F1's Brazilian Grand Prix Set For Weekend Of Wild Weather Conditions

Formula 1 is returning to one of the most thrilling tracks on the calendar, Interlagos in Brazil, after a week of 'calm' following Mexico.

The Interlagos track itself isn't always considered the most difficult, but there is one other factor that always leaves F1 fans, teams, and drivers looking forward to this race: the weather.

With only one practice session and predictions of a hazardous weekend of rain on each of the days, but especially on Sprint Saturday, the teams are sure to be preparing their wet weather gear en masse.

In Brazil last year, the weather conditions gave way to a race that shocked F1 fans. There were two DNFs, two DNS', and one disqualification. Although Max Verstappen has claimed victory in both 2024 and 2023, the rest of the podium has been a toss-up.

Last year, both Alpine cars of Esteban Ocon (now Haas) and Pierre Gasly rounded out the Brazilian GP podium. The year prior, six cars didn't finish the race. Needless to say, the weather is a significant factor at Interlagos every year.

Last time around this track wasn't the best for the World Constructor's Champions and current 1-2 in the Drivers' Championship, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The two will need to drive consistently all weekend to combat the dominant Max Verstappen, who sits in third place.

F1 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, November 7 - Free Practice / Sprint Qualifying

Mostly sunny and dry in the morning with an increasing chance of showers as the day progresses.

Free Practice temperature expected 77 Degrees Fahrenheit / 25 Degrees Celsius

Sprint Qualifying temperature expected 82 Degrees Fahrenheit / 28 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

Saturday, November 8 - Sprint Race / Qualifying

Saturday, there is a significant chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Strong wind is also expected.

Sprint Race temperature expected 75 Degrees Fahrenheit / 24 Degrees Celsius

Qualifying temperature expected 79 Degrees Fahrenheit / 26 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 80%

Sunday, November 9 - Race

Significantly cooler than Friday and Saturday. Mostly cloudy with a light chance of rain into the early afternoon. There is a chance of showers during the race, but it is not substantial.

Race start temperature expected 64 Degrees Fahrenheit / 18 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 25%

Weather forecast information was accurate at the time of publish. Forecast is subject to change.

The Brazilian Grand Prix returned to Interlagos in 2021 after a short break. It has been on the calendar and a staple of thrilling races since 1990, with many shock winners, podiums, and crashes highlighting its Formula 1 history.

Find more information on Interlagos.

