



