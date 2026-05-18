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Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Sees Former Winner on Pole

After a weekend plagued by weather issues and conditions that the drivers and teams haven't seen all month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this is the starting grid and recap for the Indianapolis 500 next weekend.
Kaitlin Tucci|
Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Indianapolis 500 Qualifying | Via Penske Entertainment, Amber Pietz

Indianapolis 500 Qualifying is generally an entire weekend affair. If teams are lucky, they run both Saturday and Sunday. If unlucky, they will wait to run again in later practice sessions, tethered to their positions behind the first 4 rows.

This year, however, after changing the qualifying format the first time, Saturday ended before it even began. The first day of qualifying was rained out, leaving the 33-car grid to run 3 sessions to set the grid on Sunday. The new Top 15 qualifying format – scrapped.

The new Indy 500 Qualifying Format resembled that of a road or street course track on the IndyCar calendar. All 33 drivers ran one at a time, banking their 4-lap average. This was followed by the Top 12 and Fast 6.

Ultimately, Alex Palou achieved his second Indianapolis 500 Pole Position alongside former Indy 500 winner, Alexander Rossi and Penske's David Malukas.

First Session Qualifying Results

The first session saw all 33 cars race for the fastest 4-lap average speed – a session that went without incident on a very hot, sunny day in Indianapolis. This session set grid positions 13-33 prior to the two sessions that will set the front of the grid.

Josef Newgarden Indy 500 Qualifying
Josef Newgarden Indy 500 Qualifying | Via Penske Entertainment, Joe Skibinski

There were a few interesting trends coming out of the first session of the day. First, and most notably, is that no other car on the grid could hold a candle to the average speed of Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, who set a 232.599 average.

On the other side of the coin, Penske's Josef Newgarden (two-time winner), and all three Andretti cars – Kyle Kirkwood (2nd in 2026 Championship), Marcus Ericsson (former winner), and Will Power (former winner) – all did not make the Top 12. Both of Newgarden's teammates made the Top 12, with Newgarden over 1mph off their pace.

Position

Driver / Team

Avg. Speed

13.

Sato/ RLL

230.995

14.

Carpenter/ ECR

230.829

15.

Castroneves/ Meyer Shank

230.811

16.

Rasmussen/ ECR

230.705

17.

Armstrong/ Meyer Shank

230.701

18.

Ericsson/ Andretti

230.667

19.

Lundgaard/ McLaren

230.661

20.

Power/ Andretti

230.279

21.

Siegel/ McLaren

230.213

22.

Foster/ RLL

230.212

23.

Hunter-Reay/ McLaren

230.202

24.

Newgarden/ Penske

230.165

25.

Grosjean/ Dale Coyne

229.791

26.

Kirkwood/ Andretti

229.607

27.

Legge/ HMD - AJ Foyt

229.456

28.

Schumacher/ RLL

229.450

29.

Harvey/ Dreyer Reinbold

229.207

30.

Rahal/ RLL

229.017

31.

Hauger/ Dale Coyne

228.982

32.

Abel/ Abel

228.169

33.

Robb/ Juncos

226.572

Top 12 Qualifying Results

During one of the hottest parts of the day, the Top 12 drivers went out with one question in mind – could any driver touch the speeds that Felix Rosenqvist put in earlier today? And could Felix Rosenqvist replicate his results?

Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Qualifying | via Penske Entertainment, Joe Skibinski

The answer in this session was a 'yes' and 'no'. Rosenqvist again topped the session with significant performance drop offs plaguing drivers like Veekay over the course of their 4-lap averages.

Position

Driver / Team

Avg. Speed

7.

Simpson/ Chip Ganassi

230.883

8.

Daly/ Dreyer Reinbold

230.712

9.

McLaughlin/ Penske

230.577

10.

Collet / AJ Foyt

230.539

11.

Dixon / Chip Ganassi

230.347

12.

Veekay/ Juncos

229.585

Daly and McLaughlin, both favorites for pole, fell at this hurdle and will start together on Row 3. They are still ones to watch next weekend during the race.

Fast 6 Qualifying Results

Straight out of the gates, ECR's Rossi – a former Indianapolis 500 winner exactly one decade ago – set the fastest 4-lap average significantly faster than his speed in the prior two sessions.

Alexander Rossi ECR Indianapolis 500 Practice
Alexander Rossi ECR Indianapolis 500 Practice | via Penske Entertainment, Amber Pietz

However, the biggest disappointment of the session was Felix Rosenqvist, who was significantly faster in the prior two sessions, coming in 4th, approximately one mph slower than the full grid and Top 12 sessions.

Position

Driver/ Team

Avg. Speed

1.

Palou / Chip Ganassi

232.248

2.

Rossi / ECR

231.990

3.

Malukas / Penske

231.877

4.

Rosenqvist / Meyer Shank

231.375

5.

Ferucci / AJ Foyt

230.846

6.

O'Ward / McLaren

230.442

When the 'floodgates' opened for Palou, he put out one of the fastest laps of the day, followed by precise consistency that he is known for. The pole-to-win conversion rate is currently ~20%, so the odds are stacked against Palou. As the reigning Indianapolis 500 champion, the only question on people's minds is if Palou can two-peat... and Palou thinks he can.

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Kaitlin Tucci
KAITLIN TUCCI

Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.

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