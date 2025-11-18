F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Set For Weekend Of Unexpected Weather Conditions

Formula 1 is returning to its newest race in Las Vegas under the lights of the strip for the third year.

The Las Vegas track isn't considered particularly difficult in its layout, but the track conditions, including highly trafficked public roads and freezing temperatures, make this race a nail-biter.

In Las Vegas last year and the year prior, the sessions on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit have provided fans with several crashes, namely current championship leader Lando Norris during the 2023 Vegas GP. This year, with even more difficult conditions, it's not expected to be any different.

Last year, it was George Russell who took home the win in Vegas, with Max Verstappen clinching his 4th World Drivers' Championship Title. The Championship hangs in the balance for McLaren's Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen this time around with no clear winner yet emerging.

Lando Norris - Las Vegas GP Sequin Bomber Jacket | Las Vegas GP Press Image

That said, this track has historically not been the strongest for Lando Norris, with his 2023 crash and a 6th-place finish in 2024. Even with the 'fastest car' anecdotally, the weather conditions could throw a wrench in the plans for the entire F1 Grid.

F1 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast

Thursday, November 20 - Free Practice 1/ Free Practice 2

Partly cloudy and dry conditions are expected throughout the day until the start of Free Practice 2. Rain is expected just before the start of FP2 and for the hour of the session.

Free Practice 1 temperature expected 57 Degrees Fahrenheit / 14 Degrees Celsius

Free Practice 2 temperature expected 49 Degrees Fahrenheit / 9 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

Friday, November 21 - Free Practice 3 / Qualifying

Friday, there is another chance of showers throughout the evening sessions. The conditions will be cloudy with intermittent storms all day.

Free Practice 3 temperature expected 58 Degrees Fahrenheit / 14 Degrees Celsius

Qualifying temperature expected 53 Degrees Fahrenheit / 12 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

Saturday, November 22 - Race

Similar temperature to the prior two days with no chance of rain or storms throughout the day. Conditions will be mostly sunny during the day with little cloud coverage.

Race start temperature expected 58 Degrees Fahrenheit / 14 Degrees Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%

Weather forecast information was accurate at the time of publish. Forecast is subject to change.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix re-entered the F1 calendar on an entirely new track since its initial 1980s races around the Caesar's Palace Parking lot. This will be its third year running in 'Sin City', and it's the only race owned and operated by F1 themselves.