George Russell Recreates Iconic Lewis Hamilton Photo After Singapore GP Victory

George Russell has recreated an iconic photograph of former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton after taking victory at Formula 1's Singapore Grand Prix.

The Briton dominated the 62-lap event at the Marina Bay Circuit to win from pole, finishing ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren driver Lando Norris.

It was Russell's second victory of the season to follow up on his triumph at the Canadian Grand Prix and further consolidated Mercedes' second place in the constructors' standings as Ferrari again struggled.

Russell emulates former teammate

Singapore had not been kind to Russell in previous years and he felt that a victory at the venue had gone begging when he crashed out late in the 2023 event.

It seemed as though it would be a similar story this year after a heavy crash cost him running for most of the second practice session on Friday but Russell was able to turn his fortunes around to secure pole position with a lap record in qualifying.

From there, he was able to dictate the pace and take a comfortable win and in an Instagram post.

"Back in 2018 I was here with Mercedes watching Lewis take an insane pole and win. I remember seeing him take a very cool pic on the circuit after the win and of myself dreaming of being in F1. 7 years later, it's a special moment for me to win here in Singapore and to celebrate the moment with my team." George Russell

It was hardly a surprise that Hamilton took victory for the Silver Arrows in 2018 given it was the third success at the circuit for the squad in a row. But it hadn't looked as if it would be possible through much of practice and qualifying with the car struggling for pace compared to rivals.

Up stepped Hamilton though with one of the most iconic qualifying laps in F1 history, delivering a scintillating flying effort to steal pole position from which he would control the race.

Things weren't quite as smooth this year for the seven-time champion however. A late race charge to what looked certain to be a fifth-place finish was thwarted in the dying laps as a brake failure left him coasting home.

A number of track limit infringements in the final two laps as he attempted to hold on to points landed him in hot water with the stewards as they handed Hamilton a five-second penalty, dropping him from seventh to eighth in the final standings.

