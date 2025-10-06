Lando Norris Echoes Ayrton Senna In Defence Of Controversial Oscar Piastri Clash

Lando Norris has insisted rival Formula 1 drivers "would have done exactly the same" as he did in his move against teammate Oscar Piastri at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Briton started fifth on the grid at the Marina Bay Circuit, directly behind third-placed Piastri having struggled to impress in qualifying.

But McLaren was forced to play diplomacy with Piastri after Norris slid wide into the Australian at the first corner, the resultant contact almost forcing the championship leader into the wall and out of the race on lap one for the second event in a row.



Norris defiant



McLaren mechanics watch replays of the clash between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the 2025 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. | McLaren Racing

Piastri was red hot for the rest of the race having believed Norris' move went against McLaren's 'Papaya rules', which have internally governed what has so far been a respectful, calm championship battle between the duo.



Race engineer Tom Stallard told Piastri that the team wouldn't be enforcing a switch of positions to rectify the contact, something he believed was "unfair."

But the situation was complicated by the fact Norris' slide came from contact with Max Verstappen's Red Bull, which then took him into Piastri's path.

While McLaren secured the constructors' title with third and fourth in the race, much of the focus post-race was on the first-lap drama that has offered the first flashpoint in the battle for the drivers' crown, though Norris has defended his actions.



In a response to questioning reminiscent of former McLaren champion and F1 legend Aytron Senna's infamous "if you no longer go for a gap, you are no longer a racing driver," Norris explained: "I might look at it and think there's something else I could have done or could have done better.

"Anyone on the grid would have done exactly the same thing as I did. So I think if you fault me for just going up the inside and putting my car on the inside of a big gap, then you shouldn't be in Formula 1.

"I don't think there was anything wrong that I did. Of course, I misjudged a little bit how close I am to Max, but that's racing. Nothing happened otherwise.

"I'm sure I still would have just ended up ahead of Oscar anyway, because I was on the inside and he would have had the dirty side of the track on the outside."

Norris sits 22 points behind Piastri with six race weekend remaining.

