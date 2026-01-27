Isack Hadjar Reveals Red Bull 'Surprise' At First F1 Test

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar has conceded he was surprised by the amount of running the team managed on the first day of Formula 1 pre-season testing.

There has been a major regulation overhaul over the winter with changes to the chassis, aerodynamics, and power units, resulting in shorter, narrower, and lighter cars that have moved away from ground effect aero, with active aero making a return. Power units now have increased electrical power and run on sustainable fuels, while the MGU-H has been removed.

On top of those changes, Red Bull enters the campaign as a power unit manufacturer for the first time, having created a powertrain with new partner Ford.

Yet despite fears of reliability and performance issues early on, Red Bull impressed - even Mercedes' George Russell sang the team's praises - as Hadjar completed 108 laps and finished the day with the unofficial fastest lap.

Red Bull impressive so far

"It was pretty productive," said Hadjar. "Surprisingly, we were able to do more laps than we expected. Everything went pretty smooth.

"We had only minor issues. It is quite impressive considering it is our first day with our own engine, so it was definitely smooth. It is pretty decent for a first day. It doesn't feel too far off what I am used to on all the upshifts and downshifts. There are still a few things to tweak of course but overall, it is solid."

Asked about the changes to the car after his first day behind the wheel, Hadjar added: "A lot less load in general. It is a bit more predictable compared to the previous generation of cars, it is easier to play around with them and on the PU side, there are a lot more options for the driver to play with. We already started to work on it today, so that was very interesting."

Hadjar prepared for Red Bull challenge

Hadjar has been promoted by Red Bull to partner four-time champion Max Verstappen in only his second season in F1, having impressed at Racing Bulls last term.

He has moved to London as part of his preparation over the winter as he aims to end the second-driver struggles endured by the team since Daniel Ricciardo left for Renault at the end of the 2018 campaign.

"I couldn't have prepared a year better," insisted Hadjar. "It was a very good first day to pay that off but we are definitely not done with the work."



