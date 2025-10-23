How To Watch F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025: Dates, Times, Channels & Streams

After Max Verstappen's win in COTA last weekend, Formula 1 heads to Mexico for back-to-back race weekends at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Last time out in Texas, Verstappen took commanding victories in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, but the main talking point was once again McLaren, after Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were involved in a first-lap collision in the shorter race.

In Sunday’s race, Norris and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc battled for second place, with Norris coming out on top thanks to McLaren’s competitive edge. Championship leader Piastri finished in fifth after qualifying in sixth.

Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Piastri holds a 14-point advantage over Norris in the standings, with Verstappen now 40 points behind, and all the momentum favoring the four-time champion.

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mexican Grand Prix Dates

Dates: October 24-26

Mexican Grand Prix Location

Location: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico

Mexican Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, October 24th:

Free Practice 1 will be held from 13:30 - 14:30 ET (12:30 - 13:30 Local Time)

Free Practice 2 will be held from 17:00 - 18:00 ET (16:00 - 17:00 Local Time)

Saturday, October 25th:

Free Practice 3 will be held from 12:30 - 13:30 (11:30 - 12:30 Local Time)

Qualifying will be held from 16:00 - 17:00 (15:00 - 16:00 Local Time)

Sunday, October 26th:

F1 Mexican Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 15:00 ET (14:00 PM Local Time)

How To Watch The Mexico Grand Prix 2025

The most convenient way to watch this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix is through Formula's streaming service F1 TV.

F1 TV offers fans the chance to watch all live sessions and additional content. You can even watch any support series if their calendar aligns with Formula 1, too.

United States and Mexico

Watch: ESPN, ABC, Fubo

The Mexican Grand Prix and all sessions throughout the weekend will be shown on ESPN in the United States.

For those in Mexico wanting to watch their home Grand Prix, Grupo Televisa, the world’s leading Spanish-language content company, will be the official broadcaster through the 2028 season, following F1’s announcement of its new broadcast partner.

United Kingdom

Watch: Sky Sports

As always, Sky Sports holds the monopoly on Formula 1, providing every session and additional content as build-up. If you don’t have Sky, Channel 4 will show highlights on terrestrial TV on Monday morning.

For all other countries, check Formula 1's Official Broadcast listings.