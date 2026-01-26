George Russell Explains Why Mercedes F1 Belief Could Be Misplaced

George Russell has hailed the work done by Red Bull in manufacturing its first power unit after a positive first day of Formula 1 testing.

Pre-season got underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday for the first of five days at the behind-closed-doors test, held privately to allow teams to acclimatize to the new regulations introduced this season.

Chassis are narrower and shorter, which will help agility and also reduce the weight, while aerodynamics have been taken away from ground-effect philosophy, with greater emphasis on the car's upper surfaces. Additionally, power units have seen the MGU-H removed, while electrical output has increased and sustainable fuels have been introduced.

George Russell (63) reacts after placing third in the Las Vegas Grand Prix | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Russell's "positive" for F1

Speaking after the first day, Russell said: "It's great to be back out on track driving an F1 car once again. The cars looked really cool out on the circuit and that's positive for our sport.

"They are quite different for us as drivers but, once you get your head around it, driving them is quite intuitive. It's enjoyable being behind the wheel, and I think there's a lot for fans to look forward to with these new regulations."

Back together. Let’s keep pushing 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ucz3bqA4fb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 26, 2026

Mercedes has been lauded as the favorite for the F1 title given its dominance during the last power unit overhaul in 2014, and while rival Ferrari also has relevant recent knowledge to draw upon when entering the new era, Red Bull and new partner Ford have faced an immense challenge to manufacture their first powertrain for the new season.



And Russell was full of praise for the squad at the end of a day where Isack Hadjar, who steps up to become Max Verstappen's teammate in only his second F1 season, circulated for over 100 laps, reportedly setting the fastest time in the RB22.



Rival praise from Russell

Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari-powered Haas were the only teams to surpass 100 laps on the opening day, where only seven teams ran.

"We are pleased with our day, but I've also been impressed by several other teams, too. The Red Bull power unit has completed a lot of laps which, given that it's their first engine they've built, means they've clearly done a good job.



"Haas also managed a similar amount of running to ourselves, so the Ferrari power unit has also put together plenty of mileage. It's not quite how it was in 2014. The sport has evolved so much since then and the level, in every single aspect, is so high now."



