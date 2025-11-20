Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025: F1 Betting Odds And Prediction

Formula 1 hits the Strip for the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend as the final trio of events kicks off.

Lando Norris holds a daunting advantage for McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen to overcome, having opened up a 34-point lead over the Australian following victory at Interlagos last time out.

But the weekend may not be so straightforward as F1 arrives at the final street circuit of the season under the lights of the world-famous hotels and casinos that align the Las Vegas Boulevard, with rain forecast at various stages across the sessions.

McLaren failed to make an impact on this event 12 months ago as Mercedes ran away with a 1-2 finish. Could that happen again?

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix fastest qualifier odds

Driver Odds Max Verstappen +185 Lando Norris +225 George Russell +300 Oscar Piastri +700 Kimi Antonelli +750

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix race winner odds

Driver Odds Max Verstappen +175 Lando Norris +200 George Russell +450 Oscar Piastri +650 Kimi Antonelli +1000

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix podium finish odds

Driver Odds Max Verstappen -300 Lando Norris -250 George Russell -200 Oscar Piastri +135 Kimi Antonelli +140

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix fastest lap odds

Driver Odds Max Verstappen +275 Lando Norris +285 Oscar Piastri +350 George Russell +750 Kimi Antonelli +850

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix prediction

Norris looks the safe bet given his form across the last two race weekends in Mexico and Brazil, and as he aims to put one hand on the drivers' title, another win is hard to rule out here.

But Verstappen is a threat on the basis of his performance in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, though the four-time champion needs Red Bull to get everything right from the start of FP1, instead of playing catch-up across the weekend.

Piastri faces what is likely a must-win weekend in Paradise, but his form is questionable, having not secured a podium since his Zandvoort win immediately after the summer break. Maybe that streak is about to end.

Yet given the performance here last year, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli may provide the betting value. Russell dominated with pole and the win last time F1 was in Vegas and given the team's performance in similarly cool conditions in Canada earlier this term, it is hard to discount a repeat result.

Antonelli has had the better of the Briton in recent races as he finally gets his rookie season to click, so could be a speculative option for the sportsbook.

However, while the markets have Verstappen as favorite, Norris' form is too hard to look past and makes him the likely winner.

Winner: Lando Norris

How to watch the F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Dates: September 20-22, 2025

September 20-22, 2025 Race start time: 11:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. Local

11:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. Local TV/Stream: ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV

ESPN / ESPN+ / F1TV Location: Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada

