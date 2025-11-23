Lewis Hamilton Doesn't Hold Back When Summarizing 2025 F1 Season With Ferrari

After a string of setbacks, including a difficult Las Vegas Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton declared that his F1 2025 campaign is the "worst season ever."

Hamilton’s difficulties with the Prancing Horse continued in Las Vegas, finishing in tenth before claiming eighth as a result of McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri receiving double disqualifications.

Lewis Hamilton left feeling dejected post race

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The seven-time champion began his weekend on a low note, finishing dead last in qualifying under treacherous conditions, despite his reputation for mastering wet tracks.

Hamilton was forced to abort his final Q1 lap after clipping a bollard at Turn 17 on his penultimate run, putting him at the back of the grid for Saturday's race.

The Ferrari driver gained ten places to secure the final point and added three more to his championship tally, yet the Briton took no comfort from his recovery drive when asked if he was satisfied with the day's work.

“It was pretty straightforward. It was a pretty straightforward first lap. I just stayed out of trouble," he told media post-race. "Zero. [satisfaction] The most meaningless 10 places, doesn’t mean anything,” he expressed. “It’s still a bad weekend.

“At the moment I’m not reflecting on it. It’s obviously the same as the last one. There’s no point in repeating what I said the last time because it’s exactly the same.”

Lewis Hamilton believes his 2025 season is his 'worst ever' in Formula 1

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 40-year-old has been a leading figure in Formula 1 since his 2007 debut, but says his first season with Ferrari has been the most challenging and disappointing of his career. The sport’s most decorated driver joined Ferrari, aiming for a record eighth world championship, but his sole highlight so far has been a Sprint victory earlier this season in China.

What's more, Hamilton is on the verge of his first podium-less season in the sport, while teammate Charles Leclerc has claimed seven podiums despite also enduring a difficult campaign.

"I feel terrible. It's been the worst season ever, no matter how much I try, it keeps getting worse. I'm trying everything in and out of the car," said Hamilton on Sky Sports.

Mercedes’ double podium extends its lead in second place in the standings, while Ferrari remains fourth following Leclerc’s fourth-place and Hamilton’s eighth-place finishes.

Hamilton suggested his performance was the final nail in the coffin for Ferrari’s hopes of second in the Constructors’ Championship, with the team now 53 points behind his former employer. “I don’t even know how many points we have, but at this rate, with my performance, we’re done,” he concluded.