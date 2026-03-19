Kimi Antonelli Delivers Verdict on His Future After F1 Chinese GP Win

When Kimi Antonelli stood atop the podium at the Chinese Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff described the occasion as 'one of the best moments' he's ever had.

This was in reference to the fact that fellow Mercedes driver George Russell finished behind the Italian in second, and the very man that Antonelli replaced at the German team, Lewis Hamilton, came home in third.

Hamilton has six world championships in his time spent at Mercedes, and Antonelli has some big boots to fill. Does the young Italian believe he can make a legacy of his own at the team? He seems to think so.

Antonelli believes he must 'keep winning' before thinking about anything greater

Antonelli and Russell have been closer on track than some might have expected. | Mercedes-Benz Media

Title pressure is a different sort of pressure for any driver, and Kimi Antonelli is not even 20 yet.

Heading into the season, many fans had George Russell as the stronger Mercedes driver, and given that the Silver Arrows looked like the strongest team, the Briton was considered one of the main title contenders.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Antonelli clarified the expectations for the season on his end and the mentality he has adopted for 2026.

“I’m not thinking about the title—I’m focused on how to keep winning...this first win [at Shanghai] is only the beginning for me...my life is definitely changing, but I’m not dwelling on it, my focus is always on improving." Antonelli on title talk

The Bologna-born driver is now only four points off of George Russell in the standings, on 47 points compared to his teammate's 51.

While a strong first two races of the year do not guarantee prolonged success throughout the season, they bode well for Antonelli, as he is showing flashes of talent at an age when most are still in junior series.

Huge few weeks for Russonelli fans 🩵💙 pic.twitter.com/DHurlY5XB3 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 19, 2026

Toto Wolff made it clear that just how young he is will play a factor in how the season unfolds, and not to expect anything too astonishing just yet.

“There will be moments this year when Kimi makes mistakes, because he’s still very young—and we all need to make sure we don’t put too much pressure on him. We need to be careful with Kimi at this moment. Everything is going great now, but in two weeks in Japan he might put it in the wall and the criticism will start.” Toto Wolff

This youthfulness was even displayed in Antonelli's responses, as the teenager added that his mother made him some 'gramigna al ragù' to celebrate his Chinese Grand Prix win.

Japan and Suzuka's iconic circuit are next on the calendar, and one thing is for sure: it doesn't hurt to be Mercedes right now, given how well both their drivers are performing so far.