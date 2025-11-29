Lewis Hamilton Addresses Shock F1 Elimination Yet Again At Qatar Grand Prix

Unless Lewis Hamilton can have a miraculous comeback on raceday in the Qatar Grand Prix, he will leave Lusail with zero points accumulated over the weekend.

A disappointing sprint qualifying could not be remedied in the sprint race, finishing 17th, only one position higher than his starting position.

But comments made to him post-race by fellow F1 driver Pierre Gasly will surely be echoing in his mind after a further early elimination, this time in qualifying for Sunday's main race.

Hamilton's 'no sh*t' response to Gasly's 'so bad' comments prove true in qualifying

To many, Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver of all time. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Both Hamilton and Alpine's Pierre Gasly started from the pit lane in the sprint race and were not able to get remotely close to a points finish, ultimately ending up in 17th and 18th, respectively.

Post-sprint, Gasly said to the 40-year-old that it 'looks so bad' for a Ferrari to finish so low in a race, to which Hamilton quipped back with a blunt 'no sh*t Sherlock', showing his frustration with where he finds himself at the Maranello-based team.

He also sounded defeated in his interview after qualifying, lamenting that despite 'feeling better, it just wasn't okay' in regards to the car's performance and his result, where he finished 18th — the exact same position he ended up in in sprint qualifying.

Gasly is the only Alpine driver to have scored points this season, sitting 18th on 22 points. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When posed a question on what he has to say to his millions of passionate fans, the F1 legend looked forlorn, stating that he 'really don''t have a message right now', and that he was "sorry [for the performance]... incredibly grateful for the support I have had throughout the year."

"I really don't have a message right now. I'm sorry... I'm incredibly grateful for the support I have had throughout the year. I mean, I wouldn't have made it through the year without them [my fans]." Hamilton post-qualification

While his legacy in F1 — seven world championships — is fully intact and is only matched by the great Michael Schumacher, 2025 has been a struggle for the great.

If he is unable to secure a top-three finish between now and the end of the season, it will mark his first season without an official podium since joining F1 all the way back in 2007, although a sprint race victory is his crowning achievement of the year.

Quali comes to an end in Qatar 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/WRsObxSr6l — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 29, 2025

A Drivers' Championship low in terms of position is not on the cards for Hamilton, who could drop to seventh if Kimi Antonelli continues on his impressive run, but a seventh-placed finish would equal his lowest ever finish, last season in 2024.