Lando Norris Talks 'Tricky' Result In F1 Sprint Qualifying At The Brazilian Grand Prix

After the Mexico City Grand Prix two weeks ago, new championship leader, Lando Norris, has four more race weekends to secure his position as the 2025 World Champion, including the Sprint Weekend in Sao Paulo this week.

Norris, separated by just one point from his championship rival and teammate, Oscar Piastri, needs every point that he can get coming out of Brazil with a total of 33 points up for grabs.

Those eight of those 33 points that Norris needs have just gotten a bit more within reach after he claimed pole in sprint qualifying at Interlagos today.

Lando Norris Admits Brazil was 'Tricky' Compared to Dominant Mexico Performance

Lando Norris, McLaren | McLaren Racing

Although Lando claimed pole over Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and teammate and championship rival, Oscar Piastri, he admitted that he didn't have a smooth ride around Autodromo Carlos Pace today.

"It was a little bit tougher than I would've liked. It was close between a lot of cars. Mercedes were quick on the soft [tires]. It's always tricky when we have the medium and the soft and knowing how much more to push or not push. We did the job we needed to do, which was to be fastest today. I've not been feeling quite as comfortable, but its a great result." Lando Norris, P1, McLaren

Norris' discomfort was absolutely not evident in his final lap that put him in P1, over a tenth of a second clear of Mercedes' Antonelli and almost two tenths up on Oscar Piastri.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Norris added that, of course, the Brazil track is special to him and many other drivers on the grid. He reflected that qualifying sessions are actually the best parts of race weekends at this track, compared to races, due to the circuit's difficulty.

As compared to the smooth track of Mexico with the longest straight in F1, and more similarly to COTA's surface, the track is bumpy and difficult to handle, including 'hills and undulations'... but Norris described that difficulty as a 'joy'.

Looking Ahead to Severe Weather Conditions Tomorrow

Taking a look at the weather forecast for Day 2 (Saturday) of the Brazilian Grand Prix, there are showers and storms expected primarily in the morning in Interlagos and into the day. These storms will undoubtedly impact both the sprint and race qualifying.

When asked about his concern for the conditions tomorrow, Norris didn't seem to mind them. Instead, he offered some advice for fans.

"No [I'm not concerned]. We'll wait and see what tomorrow's going to do. It's going to rain a lot in the morning and be incredibly windy... Make sure everyone brings their rain jackets! No one is worried about anything for now. I'm happy with today. It was difficult and it was a good job." Lando Norris, P1, McLaren

For Lando's sake in the World Championship Standings, we hope his confidence in mastering the weather of Brazil is realized in results tomorrow.

Norris will start directly ahead of Piastri in P3, and with a Turn 1 comparable to that of COTA, the McLaren's do not want a repeat of the last sprint weekend.