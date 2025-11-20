Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: F1 Betting Odds And Prediction
Formula 1 hits the Strip for the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend as the final trio of events kicks off.
Lando Norris holds a daunting advantage for McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen to overcome, having opened up a 34-point lead over the Australian following victory at Interlagos last time out.
But the weekend may not be so straightforward as F1 arrives at the final street circuit of the season under the lights of the world-famous hotels and casinos that align the Las Vegas Boulevard, with rain forecast at various stages across the sessions.
McLaren failed to make an impact on this event 12 months ago as Mercedes ran away with a 1-2 finish. Could that happen again?
Let's take a look at the weekend's odds courtesy of DraftKings.
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds
Driver
Odds
Max Verstappen
+185
Lando Norris
+225
George Russell
+300
Oscar Piastri
+700
Kimi Antonelli
+750
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix race winner odds
Driver
Odds
Max Verstappen
+175
Lando Norris
+200
George Russell
+450
Oscar Piastri
+650
Kimi Antonelli
+1000
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix podium finish odds
Driver
Odds
Max Verstappen
-300
Lando Norris
-250
George Russell
-200
Oscar Piastri
+135
Kimi Antonelli
+140
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix fastest lap odds
Driver
Odds
Max Verstappen
+275
Lando Norris
+285
Oscar Piastri
+350
George Russell
+750
Kimi Antonelli
+850
F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix prediction
Norris looks the safe bet given his form across the last two race weekends in Mexico and Brazil, and as he aims to put one hand on the drivers' title, another win is hard to rule out here.
But Verstappen is a threat on the basis of his performance in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, though the four-time champion needs Red Bull to get everything right from the start of FP1, instead of playing catch-up across the weekend.
Piastri faces what is likely a must-win weekend in Paradise, but his form is questionable, having not secured a podium since his Zandvoort win immediately after the summer break. Maybe that streak is about to end.
Yet given the performance here last year, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli may provide the betting value. Russell dominated with pole and the win last time F1 was in Vegas and given the team's performance in similarly cool conditions in Canada earlier this term, it is hard to discount a repeat result.
Antonelli has had the better of the Briton in recent races as he finally gets his rookie season to click, so could be a speculative option for the sportsbook.
However, while the markets have Verstappen as favorite, Norris' form is too hard to look past and makes him the likely winner.
Winner: Lando Norris
How to watch the F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Dates: September 20-22, 2025
- Race start time: 11:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. Local
- TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV
- Location: Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada
