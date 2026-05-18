Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Sees Former Winner on Pole
Indianapolis 500 Qualifying is generally an entire weekend affair. If teams are lucky, they run both Saturday and Sunday. If unlucky, they will wait to run again in later practice sessions, tethered to their positions behind the first 4 rows.
This year, however, after changing the qualifying format the first time, Saturday ended before it even began. The first day of qualifying was rained out, leaving the 33-car grid to run 3 sessions to set the grid on Sunday. The new Top 15 qualifying format – scrapped.
The new Indy 500 Qualifying Format resembled that of a road or street course track on the IndyCar calendar. All 33 drivers ran one at a time, banking their 4-lap average. This was followed by the Top 12 and Fast 6.
Ultimately, Alex Palou achieved his second Indianapolis 500 Pole Position alongside former Indy 500 winner, Alexander Rossi and Penske's David Malukas.
First Session Qualifying Results
The first session saw all 33 cars race for the fastest 4-lap average speed – a session that went without incident on a very hot, sunny day in Indianapolis. This session set grid positions 13-33 prior to the two sessions that will set the front of the grid.
There were a few interesting trends coming out of the first session of the day. First, and most notably, is that no other car on the grid could hold a candle to the average speed of Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, who set a 232.599 average.
On the other side of the coin, Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time winner), and all three Andretti cars – Kyle Kirkwood (2nd in 2026 Championship), Marcus Ericsson (former winner), and Will Power (former winner) – all did not make the Top 12. Both of Newgarden's teammates made the Top 12, with Newgarden over 1mph off their pace.
Position
Driver / Team
Avg. Speed
13.
Sato/ RLL
230.995
14.
Carpenter/ ECR
230.829
15.
Castroneves/ Meyer Shank
230.811
16.
Rasmussen/ ECR
230.705
17.
Armstrong/ Meyer Shank
230.701
18.
Ericsson/ Andretti
230.667
19.
Lundgaard/ McLaren
230.661
20.
Power/ Andretti
230.279
21.
Siegel/ McLaren
230.213
22.
Foster/ RLL
230.212
23.
Hunter-Reay/ McLaren
230.202
24.
Newgarden/ Penske
230.165
25.
Grosjean/ Dale Coyne
229.791
26.
Kirkwood/ Andretti
229.607
27.
Legge/ HMD - AJ Foyt
229.456
28.
Schumacher/ RLL
229.450
29.
Harvey/ Dreyer Reinbold
229.207
30.
Rahal/ RLL
229.017
31.
Hauger/ Dale Coyne
228.982
32.
Abel/ Abel
228.169
33.
Robb/ Juncos
226.572
Top 12 Qualifying Results
During one of the hottest parts of the day, the Top 12 drivers went out with one question in mind – could any driver touch the speeds that Felix Rosenqvist put in earlier today? And could Felix Rosenqvist replicate his results?
The answer in this session was a 'yes' and 'no'. Rosenqvist again topped the session with significant performance drop offs plaguing drivers like Veekay over the course of their 4-lap averages.
Position
Driver / Team
Avg. Speed
7.
Simpson/ Chip Ganassi
230.883
8.
Daly/ Dreyer Reinbold
230.712
9.
McLaughlin/ Penske
230.577
10.
Collet / AJ Foyt
230.539
11.
Dixon / Chip Ganassi
230.347
12.
Veekay/ Juncos
229.585
Daly and McLaughlin, both favorites for pole, fell at this hurdle and will start together on Row 3. They are still ones to watch next weekend during the race.
Fast 6 Qualifying Results
Straight out of the gates, ECR's Rossi – a former Indianapolis 500 winner exactly one decade ago – set the fastest 4-lap average significantly faster than his speed in the prior two sessions.
However, the biggest disappointment of the session was Felix Rosenqvist, who was significantly faster in the prior two sessions, coming in 4th, approximately one mph slower than the full grid and Top 12 sessions.
Position
Driver/ Team
Avg. Speed
1.
Palou / Chip Ganassi
232.248
2.
Rossi / ECR
231.990
3.
Malukas / Penske
231.877
4.
Rosenqvist / Meyer Shank
231.375
5.
Ferucci / AJ Foyt
230.846
6.
O'Ward / McLaren
230.442
When the 'floodgates' opened for Palou, he put out one of the fastest laps of the day, followed by precise consistency that he is known for. The pole-to-win conversion rate is currently ~20%, so the odds are stacked against Palou. As the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion, the only question on people's minds is if Palou can two-peat... and Palou thinks he can.
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Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.