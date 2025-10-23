How To Watch F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025: Dates, Times, Channels & Streams
After Max Verstappen's win in COTA last weekend, Formula 1 heads to Mexico for back-to-back race weekends at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Last time out in Texas, Verstappen took commanding victories in both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, but the main talking point was once again McLaren, after Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were involved in a first-lap collision in the shorter race.
In Sunday’s race, Norris and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc battled for second place, with Norris coming out on top thanks to McLaren’s competitive edge. Championship leader Piastri finished in fifth after qualifying in sixth.
Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, Piastri holds a 14-point advantage over Norris in the standings, with Verstappen now 40 points behind, and all the momentum favoring the four-time champion.
Mexican Grand Prix Dates
Dates: October 24-26
Mexican Grand Prix Location
Location: Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico
Mexican Grand Prix Schedule
Friday, October 24th:
- Free Practice 1 will be held from 13:30 - 14:30 ET (12:30 - 13:30 Local Time)
- Free Practice 2 will be held from 17:00 - 18:00 ET (16:00 - 17:00 Local Time)
Saturday, October 25th:
- Free Practice 3 will be held from 12:30 - 13:30 (11:30 - 12:30 Local Time)
- Qualifying will be held from 16:00 - 17:00 (15:00 - 16:00 Local Time)
Sunday, October 26th:
- F1 Mexican Grand Prix race start is scheduled for 15:00 ET (14:00 PM Local Time)
How To Watch The Mexico Grand Prix 2025
The most convenient way to watch this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix is through Formula's streaming service F1 TV.
F1 TV offers fans the chance to watch all live sessions and additional content. You can even watch any support series if their calendar aligns with Formula 1, too.
United States and Mexico
Watch: ESPN, ABC, Fubo
The Mexican Grand Prix and all sessions throughout the weekend will be shown on ESPN in the United States.
For those in Mexico wanting to watch their home Grand Prix, Grupo Televisa, the world’s leading Spanish-language content company, will be the official broadcaster through the 2028 season, following F1’s announcement of its new broadcast partner.
United Kingdom
Watch: Sky Sports
As always, Sky Sports holds the monopoly on Formula 1, providing every session and additional content as build-up. If you don’t have Sky, Channel 4 will show highlights on terrestrial TV on Monday morning.
For all other countries, check Formula 1's Official Broadcast listings.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist who contributes to the San Francisco 49ers on SI and Grand Prix on SI. These roles encompass two of his biggest interests: San Francisco Bay Area sports and motorsports. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. In this role, he travels to various races to cover on the ground. His love for motorsport extends further after working at VAVEL USA as the Motorsport editor, working in a large team that covered a wide range of motorsports. Henry learned his trade as a journalist as he studied Multimedia Sports Journalism in 2023 at UCFB. He also works as a freelancer for GiveMeSport and SportsBoom, covering the Premier League and the NBA. Outside of work, Henry loves traveling, though his heart remains in San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal