Isack Hadjar Crashes His Red Bull Car to End F1 Test Day 2 Early

Red Bull ended its second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing in the barriers after a crash for new driver Isack Hadjar.

Teams have gathered at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Spain for a five-day test, with competitors allowed to run on any three of the five days.

But with the teams forced to get to grips with new machinery under F1's new technical regulations - which have seen widespread changes to the chassis, aerodynamics and power units - the test is taking place behind closed doors with limited information being transmitted to the outside world.



Hadjar's crash

A social media post has depicted what appears to be a crash, with Hadjar facing backwards in the barriers at the final corner of the circuit.

It is understood the crash came in the final hour of the eight permitted on Tuesday, ensuring that there wasn't a huge amount of time lost for Red Bull and Hadjar, though that is the Frenchman's final involvement this week.



Hadjar, who has been promoted from Racing Bulls to replace Yuki Tsunoda after an impressive rookie season, had put down a stellar opening day of testing for Red Bull, which is running its own power unit for the first time this year in collaboration with Ford.

The performance, where he finished unofficially fastest of Monday's running with over 100 laps to his name, drew praise from Mercedes' George Russell.



Hadjar took over the RB22 in the afternoon after Max Verstappen led the charge in the morning session. While the time lost wasn't penal for Red Bull, the lack of spare parts at this stage of the development cycle could be of concern.



However, with the squad having already completed two of its permitted three days of running, Red Bull could wait until Friday to run again if it needs the time to fly out additional components from its base in Milton Keynes, England, to the Spanish venue.



Four-time world champion Verstappen marked his first time in the cockpit this term by lapping in wet conditions, the weather meaning just two teams opted to run on Tuesday.



Red Bull was joined on track by Ferrari as the Scuderia made its first appearance of the first testing week, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both turning in laps behind the wheel of the SF-26.



Hamilton had already shaken down the car at a small event at Ferrari's Fiorano test track following its season launch last week.